 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Miami)   They bought their tickets   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
50
    More: Obvious, Holland America Line, Cruise line, Carnival Cruise Lines, Cruise ship, Darren Sieferston, Carnival Cruise Ship, NBC, Miami  
•       •       •

1899 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not that cruise ships weren't petri dishes before Covid, but for the love of all that is holy, why would you willingly board one now?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you willingly get on a crowded cruise ship during a pandemic you deserve 10 times ANYTHING that happens to you.

Get brain, morans.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Not that cruise ships weren't petri dishes before Covid, but for the love of all that is holy, why would you willingly board one now?


I just can't imagine.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Not that cruise ships weren't petri dishes before Covid, but for the love of all that is holy, why would you willingly board one now?


One thing is for sure, I will be saving my farks for people who deserve them.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People shouldn't be doing cruises anyway.   There are far better alternatives if you want to get out on the water.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plato wrote about this ship of fools.  Even the ancient Greeks could see this coming.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: NeoCortex42: Not that cruise ships weren't petri dishes before Covid, but for the love of all that is holy, why would you willingly board one now?

One thing is for sure, I will be saving my farks for people who deserve them.


The Magic of Not Giving a F*** | Sarah Knight | TEDxCoconutGrove
Youtube GwRzjFQa_Og
NSFW.  If you haven't watched, it's a worth a sensible chuckle.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we repeating stories from 2020?
 
trialpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF did they expect was going to happen?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sound you hear onboard is Norovirus softly sobbing in a dark corner after being neglected for nearly three years.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't we just let people fill these things up and then sink them in the ocean?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Carnival... I'm surprised you didn't get hep-abc from the toilet seats and elevator buttons.
 
Nogrhi [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why don't we just let people fill these things up and then sink them in the ocean?


What the hell did the ocean ever do to you???
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: That sound you hear onboard is Norovirus softly sobbing in a dark corner after being neglected for nearly three years.


Whatever happened to legionnaires disease? Talk about neglected.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They were overwhelmed and they didn't have a backup course in how to handle about 200 people affected with COVID. We all suffered."

Just what do you realistically expect them to be able to do about that?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: "They were overwhelmed and they didn't have a backup course in how to handle about 200 people affected with COVID. We all suffered."

Just what do you realistically expect them to be able to do about that?


"Carnival said there were no serious health issues. The company's website says guest are required to be fully vaccinated and tested before a trip. Some exemptions are accommodated with proper testing."

See it as a completely foreseeable consequence of poor planning even after more than two years of living through this pandemic?
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, who could've predicted that?
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Why are we repeating stories from 2020?


Because, like in 2020, people are saying "pandemic's over, and I need to get back on a cruise liner! MAH FREEDUMS!"

The finding out continues.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Not that cruise ships weren't petri dishes before Covid, but for the love of all that is holy, why would you willingly board one now?


All the ^^^THIS^^^

Every last iota.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come sail the seas aboard the Carnival Pestilence. Then complain to the media that you had to wait for your crap food when the entirely expected and predictable thing happened.
 
Tedlick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cruise ship departing from Florida" is synonymous with "overwhelmed with COVID."
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How wrong is it that it's cheaper to live on a cruise ship for the rest of your days than it is to be housed in an assisted living facility?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Trumpers were immune to Covid.......

blueview.orgView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have seen that coming?
Besides everyone
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that some Farkers will post in this thread about how cruise ships are floating petri dishes and how they would never set foot onboard one...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Death.
//Taxes.
///Fark cruise threads...
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'What's green and comes in a zipped up bag?'
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Your dumb-ass corpse, Spiffy-Stiffy!'
 
Spikescape
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of the staterooms on these floating coffins have interconnected ventilation shafts, so there isn't even a way to properly isolate in your room even if you wanted to, which apparently these people didn't. Someone coughs in the room next door, it just takes a little while longer for the virus to float into your space than if they were in the same room.

These ships will never be safe from airborne contagious pathogens. There's no way to effectively retrofit any of them. It's time for the cruise industry to build new fleets of ships with proper, filtered ventilation, bactericidal faucets & doorknobs, and the ability to isolate individual staterooms from one another. If the industry wants to continue its fetid existence, they should mothball or scrap these relics of the before-times.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go counter to a lot of Farkers here and say this isn't totally the passengers' fault.  We should be able to rely on businesses not selling services they know aren't safe, or at least being upfront about the risks.  Here, it seems, cruise lines are essentially shouting, "Pandemic's over!  Everyone on board is vaccinated!  Come take a cruise!" and not telling prospective passengers they're still having COVID outbreaks on every sailing.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I went to home, I went to work, and occasionally the store. I never visit friends or family and only see my wife and 6 coworkers. Boosted and still getting over COVID from last week. Can we call it endemic yet?
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Not that cruise ships weren't petri dishes before Covid, but for the love of all that is holy, why would you willingly board one now?


Because you're already in your 70s and want to make use of the little time you have left on this Earth?

According to the company you had to be fully vaccinated AND tested in order to be allowed onboard. If being fully vaccinated isn't enough to stop COVID from killing you, then you're doomed anyway. Sooner or later you're going to get infected, if you haven't already.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"They didn't have enough staff to handle the emergency that was happening, period," said Sieferston. "They were overwhelmed and they didn't have a backup course in how to handle about 200 people affected with COVID. We all suffered."

It's a cruise ship. Not a floating hospital. Idiots the lot of them.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Spikescape: All of the staterooms on these floating coffins have interconnected ventilation shafts, so there isn't even a way to properly isolate in your room even if you wanted to, which apparently these people didn't. Someone coughs in the room next door, it just takes a little while longer for the virus to float into your space than if they were in the same room.

