 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSNT Topeka)   If you live in Topeka Kansas, first of all, sorry. Second of all, be on the lookout for some runaway peacocks   (ksnt.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Topeka, Kansas, lost pair of pet peacocks, Anje Kearney, Police, English-language films, blue jays, first time, native species  
•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 1:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True story: The female of the species is called a peacoont
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its hot in topeka
Youtube TheMe8y3Oqs
 
Big Merl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In high school I had a buddy that lived near the zoo. One night we were playing D&D at his house and decided to take a break to fire up the grill.  There was a peacock chilling on the patio.  My buddy was all "This is normal" and just called the zoo.  Apparently those things love to escape.
 
ahasp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fark,

I live in Topeka.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How does them pee-cocks taste?  Ah could sure go fer some grilled pee-cocks.  Can't wait to git that 'c*** in mah mouth.  All juicy and stuff.

Fetch me nother beer, junior.
Don' sass me!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wanna see your peacock....cock....cock.
Katy Perry - Peacock (Official Music Video)
Youtube -sFoa3u_7yE
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


GIS for pea cock
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: True story: The female of the species is called a peacoont


But only when they're arguing with the TSA or the assistant manager of Dollar General.

And not to their face.

Dr. Psycho? The man who called Wonder Woman the name that even Apocalypse dare not call her?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: True story: The female of the species is called a peacoont


..Don't say "Fergie"..
..Don't say "Fergie"..
..Don't say "Fergie"..
 
Sentient
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Peacocks are pretty well-known escape artists, and can fly about as well as a wild turkey. A guy down the road from my last house kept a few, and it wasn't terribly uncommon to find one hanging out on my roof when I got home.

They must also be decent about returning to their pen though. I never had to do any cock-wrangling.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Stand back, y'all! These flamboyant chickens can gives you the Ghey!'
'But how doez these boy peacocks make baby peacocks with the girl pea-no-cocks if'n they don't swing that way?'
'Arty-fiscal incrimination - that's how!'
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They are a flight risk.
 
bthom37
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ahasp: fark,

I live in Topeka.


That's a lie.  No one in Topeka can read.

/Don't miss having to go there for protests and the like
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some people don't mind peacocks (and peahens) but other people can't stand them. There's a old restaurant here that used to be part of some rich person's estate, and they still have a population of peafowl. Of course they don't stay on the grounds (about 3 acres now, I think) but they roam over the surrounding residential area. Some people have "Peacocks Welcome" signs and others threaten to shoot them on sight. This is Texas, after all. And, I'm sure they are good to eat. They are probably a little gamey, like a pheasant, and could probably be considered a "budget pheasant" just as pigeons are "city chickens."
 
suid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How the fark do you "miss a pet peacock".  Never mind the dazzling displays of feathers (males only, though), and the general assholishness, there's this:

Peacock cries
Youtube bvtThNecHeg
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Big Merl: In high school I had a buddy that lived near the zoo. One night we were playing D&D at his house and decided to take a break to fire up the grill.  There was a peacock chilling on the patio.  My buddy was all "This is normal" and just called the zoo.  Apparently those things love to escape.


Not where I thought the story was going.  But then, they don't taste all that great.
 
ar393
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sentient: Peacocks are pretty well-known escape artists, and can fly about as well as a wild turkey. A guy down the road from my last house kept a few, and it wasn't terribly uncommon to find one hanging out on my roof when I got home.

They must also be decent about returning to their pen though. I never had to do any cock-wrangling.


City boy here, moved to the country 12 years ago. Very blown away by seeing wild turkeys 50 feet in the air.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anje Kearney didn't know her peacocks were missing until she saw a video of them walking down the street on social media.

Maybe you should pay more attention the living things you're supposed to be caring for, than social media.
Or better yet, don't keep "pets" of living things that you can't actually take care of.
Definitely don't reproduce, either.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"We don't recommend calling the police," Simpson said. "Peacocks are pets. You wouldn't call the police for a cat you see walking down the street, so it's really not an emergency."

Right. Call animal control, who will give even fewer farks than the police.
Their motto is "It's not our problem. And even if it is, we just don't care."
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.