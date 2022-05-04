 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   Britain's Royal Navy says it can now put the pew pew pew to Putin's hypersonic missiles in seconds with new futuristic laser (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Nuclear weapon, Weapon, Raygun, Laser, Ammunition, Russian troops, Missile, Maser  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 10:21 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dmitry Kiselyov, the anchor of a Russian state-television show, warned that Moscow's Poseidon drone can trigger a giant 500-metre tidal wave of radioactive seawater that could batter Britain and turn it into a wasteland.
He said on Channel One's Sunday evening show: "The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo by Britain's coastline will cause a gigantic tsunami wave.
"Having passed over the British Isles, it will turn whatever might be left of them into a radioactive wasteland."


SureJan.gif
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, British tabloid reportage at its finest.

The headline: Royal Navy's £130m laser can wipe out Putin's hypersonic missiles in seconds

The truth: The Ministry of Defence has set aside a hefty £130million to develop three "directed energy weapons" that can be fitted to warships, aircraft, helicopters and armoured vehicles.

Meaning, they're looking into it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How many hypersonic weapons does Russia realistically have, given what we've seen of their military?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh. It is all meaningless unless the lasers are attached to the heads of sharks.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: How many hypersonic weapons does Russia realistically have, given what we've seen of their military?


They build 100, but the supply chain scraps 80 of them and the remaining 20 have a build quality that would make Fiat laugh hard enough to pee their pants.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: How many hypersonic weapons does Russia realistically have, given what we've seen of their military?


It's a special occasion ordnance   . For when company tries to come over.
 
flucto
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know this is off topic but this headline made me decide to start describing myself as pasturifc.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But how FAST are the lasers?

We know the missles aren't just sonic, but HYPER sonic.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jewish space lasers?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.