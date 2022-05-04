 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   Another master criminal strikes rural Iowa   (kcci.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, water tower, Pink Floyd, The Wall, wall, Roger Waters, Sac City man  
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real man would have used John Deere green.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he has a thing about buying clothes for the women in his life.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: A real man would have used John Deere green.


He couldn't afford the licensing fee.
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Joe Diffe approves!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sac City! Wonder if they're tanning as we speak?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sac City.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The graffiti also featured a misspelling of the word "together."


Well that's a little presumptuous KCCI.  I'm pretty sure he was just trying to say that he and Heather would be tougher together forever.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's never gonna give her up.

Together Forever ( Rick Astley ) 1987
Youtube B62p-dEfUZM
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The random lower case 'r's are what does it for me.  I hope they're still together.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He misspelled 'tougher'
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stay classy, Sac City.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this Pathetic Geek Stories comic:

patheticgeekstories.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dumbest thing I did in grade school is draw over all the desks and walls with the same graffiti I drew all over my notebooks.

Reeeeeal smart. Took like 2 seconds to catch me. I didn't even get in trouble, they just embarrassed me in front of the entire school. It worked very well.

Never write down your criminal conspiracy, let alone use real names.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
