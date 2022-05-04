 Skip to content
(WQAD Quad Cities)   Your Grandpa's favorite tv channel is 40 years old   (wqad.com) divider line
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ha. I used to have it on my tv all the time.
Mainly to give me dogs some background noise and voices while I was gone.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Went looking for that cheese promotion they used to do and found out Jeanetta Jones died from the covid
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MATLOCK RIDES ETERNAL

Shiny and Chrome
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember when the Weather Channel's founder, John Colman, said global warming was "baloney?"

Good times.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

freddyV: ha. I used to have it on my tv all the time.
Mainly to give me dogs some background noise and voices while I was gone.


I was the nerdy kid who watched it when he was younger.
 
hershy799
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: freddyV: ha. I used to have it on my tv all the time.
Mainly to give me dogs some background noise and voices while I was gone.

I was the nerdy kid who watched it when he was younger.


Same. And now I'm a meteorologist (but not on TV!). A substantial number of my colleagues in my age range (say, 25-40) watched The Weather Channel like most kids watched cartoons. My parents said I started watching at like age 4.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WC gets airplay around here during Hurricane season.

No, Subby. That isn't this grandpa's favorite Atlanta based station. This is.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fox News is 40?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

freddyV: ha. I used to have it on my tv all the time.
Mainly to give me dogs some background noise and voices while I was gone.


I used to do that too. Along with MTV, back when they ran music videos.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I really really enjoyed The Weather Channel before they filled it full of bullshiat like "Ice Road Truckers" and "Lost and Alone".

What the hell does that have to do with weather?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hershy799: Mrtraveler01: freddyV: ha. I used to have it on my tv all the time.
Mainly to give me dogs some background noise and voices while I was gone.

I was the nerdy kid who watched it when he was younger.

Same. And now I'm a meteorologist (but not on TV!). A substantial number of my colleagues in my age range (say, 25-40) watched The Weather Channel like most kids watched cartoons. My parents said I started watching at like age 4.


For a while I really wanted to be a meteorologist when I grew up (my familty even made a short detour to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK while on a road trip to Texas).

But Math was not my friend in school which pretty much ended my dream. Now it's just something I like as a casual hobby (watching severe weather coverage on TV, etc.).
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There used to be a Weather Channel data feed you could connect to that would just give out local conditions in a format suitable for dumb terminals. Less than an actual API, I remember being able to run a quick script and just have a nice text feed that could display on an old monitor.

I know similar stuff exists with the more modern APIs for various services, but this was intended for a lower-tech local use info readout like a small airport might have.

I thought something like that might make for a cool 'smart mirror' setup, but I got bogged down in modern APIs and such and gave it all up.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I watched that constantly in about 1983.  I was 7 years old.  I loved the maps and all the nerdery.   Even in its time it was low budget with the on-screen text.
Weather Channel promo (1983)
Youtube HNtDUDdG4Do


There's a vaporwave genre of Weather Channel music.  You can actually watch hours and hours of Weather Channel that people videotaped in the 80s.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Fox News is 40?


That was my thought.  Before the internet? Sure, can totally see it being the Weather Channel.  Now? Not a chance, 5 seconds to look up the weather on their smartphone. 5 hours of staring at a show about how gaytheist black liberal women are plotting to blame white christian superhero-but-also-perennial-victim men for something.


That said, that was a solid move on part of the founder.  I'm not sure when they started doing 'local on the 8s', but never being more than 10minutes from your local weather was a great idea in the pre-internet age.  I mean, that's something that everyone wants and there will always be an audience for that (back then).
 
