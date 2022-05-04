 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Authorities say body found in Lake Mead is a man who was shot decades ago. Fat Tony says the body was a "tourist" who "accidentally fell" into a barrel which then rolled into the lake and caused him to "drown"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Colorado River, bottom of Lake Mead, Las Vegas police, Lake Mead's low water level, Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, northern Arizona, southern Nevada, Nevada  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 1:35 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're going to get this story in dribs and drabs.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's the point of this story? Anyone can see what happened.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah. We knew that when you found a body in a barrel wearing a paisley shirt and bell bottoms.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Police Chief Wiggum: "No dumping in the lake, Fat Tony."
Fat Tony: "Fine. I will dispose of my dirty laundry elsewhere."
Lou: "I think that was a dead body, Chief."
Police Chief Wiggum: "That's what I thought, too, but then he said it was his laundry. You gotta learn to listen to these things, Lou."
 
spleef420
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Police Chief Wiggum: "No dumping in the lake, Fat Tony."
Fat Tony: "Fine. I will dispose of my dirty laundry elsewhere."
Lou: "I think that was a dead body, Chief."
Police Chief Wiggum: "That's what I thought, too, but then he said it was his laundry. You gotta learn to listen to these things, Lou."


Yard trimmings, not laundry.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Lake" Mead

Might be time to change the name to Mead Slough
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.