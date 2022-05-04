 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Juneau Empire)   Juneau police say armored military vehicle will let them drive through an avalanche while evacuating residents from an active shooter, which apparently happens on a regular basis   (juneauempire.com) divider line
46
    More: Stupid, Constable, purchase of an armored security vehicle, Police, London, Tank, National Assembly for Wales, fire department leaders, Lenco Armored Vehicles BearCat G3  
•       •       •

652 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have trained Armored Bears yet?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the custom-configured vehicle the department is purchasing for about $300,000 using a grant

$300,000 would feed a lot of families or hire social workers or just generally be better put to use for anything other than fantasy scenarios that rarely happen so this thing just ends up an expensive line item on the budget to maintain and operate.

optikeye: Have trained Armored Bears yet?


It makes more sense to me
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: the custom-configured vehicle the department is purchasing for about $300,000 using a grant

$300,000 would feed a lot of families or hire social workers or just generally be better put to use for anything other than fantasy scenarios that rarely happen so this thing just ends up an expensive line item on the budget to maintain and operate.


Sure, defund the police so they can't buy their penis extensions and the companies will go out of business due to not being able to sell said extensions.  Also, how are jails going to make money off of inmates if there are less of them?  Think of all the armor dealers, private jails, etc that will become poor!
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what defund the police means.
This is also the perfect example of why Republicans are liars about how they manage money and taxes.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glorified mall cops gotta have their toys to feel like the real deal.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are so full of crap. If you need a rough terrain response vehicle you get a Unimog. If you want to play army, you get what they want.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better cut education. Bob the sherrif wants a new APC.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x487]


Now break that down by population.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I did not know police say that.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's amusing to see people think they'd actually allow a civilian into their little mobile clubhouse.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mochunk: They are so full of crap. If you need a rough terrain response vehicle you get a Unimog. If you want to play army, you get what they want.


I just GIS'd that.

I want one. Like bad.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who would choose to be an active shooter in Alaska? My understanding is that it's the frontier Texas pretends to be. There are a lot of people with guns up there.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Something that weighs 10 tons with limited visibility and 8 feet wide, isn't very good at "hard to reach places".  In this case. "anything besides a dry dirt road"
 
Garaba
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Who would choose to be an active shooter in Alaska? My understanding is that it's the frontier Texas pretends to be. There are a lot of people with guns up there.


Basically yes.

However they tend to get these "End of the road" anti civilization crazy types. But going out on horseback to deal with them works allot better.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Our police force has an MRAP. It weighs too much for our streets and we're a small town of 25,000.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuffy: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x487]

Now break that down by population.


India has nearly 5x our population, and we spend nearly 2x more on our cops than they do
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
'Anyone else feel that big bump on the trail back there?'

'I thinks it was Juneau's finest - all froze solid cuz one of them "Winnie the Pooh'ed" the escape hatch.'

'Now - now. It could have been another triple-dog dare tongue incident.'
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But look how big it makes their penises look.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Who would choose to be an active shooter in Alaska? My understanding is that it's the frontier Texas pretends to be. There are a lot of people with guns up there.


I live in Fairbanks and 8 times out of 10 when I go to the grocery store, some a-hole has a 9mm on his side. Dude, you have your daughter with you and your buying milk and cereal. WTF?
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the_rhino: stuffy: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x487]

Now break that down by population.

India has nearly 5x our population, and we spend nearly 2x more on our cops than they do


Not just cops.  Cops andmilitary.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Samfucious: Who would choose to be an active shooter in Alaska? My understanding is that it's the frontier Texas pretends to be. There are a lot of people with guns up there.

I live in Fairbanks and 8 times out of 10 when I go to the grocery store, some a-hole has a 9mm on his side. Dude, you have your daughter with you and your buying milk and cereal. WTF?


Um, bears? Yeah, that's gotta be it. It's to protect his precious little girl from bears.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuffy: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x487]

Now break that down by population.


Ya lets look at India vs the US
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Juneau resident, writing the Assembly now.

This is f*cking ridiculous for a tourist town of 33k.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They've got a population of 30,000 but their cops need this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
THE MORE JUNEAU!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can they see Russia?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Badafuco: Samfucious: Who would choose to be an active shooter in Alaska? My understanding is that it's the frontier Texas pretends to be. There are a lot of people with guns up there.

I live in Fairbanks and 8 times out of 10 when I go to the grocery store, some a-hole has a 9mm on his side. Dude, you have your daughter with you and your buying milk and cereal. WTF?

Um, bears? Yeah, that's gotta be it. It's to protect his precious little girl from bears.


Must be because of bears. They usually hang out in the honey aisle. I carry ballistic bear spray with me when I shop.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Who would choose to be an active shooter in Alaska? My understanding is that it's the frontier Texas pretends to be. There are a lot of people with guns up there.


Well, possibly because it's not a rational choice to begin with.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember complaining about the militarization of police in the early 90s. If 20 year-old me could see 50 year-old me he'd be horrified. And not just about the gut.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: the custom-configured vehicle the department is purchasing for about $300,000 using a grant

$300,000 would feed a lot of families or hire social workers or just generally be better put to use for anything other than fantasy scenarios that rarely happen so this thing just ends up an expensive line item on the budget to maintain and operate.


