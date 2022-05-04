 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 70 of WW3: Kremlin says it won't declare war with Ukraine May 9; EU will support Moldova if it is front #2; Russia postures with Japan on possible front #3; Ukraine evacuates 500+ from Mariupol, asks Bulgaria to help with repairs. 3-days, eh?
42
42 Comments
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
54m
#Ukrain: Russian armor being shelled by artillery of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade in #Kharkiv Oblast. As they claim, three tanks were destroyed.

Some booms accompanied by AC/DC's Highway to Hell
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
drawer cat is watching you touch yourself at night

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

So this crap has been going on for more than two months now, and many of us feel kinda helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  You can even donate directly to the Ukranian army if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

And there are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes in your area.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a comprehensive list, see https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site. They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed.

...

Military aid:

Help them buy drones:
https://www.dronesforukraine.fund

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en


Humanitarian aid:

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua
Ukraine Aid Ops: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update

https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr

https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

A comic book: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy


If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do to donate
PPS.  And if you do, at least have the decency to trim this down/off in your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, give me a link, not some vague suggestion for me to research
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So the Kremlin is declaring war on May 9 then, huh.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is only one way to go, and it is forward.Слава Україні!

ahseeit.comView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

His super-special top general doesn't think he'll get one and Putin might not escalate his 'special operation' to 'war' status, according to the Kremlin. Still, he will need some way to project 'strength'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So the Kremlin is declaring war on May 9 then, huh.


That's my assumption, based on the evidence that they say they won't. Just like they said they wouldn't invade.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: There is only one way to go, and it is forward.Слава Україні!

[ahseeit.com image 700x700]


SLAVA UKRAINE
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I seem to remember a similar pattern right before the Moskva converted to a submarine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I seem to remember a similar pattern right before the Moskva converted to a submarine.

[Link][Fark user image image 599x562]


Maybe they're converting some of those submarines that've been shelling the coast into oil slicks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 596x595]


One of the phrases that keeps coming up in Shrier's wonderful The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich was the phrase 'captured documents'. Another one was the phrase 'in speeches at'...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Link][Fark user image image 596x595]


Given the choice between Las Vegas corpse water and whatever the fark they're drinking in Moscow to think that this crap will get them anywhere, I'll stick to corpse water.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Link][Fark user image image 596x595]


Jesus, Sesame Street is hard core these days. When I was a kid, the letter Z would just bring you a day, with some help from a number and The Children's Television Workshop.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Link][Fark user image image 596x595]


And this is why russia needs to be done as a country.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So the Kremlin is declaring war on May 9 then, huh.


Yup, pretty much. If russians say they're gonna do or not do something, expect the opposite to happen.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: GardenWeasel: [Link][Fark user image image 596x595]

Jesus, Sesame Street is hard core these days. When I was a kid, the letter Z would just bring you a day, with some help from a number and The Children's Television Workshop.


The Russians are attempting to eliminate the Not Z's.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: namegoeshere: So the Kremlin is declaring war on May 9 then, huh.

Yup, pretty much. If russians say they're gonna do or not do something, expect the opposite to happen.


On a country they also say doesn't exist....
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I enjoyed the Pope helpfully parroting Russian anti-NATO propaganda yesterday.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Link][Fark user image image 596x595]


Opponents of the letter Z will be sterilized? Sesame Street sure took a dark turn.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Zed's dead, baby.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is an old adage... if you can't solve the problem, expand the problem.

Not sure how well that works in warfare though.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
1h
UKR intelligence: deputy head of russian presidential administration has arrived to #Mariupol. He's preparing "festivities" for 9th may. 🇷🇺 plans a parade in a city they destroyed.
Meanwhile #Azovstal is under heavy attack. No communication with our soldiers as of now.

Anton Gerashchenko

@Gerashchenko_en
·
2m
has got onto #Azovstal territory and heavy battle is going on there. Civilians still remain in catacombs at the plant, hiding from shelling.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So the Kremlin is declaring war on May 9 then, huh.


