(Yahoo)   After spending 30 years in a FL prison for a murder he did not commit, Thomas Raynard James speaks out, and shockingly it is not a 60-minute uninterrupted stream of expletives beginning with "You stupid, stupid motherfarkers, I TOLD you it wasn't me"   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Followup, Life imprisonment, Thomas Raynard James, Murder, Prison, Mistaken, Recidivism, Attorney Natlie Figgers, Criminal law  
582 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 2:35 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What his first words ought to be: "I can't wait to buy a sniper rifle."
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After serving so long for a crime he didn't commit, it figures his attorney would rightly suggest a lawsuit.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aaaaaand he's AA. Why does this not surprise me?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
According to the state attorney for Miami-Dade County Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the case lacked physical evidence and his fingerprints did not match those found at scene but he was still convicted after an eyewitness said she saw him shoot McKinnon.

Well it's a good thing eyewitness testimony is so reliable.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: While he is a free man now, supporting himself and finding a job could be difficult. James' family has even launched an online fundraising campaign for him.

That's some bullshiat.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Aaaaaand he's AA. Why does this not surprise me?


What does his 30 year chip have to do with anything?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wegro: FTFA: While he is a free man now, supporting himself and finding a job could be difficult. James' family has even launched an online fundraising campaign for him.

That's some bullshiat.


The Florida statute on wrongful conviction only pays people if they don't have prior felony convictions. They call it a "clean hands" provision. In another article I read they state he has a prior conviction for drug possession or dealing or some such. Thus the only way Florida will pay him is if the legislature passes a private compensation bill, which actually is something they have done in the past.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FL is probably upset they didn't execute him before the guy had a shot to prove his innocence.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have never, and will never, understand how jurors can be swayed by witnesses.

I know they're an important part of the process but holy shiat, generally speaking people suck at it.

When the science goes down another road, trust the goddam science.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know how guys like this rise above such an injustice.

I would probably emerge a ball of incoherent rage and end up being gunned down by cops after I try to kill the pricks that railroaded me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Aaaaaand he's AA. Why does this not surprise me?


Albino aborigine?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope he found FSM and prayed daily to his noodly appendages.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kbronsito: FL is probably upset they didn't execute him before the guy had a shot to prove his innocence.


The prosecution had him set up as the assailant the day after the crime. They purposely waited 6 months to arrest him so that his alibi would go stale.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I have never, and will never, understand how jurors can be swayed by witnesses.

I know they're an important part of the process but holy shiat, generally speaking people suck at it.

When the science goes down another road, trust the goddam science.


IF the Eyewintess were the only testimony against my client, I would be VERY tempted to hire a group of actors who look similar to him and have them all sit at my table and ask the witness "is the person you saw sitting in the courtroom today?"  "Can you point to him"?  Because even if they make the correct ID, the Jury will see them stuggling at first
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: FL is probably upset they didn't execute him before the guy had a shot to prove his innocence.


I would be
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Video evidence of TFG committing crimes = not even indicted

Being black and someone saying, I SEENT It = 30 years in jail

This farking country.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wegro: FTFA: While he is a free man now, supporting himself and finding a job could be difficult. James' family has even launched an online fundraising campaign for him.

That's some bullshiat.


It sucks that the US criminal justice system does jack shiat to rehabilitate. Even if when there's little-to-no chance of someone getting out, they should still given the chance to better themselves. This guy should be walking out with a PhD in fark the Police and offers from universities around the country.

It's a sign, maybe more than backsliding on other rights, that this country is still rooted in a 17th Century mindset. Prisons create prisoners.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magorn: F the Eyewintess were the only testimony against my client, I would be VERY tempted to hire a group of actors who look similar to him and have them all sit at my table and ask the witness "is the person you saw sitting in the courtroom today?"  "Can you point to him"?  Because even if they make the correct ID, the Jury will see them stuggling at first


I've done this with a traffic ticket. Not with actors, but with a guy I went to high school with who looked vaguely like me. The witness for the prosecution took the bait and identified him as me when he was sitting at the defense table.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I have never, and will never, understand how jurors can be swayed by witnesses.