It is a grant specific to these type of purchases in most cases, you can't just spend 300k on a social worker salary or additional cash grants to needy families.  There are other grants you can apply for to get those services.  It is not an either/or proposition, you just have to get the grants for the specific purpose.

The government is spending taxpayer money to subsidize equipment for law enforcement with surplus goods or new gear to keep industrial capacity in the future.  Whether this is wise, is a different question.  What it boils down to is do you want the shiny new gear you may use in specific instances at the cost of having to maintain the gear (which often isn't cheap).  For many departments, even free stuff doesn't work out in the long run as they just don't have the budgets to maintain it, so it sits in a storage yard rusting away and unable to be used when you need it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: the custom-configured vehicle the department is purchasing for about $300,000 using a grant

$300,000 would feed a lot of families or hire social workers or just generally be better put to use for anything other than fantasy scenarios that rarely happen so this thing just ends up an expensive line item on the budget to maintain and operate.

optikeye: Have trained Armored Bears yet?

It makes more sense to me
[i.pinimg.com image 750x450]


Grants to feed people? That's socialism.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There is no need to militarize the police like this. Period.

And the police wonder why no one respects them.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Badafuco: Samfucious: Who would choose to be an active shooter in Alaska? My understanding is that it's the frontier Texas pretends to be. There are a lot of people with guns up there.

I live in Fairbanks and 8 times out of 10 when I go to the grocery store, some a-hole has a 9mm on his side. Dude, you have your daughter with you and your buying milk and cereal. WTF?

Um, bears? Yeah, that's gotta be it. It's to protect his precious little girl from bears.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Can they see Russia?


No, but the pelmeni in Juneau are still delicious.

/acab
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The police are getting themselves an RV?
 
nobody11155 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Slippitus: Glorified mall cops gotta have their toys to feel like the real deal.


Let them.  But the condition is that all SWAT and military style equipment must be painted bright pink.  With purple lace.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: for everything from rescues in difficult-to-access remote areas to "extremist" protests where gunfire and other threats are present.

Sure Chief, sure... Chances this will be used when those browns, those gay libs, or anti abortion protesters with stand signs: 100%. Chances this will be used when the far right homegrown terrorists march down the road armed with guns: 0%-5%.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: the custom-configured vehicle the department is purchasing for about $300,000 using a grant

$300,000 would feed a lot of families or hire social workers or just generally be better put to use for anything other than fantasy scenarios that rarely happen so this thing just ends up an expensive line item on the budget to maintain and operate.


it would, we'd probably have to disband the Department of Homeland Security in order to re-appropriate those funds though. 

just one of the reasons to get rid of it.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Samfucious: Who would choose to be an active shooter in Alaska? My understanding is that it's the frontier Texas pretends to be. There are a lot of people with guns up there.

I live in Fairbanks and 8 times out of 10 when I go to the grocery store, some a-hole has a 9mm on his side. Dude, you have your daughter with you and your buying milk and cereal. WTF?


Well what if they try to steal me Lucky Charms?  Best to be prepared to stand your ground.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: weddingsinger: the custom-configured vehicle the department is purchasing for about $300,000 using a grant

$300,000 would feed a lot of families or hire social workers or just generally be better put to use for anything other than fantasy scenarios that rarely happen so this thing just ends up an expensive line item on the budget to maintain and operate.

It is a grant specific to these type of purchases in most cases, you can't just spend 300k on a social worker salary or additional cash grants to needy families.  There are other grants you can apply for to get those services.  It is not an either/or proposition, you just have to get the grants for the specific purpose.

The government is spending taxpayer money to subsidize equipment for law enforcement with surplus goods or new gear to keep industrial capacity in the future.  Whether this is wise, is a different question.  What it boils down to is do you want the shiny new gear you may use in specific instances at the cost of having to maintain the gear (which often isn't cheap).  For many departments, even free stuff doesn't work out in the long run as they just don't have the budgets to maintain it, so it sits in a storage yard rusting away and unable to be used when you need it.


It's a complicated way to request a transfer of surplus goods.

Imagine your friend has an extra apple and you would like it.  They can't give it to you, but they can loan you a penny then charge you a penny for the apple.

Why?  Reasons.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When it arrives, I hope someone paints "Z" on the front.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not quite the armored vehicle i was picturing and frankly less militarized than i thought it would be.  Still it is likely more than is needed.  The Police in the US need to be largely demilitarized save for SWAT teams which only should be used when absolutely necessary  and require some relatively onerous paperwork to request for non emergency calls and even then the civilian government should be able to over rule it's use when it is inappropriate despite the police CoC giving the okay.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cops get this thing, which in all likelihood will never see real use, but a teacher has to beg for microscopes for a classroom.
 
alex10294
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x487]


Your graphic would be relevant if it compared TOTAL EU to total US expenditures, or scaled the information by population.  Otherwise, it's misinformation intentionally framed to push a viewpoint, not a representation of data that might yield useful conclusions.

Actual data: Germany and France: 1.6 percent of GDP on police, UK 1.8%, New Zealand, 1.92%, US 2%.  We're near the top, but it's not like we're way out ahead.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A simple color change makes it less threatening.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.