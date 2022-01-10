 Skip to content
(KKTV Colorado Springs)   Colorado cannabis recalled due to high yeast levels. Who knew yeast could get high   (kktv.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Health care, Health, Population health, Medicine, Public health, Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC, Colorado, medical marijuana  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why legalization is important.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it occured for almost a year I'd say yeast and mold levels in cannabis don't have much of an impact on end users.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, you could brew beer with it.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't recall much of anything after Colorado cannabis and high yeast levels.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: This is why legalization is important.


And testing before the product goes out. The markup and tax on this stuff is ridiculous, they should be able to afford to do it right.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.


Bud rot is a thing. And it can be a bad bad bad thing.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what helps to make the dough rise.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeast, huh?  Yeah, you definitely don't want that.  You might get too high.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Since it occured for almost a year I'd say yeast and mold levels in cannabis don't have much of an impact on end users.


How would you know?
A medical patient that dies of a lung infection isn't likely to blame the weed when they already have a debilitating illness.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: On the plus side, you could brew beer with it.


always could. Hops and cannabis come from the same family
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado cannabis recalled due to high yeast levels.

There has got to be a 'bake' joke in here somewhere
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.


Unless you were high at the time.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.

Bud rot is a thing. And it can be a bad bad bad thing.


sure bud rot is real. But if your buds have it and you decide to smoke it thats on you.

and you aren't financially invested in making sure it goes to market.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bread made from the yeast just loafs around all day.

/Try the veal
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoking it doesn't necessarily make you a fun guy or a fun gal.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: ar393: kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.

Bud rot is a thing. And it can be a bad bad bad thing.

sure bud rot is real. But if your buds have it and you decide to smoke it thats on you.

and you aren't financially invested in making sure it goes to market.


I tried my hand a few times. Good enough for butter but not dense enough for smoking. I know how to grow awesome mushrooms so I just trade that with people that really know what the hell they are doing. It's soooooo much cheaper f it r me...ends up costing me like 6 dollars an oz.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeast is good though. Look what it did for Jesus. After he died, they sprinkled yeast on his body in the tomb, and three days later, he was risen! Ok, maybe he was a little moldy, but still....

What? You don't believe me? You have never heard of the Yeaster holiday?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Smoking it doesn't necessarily make you a fun guy or a fun gal.


Who said it did?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: kindms: ar393: kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.

Bud rot is a thing. And it can be a bad bad bad thing.

sure bud rot is real. But if your buds have it and you decide to smoke it thats on you.

and you aren't financially invested in making sure it goes to market.

I tried my hand a few times. Good enough for butter but not dense enough for smoking. I know how to grow awesome mushrooms so I just trade that with people that really know what the hell they are doing. It's soooooo much cheaper f it r me...ends up costing me like 6 dollars an oz.


nice. I know nothing of mushroom cultivation
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In AZ the problem has been pesticides, so yeast seems pretty tame. The state marks this stuff up with stiff taxes that are supposed to pay for testing etc., but it took independent testing by the local paper to uncover the problem. At least Colorado seems to be doing their job here.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: ar393: kindms: ar393: kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.

Bud rot is a thing. And it can be a bad bad bad thing.

sure bud rot is real. But if your buds have it and you decide to smoke it thats on you.

and you aren't financially invested in making sure it goes to market.

I tried my hand a few times. Good enough for butter but not dense enough for smoking. I know how to grow awesome mushrooms so I just trade that with people that really know what the hell they are doing. It's soooooo much cheaper f it r me...ends up costing me like 6 dollars an oz.

nice. I know nothing of mushroom cultivation


Just don't watch Meet the Feebles while on mushrooms. I haven't been that horrified in quite a while.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.


I frequent two shops in Colorado Springs and both are happy to do a walk through and show off their operation whenever I ask. One has giant glass windows into the grow room.

Trust your grower and don't be a cheap ass is a good route for those who can't grow their own.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Smoking it doesn't necessarily make you a fun guy or a fun gal.


Mycelium what you did there.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: johnphantom: Since it occured for almost a year I'd say yeast and mold levels in cannabis don't have much of an impact on end users.

How would you know?
A medical patient that dies of a lung infection isn't likely to blame the weed when they already have a debilitating illness.


Do you know how weed is used?
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: nice. I know nothing of mushroom cultivation


Sadly in the last couple of years corn has gone 4x ($3 for 50lbs to $12 now) in price and coir has doubled. It's still pretty cheap though....sunk costs aside, and not counting power consumption (which doesn't cost me anything due to my solar panels, but is truly minimal anyways) it's about 1.50-2 dollars of raw material per oz (dry)
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.

