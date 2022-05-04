 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Human case of potentially deadly Powassan virus carried by ticks confirmed in CT, how it got in his ass still a mystery   (wfsb.com) divider line
21
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is not good news.

For lyme disease they can give you antibiotics. This freakin thing is a virus with no treatment options except treating the symptoms.

yikes
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Million to one shot, doc, million to one!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One of these days Alice...POW, right in the ASS."
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "One of these days Alice...POW, right in the ASS."
[i.kym-cdn.com image 620x400]


You just know he's the type to "oops, wrong hole".
 
2KanZam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More and more people I know are being exposed to Lyme's... and now this (and aren't there a few more diseases ticks are vectors for?)

Permethrin is your friend.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: This is not good news.

For lyme disease they can give you antibiotics. This freakin thing is a virus with no treatment options except treating the symptoms.

yikes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Still probably not as bad as actually having to go to / visit Powassan.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Powassan makes you allergic to meat.

Ooof
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

2KanZam: More and more people I know are being exposed to Lyme's... and now this (and aren't there a few more diseases ticks are vectors for?)

Permethrin is your friend.


Do NOT put it on your skin.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We could always move to Australia.
 
Elzar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

2KanZam: More and more people I know are being exposed to Lyme's... and now this (and aren't there a few more diseases ticks are vectors for?)

Permethrin is your friend.


I've had Lyme disease twice in the last two years. 30 days of doxy is not fun. I permethrin up faithfully this year...

We also deployed permethrin soaked cotton balls in toilet paper tubes around our acreage (mice line their nests with cotton and it decreases ticks in the area)
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Powassan's Creed: Origins
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And it's spread by the FARKING microscopic deer tick (of course)!

health.state.mn.us
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

2KanZam: More and more people I know are being exposed to Lyme's... and now this (and aren't there a few more diseases ticks are vectors for?)

Permethrin is your friend.


Fark that. Biotechnology. We can get rid of these nasty biatches entirely. Male sterile plus gene drive. (Definitely throw in Aedes egypti too.)

No data out there I have ever seen supports the existence of any species specializing on just ticks (and egypti is invasive ffs), and literally millions of people and pets have suffered and died. If there was ever a good use of technology, this is it.

And honestly, with as much else as we have monkeyed with, for once at least let's do it to relieve suffering rather than for profit only.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
how to avoid tick bites: Avoid areas where ticks are likely to be
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nobody11155 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

2KanZam: More and more people I know are being exposed to Lyme's... and now this (and aren't there a few more diseases ticks are vectors for?)

Permethrin is your friend.


One or two.  Million.  Well, maybe not that high but the those studying it don't want to even guess how may variants ticks carry.  What is scary is that the standard tests only catch what is looking like a moderate fraction of the number.  Also many of the symptoms are identical to ageing so doctors tend to ignore complaints (joint aches, general soreness, tired, memory loss, etc.)  The sort of good news is that most of the diseases are easily and cheaply treatable.

https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/diseases/index.html

Permethrin (properly applied) is your friend and will not stain typical outdoor clothing.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2018/07/09/625459326/to-repel-ticks-try-spraying-your-clothes-with-a-pesticide-derived-from-mums#:~:text=Press-,To%20Repel%20Ticks%2C%20Try%20Spraying%20Your%20Clothes%20With%20A%20Pesticide,to%20clothing%20treated%20with%20permethrin.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: how to avoid tick bites: Avoid areas where ticks are likely to be
[Fark user image 283x178]


My front yard, my backyard, my gardens, the dog park, the nature preserve, the river trail, and thanks to my dogs, my recliner, the couch, my bed.
 
benelane
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aside from all the Trump signs still hanging in my wooded region, my next big gripe about PA is the ticks; and they seem to be getting worse. I don't go out in the field anymore without doing a tick check and showering afterwards. Pulled 5 unembedded off me so far this spring, most very small, small enough that you can't find them in your dogs coarse hair until it's too late.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

2KanZam: Permethrin is your friend.


Picaridin too.
 
smokewon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Drank_the_40_water: 2KanZam: More and more people I know are being exposed to Lyme's... and now this (and aren't there a few more diseases ticks are vectors for?)

Permethrin is your friend.

Fark that. Biotechnology. We can get rid of these nasty biatches entirely. Male sterile plus gene drive. (Definitely throw in Aedes egypti too.)

No data out there I have ever seen supports the existence of any species specializing on just ticks (and egypti is invasive ffs), and literally millions of people and pets have suffered and died. If there was ever a good use of technology, this is it.

And honestly, with as much else as we have monkeyed with, for once at least let's do it to relieve suffering rather than for profit only.


Offer only valid in low risk, high exposure, in network lifestyles.
 