These ships will never be safe from airborne contagious pathogens. There's no way to effectively retrofit any of them. It's time for the cruise industry to build new fleets of ships with proper, filtered ventilation, bactericidal faucets & doorknobs, and the ability to isolate individual staterooms from one another. If the industry wants to continue its fetid existence, they should mothball or scrap these relics of the before-times.


Please. We all know that on-board rollercoasters, waterslides and shops take priority.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's just *cough* the flu! *hack* *cough* *dead*
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Come sail the seas aboard the Carnival Pestilence. Then complain to the media that you had to wait for your crap food when the entirely expected and predictable thing happened.


For all of my complaints about cruising, the quality of the food was not one of them.  Carnival's food isn't as good as what's served on Princess, but it is far from crap.

That said, it is fairly well known that these cruises operate using the minimum level of staff needed to do the job, so if there is a serious problem, they will be overwhelmed.  And the ports have been less than completely helpful where a plague ship does come into harbor.  So if an outbreak happens, you knew the risk, so that's on you.
 
PunGent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: markie_farkie: That sound you hear onboard is Norovirus softly sobbing in a dark corner after being neglected for nearly three years.

Whatever happened to legionnaires disease? Talk about neglected.


We learned to change the nasty water in our air conditioning units?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We used to go on the "Aunts and Nieces Tour" when the kids were younger. Aunts paid for the niece instead of mom paying, it was just a thing. Always a 10 day or so cruise.  We always had a great time and never got sick.

You couldn't drag me on a cruise ship now. Now that the kids are having kids we are talking about reinstating the annual tour (it would include a couple of nephews).  Nobody is suggesting a cruise. It's a shame because I used to go on a cruise every year with my mom. I miss it, but no thanks to a caravan of diseases.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Not that cruise ships weren't petri dishes before Covid, but for the love of all that is holy, why would you willingly board one now?


Because people are stupid.

My ex-sister-in-law is one of them. The first time they relaxed the mask mandates, she threw off her mask and was all, "YAY! FREEDOM". Withing like a week she caught covid and was all "I don't understand how I got it". She was at least vaxxed, but still got pretty sick.

I know farkers like to derp about how masks don't work but what I also know is that I've made it this long without getting sick. Hell, I haven't even had so much as a cold in the last few years. Coincidence? Maybe maybe not.

So derp away, derpers... and go ahead and make fun of me for still wearing my mask in public. Just don't expect any sympathy when you inevitably get sick because you deserved it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I admire these people that refuse to live in fear.  People who take cruises, pet wild bears, rub their nuts with cesium, they don't follow the crowd and do whatever Fauci tells them to.
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why don't we just let people fill these things up and then sink them in the ocean?


Bill?  Bill Burr?  Is that you?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKbBDKsSEic
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If there's anything stupider than getting on a cruise ship, it's getting on a cruise ship in Florida.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Not that cruise ships weren't petri dishes before Covid, but for the love of all that is holy, why would you willingly board one now?


And this outbreak happened with a vaccine requirement. Seems like all cases were mild due to this and no serious hospitalizations were needed... yet.

The GOP's approach was to try to enact regulation to prevent these companies from having a vaccine requirement.
 
hammettman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have they rebranded yet?


CARNIVAL COVID CRUISE LINES

Got an experimental drug?  A new vaccine?  A wild theory about some veterinary ointment?

Here at Covid Cruise Lines, we provide fully infected subjects for your latest clinical trial.

Need a quick 100 newly infected subjects?  Try our weekend package!

With a 2 week notice, we can provide lot sizes up to 5,000 individuals from our Princess Package!!

ORDER NOW
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mochunk: Hey, I went to home, I went to work, and occasionally the store. I never visit friends or family and only see my wife and 6 coworkers. Boosted and still getting over COVID from last week. Can we call it endemic yet?


Implying that Covid is something we have to learn to live with for the rest of our lives makes it hard to be mad at people who are trying to live their life.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Not that cruise ships weren't petri dishes before Covid, but for the love of all that is holy, why would you willingly board one now?


Because: "The company's website says guest are required to be fully vaccinated and tested before a trip. Some exemptions are accommodated with proper testing."

Which means half the passengers are:

1. Hey! Everybody else is vaccinated, so it's fine.

2. So no reason for me to be vaccinated, I'll just say I am!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ex-Navy and my wife gets motion sick, so going out on the water for almost any reason doesn't work.  One exception: if a ferry is the only way and even then, we will drive a bit to avoid them. A cruise is right out.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I admire these people that refuse to live in fear.  People who take cruises, pet wild bears, rub their nuts with cesium, they don't follow the crowd and do whatever Fauci tells them to.


Now THAT is the America I know!

Here's your eagle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sucks to be them. Hopefully that cruise ship won't make its way up here to Alaska now.

Who tf gets on a cruise ship these days? Or any day for that matter. Floating petri dishes.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The only real amount people that would show up with Covid on a cruise are the unvaccinated because only the unvaccinated get tested regularly on the ship.

So fark them, I already told family to fark off not coming with me and ruining my vacation because you will not get your kid the shot. They will quarantine your whole group and rightfully so.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: MythDragon: I admire these people that refuse to live in fear.  People who take cruises, pet wild bears, rub their nuts with cesium, they don't follow the crowd and do whatever Fauci tells them to.

Now THAT is the America I know!

Here's your eagle.
[Fark user image image 239x211]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Not that cruise ships weren't petri dishes before Covid, but for the love of all that is holy, why would you willingly board one now?


As with everything else these clowns do, it's for the STIGGINIT.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.