I frequent two shops in Colorado Springs and both are happy to do a walk through and show off their operation whenever I ask. One has giant glass windows into the grow room.

Trust your grower and don't be a cheap ass is a good route for those who can't grow their own.


thats cool. I tried to win a visit to an outdoor farm in MA (during covid). They were doing tours of their new farm etc. I did not get picked.

Nothing local yet. retail still not up in running in CT
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Nothing local yet. retail still not up in running in CT


Ditto in VT. Looking like things are going to be delayed here a bit still, was supposed to be full retail on 10/01/2022, but seems the state is having trouble hiring enough people to deal with the bureaucracy.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ar393: kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.

Bud rot is a thing. And it can be a bad bad bad thing.


Bud Rot would be a sick name for a stoner doom band
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ar393: kindms: Nothing local yet. retail still not up in running in CT

Ditto in VT. Looking like things are going to be delayed here a bit still, was supposed to be full retail on 10/01/2022, but seems the state is having trouble hiring enough people to deal with the bureaucracy.


Im just waiting for next year when home grow is legal here
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kindms: holdmybones: kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.

I frequent two shops in Colorado Springs and both are happy to do a walk through and show off their operation whenever I ask. One has giant glass windows into the grow room.

Trust your grower and don't be a cheap ass is a good route for those who can't grow their own.

thats cool. I tried to win a visit to an outdoor farm in MA (during covid). They were doing tours of their new farm etc. I did not get picked.

Nothing local yet. retail still not up in running in CT


Are they still on target for places opening fall of this year? Driving to MA is fine, but support local and all that.
 
algman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The strain is called "Kombucha"
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
O Hell No!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kindms: Madman drummers bummers: On the plus side, you could brew beer with it.

always could. Hops and cannabis come from the same family


I cannot WAIT for real Federal legalization and hundreds of craft breweries perfecting cannabeer
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeasty bud also occurs when subby's mom smuggles pot through airport security.
 
ar393
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kindms: Im just waiting for next year when home grow is legal here


That's been kosher here for 2 years or so, but again, I've tried my hand, and my efforts are better spent elsewhere.

The cool thing is there is no limit to how much self-grown finished product you can have at home.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Malenfant: johnphantom: Since it occured for almost a year I'd say yeast and mold levels in cannabis don't have much of an impact on end users.

How would you know?
A medical patient that dies of a lung infection isn't likely to blame the weed when they already have a debilitating illness.


Because of Marijuana Madness. If someone even remotely possibly died of corporate grade marijuana due to mold it would be news everywhere.
 
kindms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: kindms: holdmybones: kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.

I frequent two shops in Colorado Springs and both are happy to do a walk through and show off their operation whenever I ask. One has giant glass windows into the grow room.

Trust your grower and don't be a cheap ass is a good route for those who can't grow their own.

thats cool. I tried to win a visit to an outdoor farm in MA (during covid). They were doing tours of their new farm etc. I did not get picked.

Nothing local yet. retail still not up in running in CT

Are they still on target for places opening fall of this year? Driving to MA is fine, but support local and all that.


I believe they are. They had been having quasi-legal open air markets in Hamden CT and some other locations. local growers, music etc. Ever since my town voted to not vote on it for another year I stopped paying attention to it for the most part. Ive only been up to MA a few times, pricey but always nice to check some new strains.

some friends of friends are about to open a grow in Greenfield, MA
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Malenfant: kindms: ar393: kindms: ar393: kindms: grow your own. you'll know exactly what you put in it.

Bud rot is a thing. And it can be a bad bad bad thing.

sure bud rot is real. But if your buds have it and you decide to smoke it thats on you.

and you aren't financially invested in making sure it goes to market.

I tried my hand a few times. Good enough for butter but not dense enough for smoking. I know how to grow awesome mushrooms so I just trade that with people that really know what the hell they are doing. It's soooooo much cheaper f it r me...ends up costing me like 6 dollars an oz.

nice. I know nothing of mushroom cultivation

Just don't watch Meet the Feebles while on mushrooms. I haven't been that horrified in quite a while.


"Absolute boneheads who watched Meet the Feebles while tripping balls" is a very exclusive club.

Of course I'm a member.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Becky's works were always jammed up with yeast and we all know what happened to Becky....
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Becky's works were always jammed up with yeast and we all know what happened to Becky....


I'd like to see her get her yeast cleaned out.
 