Hint, it was a jury in Florida.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image 394x413]


Was the eye witness a white lady? Cause that sounds like the most obvious 'they all look the same' shiat I've even heard. When I was 23, I matched that 'physical description', except for one tiny difference...
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image image 394x413]


Similar? Sure. Except the eyes, nose, mouth, and the shape of their heads.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: wegro: FTFA: While he is a free man now, supporting himself and finding a job could be difficult. James' family has even launched an online fundraising campaign for him.

That's some bullshiat.

The Florida statute on wrongful conviction only pays people if they don't have prior felony convictions. They call it a "clean hands" provision. In another article I read they state he has a prior conviction for drug possession or dealing or some such. Thus the only way Florida will pay him is if the legislature passes a private compensation bill, which actually is something they have done in the past.


The best part about being the government is that you never have to admit you did anything wrong or farked up.  There shouldn't even be a question as to this guy getting paid, but here we are.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image 394x413]


"eerily similar"   if you don't count ear shape, nose shape, complexion....

I'll just leave this here
 
R2112
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I detect some Hanky Panky
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image image 394x413]


I'll bet they both scare you.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fsbilly: mrmopar5287: [Fark user image 394x413]

Was the eye witness a white lady? Cause that sounds like the most obvious 'they all look the same' shiat I've even heard. When I was 23, I matched that 'physical description', except for one tiny difference...


Yes. You can google the guy's name to get lots of information on the case.

It was a robbery turned into a murder by two people, and the actual gunman was much shorter (like about 5'4"), overweight, and "had fat fingers" visible holding the weapon. That's the person who did the actual shooting.

This guy had the same name (Thomas James) and his mug shot was used for identification. The case went so bad as to it becoming him who committed the murder despite it being the other guy (short fat guy of the two) and then he was only mixed up by having the same name.

The police apparently firmed up his identification within a day of the murder but then the prosecution waited 6 months to arrest and charge him. By that time his alibi was cold.

Beyond that, a whole bunch of witness statements about identification that were conflicting with everything presented in the trial was in the possession of his attorney, but the attorney never brought any of it up at trial. Later, the guy reads more of the paperwork associated with his case, points out how everything about the eyewitness identification is sketchy and conflicting, but the courts rejected his appeals because all that information was in the possession of his attorney and the attorney didn't object or introduce that information at trial. The courts ruled he had waived his ability to appeal based on all that information because his attorney already had it at the time of his trial, even though he himself knew nothing about it at the time of his trial.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image image 394x413]


Your GED in law also can't tell black people apart, apparently.

I shudder to think of the wretched corner of the internet where you find this crap.

Tell us more about how this guy couldn't be convicted in the first place because the victim didn't testify?

/oh wait. That was only for "available" victims.
//where's a good seance when you need one.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Smoking GNU: Aaaaaand he's AA. Why does this not surprise me?

What does his 30 year chip have to do with anything?


Yeah, i figured out that would look weird after i posted.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Well it's a good thing eyewitness testimony is so reliable.


Even more bullshiat is that his exoneration apparently relied upon a polygraph examination. In relation to the questions of whether he had ever been present at the housing development (he maintains that he had never been to that apartment complex ever in his life) or had any participation in the crime, the examiner claimed he was telling the truth.

I don't know how much the court relied upon that, but it's complete and total bullshiat. Just imagine if he got some polygraph examiner determined to fark him over again, and they gave results claiming he was lying.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dafatone: mrmopar5287: [Fark user image image 394x413]

Your GED in law also can't tell black people apart, apparently.

I shudder to think of the wretched corner of the internet where you find this crap.


It's on a web version of "JUSTICE:DENIED" magazine where he wrote his article for print:

http://justicedenied.org/issue/issue_27/thomas_r_james.html

It's him pointing out how he was wrongly identified because police heard the name "Thomas James" and pulled his mugshot for witnesses to ID.
 
