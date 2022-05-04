 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Lightning Seeds, Nick Cave, Julian Cope, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #338. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also...this is VERY promising : The Lightning Seeds, Nick Cave, Julian Cope
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album

I feel old...


I feel old...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album

I now officially feel old


I now officially feel old
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album

I feel old...


Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album

I feel old...


Uranus: Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album

I now officially feel old


Sorry. If it's any consolation, Dawnrazor is only 35 years old today
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before anyone asks why the socaslnewwaver's voice is shot today:

You'll Never Walk Alone

You'll Never Walk Alone

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a nice sunny warm day we have over here. Ideal 20°C, blue sky, green trees, colourful flowers everywhere. I wish it could stay like this all summer.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Before anyone asks why the socaslnewwaver's voice is shot today:

You'll Never Walk Alone

[Fark user image 790x381]


So after the final we can expect two weeks of reruns?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lioness7:

So after the final we can expect two weeks of reruns?

I've already put in my time off request for anticipated bender
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Hey all!


jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm reading Lol Tolhurst's memoir of his life in the Cure. Of the many interesting takeaways, something I found particularly awesome is that Robert Smith apparently adores Christmas.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Red 5 standing by. Looking forward to some Saint Nick!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Before anyone asks why the socaslnewwaver's voice is shot today:

You'll Never Walk Alone

[Fark user image 790x381]


Watched at work yesterday and had a friend bemoaning the fact Liverpool was down 2 nil. And then suddenly, they weren't. CONCACAF final tonight, Go Sounders!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Before anyone asks why the socaslnewwaver's voice is shot today:

You'll Never Walk Alone

[Fark user image image 790x381]


oh, there was a sports ball match yesterday? who knew??
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Before anyone asks why the socaslnewwaver's voice is shot today:

You'll Never Walk Alone

[Fark user image image 790x381]

oh, there was a sports ball match yesterday? who knew??


Pista knew.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
this is the STUPIDEST. PROMO. EVAR.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Before anyone asks why the socaslnewwaver's voice is shot today:

You'll Never Walk Alone

[Fark user image image 790x381]

oh, there was a sports ball match yesterday? who knew??

Pista knew.


socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album


png.pngtree.com  

Still my fave along with HOTD. : )
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this is the STUPIDEST. PROMO. EVAR.


Twas a good time for a smoke break
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this is the STUPIDEST. PROMO. EVAR.


Looks like I missed something.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: this is the STUPIDEST. PROMO. EVAR.

Looks like I missed something.


no, you didn't. trust me for once in your life
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was such a good promo, you had to play it again!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope you don't mind if I make a dinner. I'll try to be multitasking and use two senses at the same time.
What a challenge it's going to be...
What a challenge it's going to be...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album

[png.pngtree.com image 49x49]  

Still my fave along with HOTD. : )


Hello my PNW neighbor!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: this is the STUPIDEST. PROMO. EVAR.

Looks like I missed something.


You were not alone.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will there be penguins today? I'm ready.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/and if not, I have it covered
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Blame the non existent intern for the button problems
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive: whidbey: Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album

[png.pngtree.com image 49x49]  

Still my fave along with HOTD. : )

Hello my PNW neighbor!


And how are you this fine grey day?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Will there be penguins today? I'm ready.
[Fark user image 425x566]
/and if not, I have it covered


That's very bubbly
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: djslowdive: whidbey: Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album

[png.pngtree.com image 49x49]  

Still my fave along with HOTD. : )

Hello my PNW neighbor!

And how are you this fine grey day?


Looking forward to summer getting here at some point.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Will there be penguins today? I'm ready.
[Fark user image 425x566]
/and if not, I have it covered


Is it THIS one you found the other day?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Madison_Smiled: Will there be penguins today? I'm ready.
[Fark user image 425x566]
/and if not, I have it covered

Is it THIS one you found the other day?


It is. I couldn't resist. Just arrived today.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Scrawny English psychedelic musicians surviving into the early 1990s on french fries LSD and curry
I hope they are okay today
I hope they are okay today
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I do understand.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lovely bit of jangle
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: whidbey: djslowdive: whidbey: Pista: Today is the 40th birthday of The Cure's Pornography album

[png.pngtree.com image 49x49]  

Still my fave along with HOTD. : )

Hello my PNW neighbor!

And how are you this fine grey day?

Looking forward to summer getting here at some point.


The timeshare agreement was clear: two weeks of summer for Washington, two for Wisconsin, no trades, do overs or substitutions.
 
