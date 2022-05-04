 Skip to content
(Dutch News)   'The Dutch have a bedroom window open for fresh air, even in winter,' says Japanese expat who has apparently never heard of a Dutch oven   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
45
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen my Norwegian "kids" do that. I imitate it now. Long winters make for stuffy houses.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do that on "mild" winter nights here in Canucklestan - when Mumzy Nature isn't being all Karen (which she was A LOT this year).
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Username Domain name checks out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then when the Dutch go to the supermarket, they are always do a big shop. That's super amazing to me. They buy two litres of milk

Amateurs. I buy 3 gallons of milk a week....and I live alone....and I don't even like milk. I add Hershey's chocolate syrup to it.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We keep our bedroom window open at night all year. We sleep better with cool air.

/Note: If your thermostat is located in your bedroom your heat will run constantly.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've seen my Norwegian "kids" do that. I imitate it now. Long winters make for stuffy houses.


i usually have a fan on in the window too.  I love it cold (not cool) in the room but warm under the blankets.  I sleep so much better. I do keep the door to the adjoining bathroom closed with the heat on though so i have someplace to brush my teeth and get dressed in the morning.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hotel room in Reykjavík was geothermally heated. Had to open the window in February even as two feet of snow dumped outside.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: And then when the Dutch go to the supermarket, they are always do a big shop. That's super amazing to me. They buy two litres of milk

Amateurs. I buy 3 gallons of milk a week....and I live alone....and I don't even like milk. I add Hershey's chocolate syrup to it.


I prefer my dairy concentrated.  I eat somewhere between 5 and 7 lbs of Skyr a week.  Stuff is amazing.

Unrelated, FTA:

"How do you describe yourself - an expat, lovepat, immigrant, international? I would choose expat. I am just working here as a tennis coach.  [since 2013]"


Lol, nice to see it's not just Americans/Brits who are delusional about their status as immigrants in their adopted countries.  Also, she's lived there since 2013 and hasn't learned Dutch? Man, the Netherlands is crazy tolerant or this lady is a shut-in.
I came back to the Netherlands in 2013. How do you describe yourself - an expat, lovepat, immigrant, international? I would choose expat. I am just working here as a tennis coach.








 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [snipping my own comment]


I don't know wth happened there with the formatting etc.  None of that was visible on my screen.  Apologies.  I have the worst luck with my formatting getting mangled when posting.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do the same, and I'm Pennsylvania Dutch.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it's a weird day when we get a link from Dutch News /for the hell of it
Frankie Smith - Double Dutch Bus (Official Music Video)
Youtube fK9hK82r-AM
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkOf40000Years: My hotel room in Reykjavík was geothermally heated. Had to open the window in February even as two feet of snow dumped outside.


Maybe they just tap into the magma from the nearest volcano.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I keep my kitchen window open about an inch year round to let in fresh air, I only close it when the temp gets near freezing or there's driving rain coming in.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: We keep our bedroom window open at night all year. We sleep better with cool air.

/Note: If your thermostat is located in your bedroom your heat will run constantly.


My parents would be like "WTF ARE YOU DOING??? YOU'RE LETTING ALL THE HEAT OUT!!!"
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that even the dead of winter there is 33F low averages. As long as you're making it above freezing during the day, yea, sure.

Winters in the northern states here though, get stretches in Jan/Feb where it doesn't, and the outside air humidity drops off sharply. Leaving a window open is a good way to drop your indoor humidity (after heating the outside air up) into the low teens %. Your sinuses will not like you and you will get static shock from every surface in your home.

/Norwegian winters are way milder than I realized.
//The people there seem cool.
///How hard is Dutch to learn?
 
Gramma
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

abmoraz: I do the same, and I'm Pennsylvania Dutch.


Isn't Pennsylvania Dutch actually German?   Pennsylvania Deutch?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

berylman: You know it's a weird day when we get a link from Dutch News /for the hell of it
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fK9hK82r-AM]


My then-best friend's sister had that 8 track. We were allowed to use her stereo.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Opening a window is fine if you live in a temperate climate and aren't bothered by the noise outdoors, but it is rather wasteful elsewhere and can be a bother if you have noisy neighbors.

I had a whole house air exchanger added to my HVAC system.  It is basically a temperature recovery device that runs both incoming and outgoing air across a heat exchanger, which reduces energy losses.
 
groverpm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's always a window open in my bedroom except when there's a gale blowing though it or during really cold nights (0°C or under). It's opened in the morning in the latter case

New Rising Sun: New Rising Sun: [snipping my own comment]

I don't know wth happened there with the formatting etc.  None of that was visible on my screen.  Apologies.  I have the worst luck with my formatting getting mangled when posting.


Nah, DutchNews.nl can do weird things when you copy/paste although I've never seen that before.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fresh air year 'round is wonderful. But if it's coming at the expense of your furnace running a lot more than it would otherwise, that's really wasteful and irresponsible unless you've got some self-contained system powered by renewable sources.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My mom used to do that and she was from northern Germany.  There was a notion around in that part of the world in the early 20th century that closed-up buildings with no ventilation facilitated transmission of colds and flu.  Given our recent experiences with COVID it doesn't seem to have been entirely incorrect.
 
hammettman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's a lot of science that proves that sleeping in the cold produces a sounder sleep and is better for one's health.   Light's out, here comes the science.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's why I always have a fan running, summer or winter.  I like air circulation.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back at the turn of the last century, when steam heat was getting big and miasma theory was still going, radiators were were placed under windows just for that. It's one of the reasons (the others including the rather draftiness of old houses) that old radiators are oversized.
People believed that to avoid disease that windows should be open in bedrooms all winter. Windows were constructed large and with both sashes movable for "circulation". You would open the top and bottom a few inches at night while you slept.
I would imagine tradition is a holdover from such things.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
proef de regenboog:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: My hotel room in Reykjavík was geothermally heated. Had to open the window in February even as two feet of snow dumped outside.


