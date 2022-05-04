 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 4 is 'abeyance' as in: "When fishing for bay scallops, make sure the bay you're in is suitable, because it's dangerous to collect them in abeyance ertified by health officials"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo. Try again.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please stop.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't we just have a Zillow link.
 
aremmes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love these dictionary entry threads with their groantastic headlines and the pleas for mercy from farkers. But holy crap, subby, did you go around the world stretching that pun.
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whoever is doing these, stop.  Just stop now. You're not funny, you're not insightful, it's just sad and pathetic now.
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I prefer Picard's use of the term.
/i think it means "fark you" in Sheliak
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Worked yourself into a froth for nothing, Subbz.

/ Take your meds.
 
starlost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My mouth wide open *yawn* to Fark
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It takes effort to make puns that bad.
 
