 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   "I watched as the Sheep broke the sixth seal, and there was a great earthquake. The sun became as dark as black cloth, and the moon became as red as blood." Okay who's the idiot who woke up the Sheeple?   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Moon, Solar eclipse, Earth, Lunar eclipse, longest total lunar eclipse, Eclipse, Blood Moon, total lunar eclipse  
•       •       •

1257 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 04 May 2022 at 11:20 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ten thousand years we slumbered ...
 
Juc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My kiddo was just asking the other day how often the moon goes red.
I told him "quite often actually, but people like to freak out about it as if it only happens once every few thousand years"

he'll be jazzed to see it so soon.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And everyone in Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary will be performing all kinds of foul magics to ensure some more playoff victories.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Ten thousand years we slumbered ...


im4.ezgif.comView Full Size


/ I only post this without the last panel because of Randall's tendency to overexplain his own jokes
 
bronskrat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Common Amtrak Moon can be seen most days for rail travelers in the West.

MooningtheAmtrak.jpg
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
sackcloth
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: sackcloth


Is that the preferred material for jockstraps?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: sackcloth


Ashes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was never to happen. And for 5000 years, it never did. The secrets of the Millennium Puzzle remained safely beyond reach, within the imponderable conundrum of its intricate design. For a boy named Yugi, the mystery of the Millennium Puzzle remains just that. The solution - if one exists - eludes him, as it did those that came before. But this time, fate has played a hand in bringing the puzzle and this person together.

It was never to happen. And for 5000 years, it never did. But though the desert does its best to conceal that which should remain buried, it eventually yields its most ancient and terrible secrets.

It was never to happen. But after 5000 years, it did.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's nothing I can do, a lunar eclipse of the heart.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: There's nothing I can do, a lunar eclipse of the heart.


Turn around bright eyes ...
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Come on you Raaaaammmmms.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sheeple....
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm going to hedge my bets on the Blood Moon until I get the authoritative opinion of the expert from the Jim Bakker show Mark Biltz
Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In some movie lore, the blood moon is the only time that new werewolves can be created.. made... turned...  Whatever!!  That's werewolf-mak'n night!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm going to hedge my bets on the Blood Moon until I get the authoritative opinion of the expert from the Jim Bakker show Mark Biltz
[YouTube video: Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets]


Wow.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are you the keymaster?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: There's nothing I can do, a lunar eclipse of the heart.


just the other day, I learned that that song was supposed to be the love theme for a never-made Nosferatu musical Jim Steinman was working on, and suddenly it's vide makes a LOT more sense
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.