They recommend that for everyone who is on the geothermal heat according to the Icelander I talked to. Both for fresh air and to cut down on condensation. Wind blows like a bastard there.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"What's one thing about the Netherlands you were surprised by?"
"They pass the Dutchie on the left-hand side...."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Use a Window Stick. The bottom ledge is for Winter.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or fix the weights in your old ass-windows so they stay where you leave them.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I always slept with the window cracked open when I lived in AK. Had to offset the roomies putting the thermostat on 80.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: And then when the Dutch go to the supermarket, they are always do a big shop. That's super amazing to me. They buy two litres of milk

Amateurs. I buy 3 gallons of milk a week....and I live alone....and I don't even like milk. I add Hershey's chocolate syrup to it.


You sound vet.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Keep in mind that even the dead of winter there is 33F low averages. As long as you're making it above freezing during the day, yea, sure.

Winters in the northern states here though, get stretches in Jan/Feb where it doesn't, and the outside air humidity drops off sharply. Leaving a window open is a good way to drop your indoor humidity (after heating the outside air up) into the low teens %. Your sinuses will not like you and you will get static shock from every surface in your home.

/Norwegian winters are way milder than I realized.
//The people there seem cool.
///How hard is Dutch to learn?


i'm in a northern US state.  i have a window fan with a thermostat so it shuts off before the room gets to far below freezing.  I also have a cpap with a humidifier so the humidity issue is all set.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groverpm: There's always a window open in my bedroom except when there's a gale blowing though it or during really cold nights (0°C or under). It's opened in the morning in the latter case

New Rising Sun: New Rising Sun: [snipping my own comment]

I don't know wth happened there with the formatting etc.  None of that was visible on my screen.  Apologies.  I have the worst luck with my formatting getting mangled when posting.

Nah, DutchNews.nl can do weird things when you copy/paste although I've never seen that before.


Yeah you're right.  I just dug into it a little bit.  It's a combo problem.  The article website appears to use an asshole-ish javascript library called 'Tynt' to accomplish spamming anything you ctrl-c with their message.  The library fark uses for it's comment box in-turn renders that as an html element forcibly positioned off-screen and removed from the flow of the page (so you don't see anything amiss with the positioning inside your comment box).  I'm not sure why it chooses to do that since it's still just text.  If you paste your selection somewhere non-html based, like Word, it'll paste just fine.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i smashed the windows in our house so we have clean fresh air 24/7
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Makes sense, really

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lol. My windows freeze shut every winter.

Last winter we had a stretch of -40 and my back patio door froze OPEN.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i smashed the windows in our house so we have clean fresh air 24/7


::checks profile location::

How new are your electronics? Asking for a friend.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It takes a lot crop dusting to grow pretty tulips?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Tyrosine: We keep our bedroom window open at night all year. We sleep better with cool air.

/Note: If your thermostat is located in your bedroom your heat will run constantly.

My parents would be like "WTF ARE YOU DOING??? YOU'RE LETTING ALL THE HEAT OUT!!!"


Meh. Assuming you have forced air or radiator heat and the bedroom door is closed the only heat that's escaping is in that room. As long as the thermostat isn't in the bedroom (which is very rare) it really isn't an issue. You can get magnetic covers for the registers that you can use at night if it's that much of a concern.

If you have electric base board heat or individual wall-packs in each room you need to turn the heat off before you open the window otherwise your heat will run constantly.
 
wmack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
15 F outside at night? Windows cracked about 1/2 an inch. And that opening gets wider depending on nighttime temps until we get to 70 degrees, where it is fully open. Then we close it. And turn on the room A/C
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A lot of people like to sleep in the cold.  I made a real habit of it and slept outdoors.  It's good for you, and you don't walk around with a stuffy nose all winter, like I did this year.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gramma: abmoraz: I do the same, and I'm Pennsylvania Dutch.

Isn't Pennsylvania Dutch actually German?   Pennsylvania Deutch?


Yes, that side of my family is German (well, Swiss/Bavarian from the Rhine river valley.).  PA Dutch is because the English that were here first didn't understand that the word for "german" in the german language is "Deutch", which they misunderstood as "Dutch".
 
kendelrio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nytmare: FarkOf40000Years: My hotel room in Reykjavík was geothermally heated. Had to open the window in February even as two feet of snow dumped outside.

Maybe they just tap into the magma from the nearest volcano.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The article website appears to use an asshole-ish javascript library called 'Tynt' to accomplish spamming anything you ctrl-c with their message.  The library fark uses for it's comment box in-turn renders that as an html element forcibly positioned off-screen and removed from the flow of the page


NoScript with dutchnews.nl set to untrusted negates that issue.  Same with Firefox in reader mode.

Also, I notice that Fark's comment box does weird things with SPAN elements.  At a minimum, I make sure to preview anything I paste to see if it gets butchered.  I'll also sometimes paste in raw HTML mode or strip all of the rich text formatting before pasting.
 
crzybtch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live in an old apartment heated with a boiler.  While it is very nice not having to pay for heat, being on the top floor means that it is about 80 degrees when that thing is kicking.  Dry, dry heat.  I often open the sliding glass door in the depth of winter, and often have it open an inch at night.  Aside from needing some moisture and some cooling, I like to hear the sound of the freeway nearby.  Sounds just like a river.
 
