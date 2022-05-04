 Skip to content
(WDBO Orlando)   No, there isn't an airliner parked behind Orlando's Frito Lay plant ... but it sure looks like there is   (wdbo.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Southwest Airlines, Airbus, AirTran Airways, Frito-Lay, Frontier Airlines, Dashboard, Orlando's Frito Lay plant, WDBO studios  
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice perk that Frito Lay provides a jet section in their employee parking lot.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aboard that rainbow-smeary passenger plane, William Shatner started frantically leaning left and right in his seat, yelling, "WORMHOLE! GET US BACK ON IMPULSE POWER, FULL REVERSE!"

/ torrrrrpeeeeeeeedos... avayyyyyyy!
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes: parked in suspension above the trees.

At the Boeing Everett plant there's an aerial image of the facility on the floor of the lobby, including Paine Field's runways.  There's a pair of 737's landing (you can see their shadows on approach to RWY 18), which are actually two separate images of the same plane taken several seconds apart.

You can come close to guessing the date the image was taken by what facilities haven't been completed yet, by the sun angle (for time of day) and vegetation (for season).

/No, they're no parked on Goat Trail Loop.
//Mukilteo FTW.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would have failed the parallel parking bit of that license test.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
nonexistent news day i see
 
noitsnot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Duh how do satellites work?
 
RaceBoatDriver
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RAIIIIIINBOOOOOW
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Somehow I imagined trump pulling stumps for a non-extradition country in a loaner spay-painted:

AIR FORSE 1  TRUMP NO LOOSER
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
<looking at a map to refresh my memory> It looks like the plane is landing at MCO.

I lived near there when I was a kid. Back then it was B-52's that ran that route.
 
covalesj
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe common knowledge, but the reason for the color separation is that the satellite is actually snapping r g b views separately, and there is a small amount of time between the captures. You can actually, if you know the time offset between 'clicks', the satellite angle and velocity, you can determine the velocity of the mover.
 
tasteme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 

RaceBoatDriver: RAIIIIIINBOOOOOW


It's Florida. Soon they'll pass legislation on all planes that give off parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. 

"Can't say rainbow!"
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They're at Rush Truck Centers getting some mudflaps for the landing gear and some festive tail nuts.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That news story was just plane dumb!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The white zone is for Doritos and Fritos only.  There are no corn chips in the Red zone.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One would think that with the obvious blur one would deduce that the plane in question was in motion.

...one would think...
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cool discovery but I hate that I gave a radio station that gives Hannity airtime a click.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Goddamn people are stupid.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I once spotted a plane on Google maps, it was on approach to O'Hare airport. I even bookmarked the coordinates. A week later it was gone. I guess it got approval to land? ;-)
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Google's mapping satellite

My understanding is that Google Maps gets its information from publicly available sources like NASA. They don't spend money on their own satellites when they don't have to.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: nonexistent news day i see


Dave Chapelle and Jamie Foxx evidently broke a guy's arm off and re-attached it backwards, if that helps.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: The white zone is for Doritos and Fritos only.  There are no corn chips in the Red zone.


Listen Betty, don't start up with your white zone shiat again.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
covalesjYou can actually, if you know the time offset between 'clicks', the satellite angle and velocity, you can determine the velocity of the mover.

It's an Airbus 321 on final approach into MCO.  You can look up its approach speeds, so it's probably 135-140 knots, though ground speed will depend on headwinds.

Fark apparently doesn't like the link  that I tried to post but do a Google search for "Airbus 321 V speeds" and you'll find the airliner's normal performance envelope, including "approach speed".

You could calculate the altitude too, knowing the approach slope and likely runway that it is set up for.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rfenster: Myk-House of El: The white zone is for Doritos and Fritos only.  There are no corn chips in the Red zone.

Listen Betty, don't start up with your white zone shiat again.


Oh really, Vernon?  Why pretend, we both know perfectly well what this is about.  You want me to have some Ruffles.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't you dare tell me what I can plainly see with my own eyes isn't there!
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: Somehow I imagined trump pulling stumps for a non-extradition country in a loaner spay-painted:

AIR FORSE 1  TRUMP NO LOOSER


Maybe one day, we'll see a thread with no 'trump' reference.

Sadly, today is not that day.
 