Maybe the opposite

Russia is now claiming their forces got inside the factory and they announced they are going to start cleaning Mariupol for its own parade on 5/9.

I think they are going to declare the operation over so they can pressure other countries to stop shipping in arms.
The next phase will turn into an Ukrainian insurgency and there will be much tut-tuting about supporting "terrorists".
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
1h
UKR intelligence: deputy head of russian presidential administration has arrived to #Mariupol. He's preparing "festivities" for 9th may. 🇷🇺 plans a parade in a city they destroyed.
Meanwhile #Azovstal is under heavy attack. No communication with our soldiers as of now.

Anton Gerashchenko

@Gerashchenko_en
·
2m
has got onto #Azovstal territory and heavy battle is going on there. Civilians still remain in catacombs at the plant, hiding from shelling.


Is it wrong that I kind of hope that there'll be enough effective Ukrainian combatants left to destroy this victory parade live on TV?
 
Zenith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 596x471]


tough on Germany then, the US has gone all in on a Ukraine victory hence Lend/Lease 2.0
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I enjoyed the Pope helpfully parroting Russian anti-NATO propaganda yesterday.


You expect the Pope to declare war?  The only thing he CAN do is ask for peace.

Unless he wants to start the Spanish Inquisition.  No one expects that.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Opacity: GardenWeasel: [Link][Fark user image image 596x595]

Given the choice between Las Vegas corpse water and whatever the fark they're drinking in Moscow to think that this crap will get them anywhere, I'll stick to corpse water.


to be fair, sounds like the corpses were dissolved long ago and its just bones and a belt now.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Zed's dead, baby.


For a second I forgot that other countries call Z "zed" and I thought you meant Zelensky and my heart dropped.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
54m
#Ukrain: Russian armor being shelled by artillery of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade in #Kharkiv Oblast. As they claim, three tanks were destroyed.

Some booms accompanied by AC/DC's Highway to Hell


Any idea what the flare type thing that popped out from the tank is?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Kremlin spokesman: War declaration on May 9 'nonsense.'
Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports that Russia could officially declare war against Ukraine and start a national mobilization on May 9, when Russia celebrates the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.
8:58 AM · May 4, 2022

In the way everything they say the opposite is true - pretty much confirmation that they are making the declaration on the 9th.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 596x471]


The war was stolen! Putin is the real winner. We will have the evidence in two weeks.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Tracianne: Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
54m
#Ukrain: Russian armor being shelled by artillery of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade in #Kharkiv Oblast. As they claim, three tanks were destroyed.

Some booms accompanied by AC/DC's Highway to Hell

Any idea what the flare type thing that popped out from the tank is?


Not certain but I think some kind of ammunition went off from the heat.  It was a pretty little firework though
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

notmyjab: HotWingConspiracy: I enjoyed the Pope helpfully parroting Russian anti-NATO propaganda yesterday.

You expect the Pope to declare war?  The only thing he CAN do is ask for peace.

Unless he wants to start the Spanish Inquisition.  No one expects that.


It's not that he was asking for peace. That is expected. It's that he was blaming NATO for starting the war.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zenith: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 596x471]

tough on Germany then, the US has gone all in on a Ukraine victory hence Lend/Lease 2.0


Germany can f*CK off. If anyone should know how important it is that russia be put down hard enough that they can't ever do this again, it's Germany.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tracianne: Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
54m
#Ukrain: Russian armor being shelled by artillery of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade in #Kharkiv Oblast. As they claim, three tanks were destroyed.

Some booms accompanied by AC/DC's Highway to Hell


Thank you Tracianne. This starts my morning off on the right foot. The secondaries in particular were very nice.

So I'm wondering if the russians inside those tanks have any awareness of what is happening to them or if it is over too quickly for them to process. I'm asking that this topic become the side-thread this morning, at least for the first 200 or so posts.
 
kindms
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 596x595]


pbs.twimg.com
Kevin Rothrock

@KevinRothrock
Going to delete my tweet with Shakhnazarov's "sterilization" quote. Apparently, he was describing what he thinks the West is doing to Russians. Still crazy, but not as bloodthirsty.

FWIW
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

