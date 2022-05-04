 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Plea deal for woman, 21, who shot at man who refused to provide her with oral favors   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article describes an attempted rape and murder. But what is that really? They don't give Nobel Prizes.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Speed kills.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where's the broad?
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Where's the broad?


Cue the Austin Powers pic.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Farking hell! She'd HAVE to pull a gun to make someone go down on her. Holy smokes. I bet she wears underwear with a dick hole.
 
crackpancake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bro....
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd take the bullet.
 
