(WPRI Rhode Island) Boobies Nantucket residents vote to make all beaches topless. We're gonna need a new limerick   (wpri.com) divider line
43
    More: Boobies, Gender, Local government in the United States, Dorothy Stover, Massachusetts, New England town, Nude beach, Town meeting, New England  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.! Subby
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The current state law says only men can go topless in public and women can face a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $300 if they do so.

Three years in prison. For a woman being topless.

There are some really, really stupid people up that way.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
First draft:

There once was a girl from Nantucket,
Who took off her top and said "fark it",
"It's only my skin,
"That's never a sin.
So boob-haters all can go suck it."
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One hastily composed limerick:

There once was a gal in Nantucket
Who tore off her top saying "F**k it"
With nary a care
Her chest was laid bare
Geez, prudes - they're simply just lady milk buckets
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There once was a girl from Nantucket
Who freed both her boobs saying "fuck it,
I don't need this towel,"
And the fundies did howl,
But it's legal now so they can suck it.

/I feel I should get a swear jar refund, as the swearing is necessitated by the rhyme scheme
 
goodncold
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Better watch out.  The beaches will soon be full of German retirees.

/it's not pretty
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.


If the beaches in the south of France are any indication: you are correct.  For every hot girl there are twenty aged Germans with black socks, sandals and barren hangers.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.


Hey, you do you, but I am not interested in getting overly turned on at the beach. Very inconvenient.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.

Hey, you do you, but I am not interested in getting overly turned on at the beach. Very inconvenient.


Having a flashback to when that seagull attacked your dinghy because it looked like a hot dog?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.


This is only a "problem" if you assume that women only exist for your entertainment, and anything you personally don't want to ogle should be covered up.

Do you think women have actually wanted to have to look at the average shirtless American man on the beach for the last forever?

No. You never gave that a thought.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.

This is only a "problem" if you assume that women only exist for your entertainment, and anything you personally don't want to ogle should be covered up.

Do you think women have actually wanted to have to look at the average shirtless American man on the beach for the last forever?

No. You never gave that a thought.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"It's your actions, it's your behavior your mentality that proves that you are equal to any male and any male is not superior to any female I don't need to vote in favor of going topless at the Jetties to prove that we are equal in this world," one woman said.

"Bare your tetties at the Jetties" would be a good tourism slogan.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There once was a Nantucket Isle
Whose limerick did always make me smile
Now I hear the report saying
They'll allow boobies free-swaying
So we'll need a new rhyme quite purile.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.

Hey, you do you, but I am not interested in getting overly turned on at the beach. Very inconvenient.


Yeah, having spent time at least at one particular nude beach quite often with our dogs (one of a few beaches that the law didn't come to on an island) most of the people on a nude beach won't give you any sort of excitement.

//what percentage of Americans are obese?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sexy Jesus:

If the beaches in the south of France are any indication: you are correct.  For every hot girl there are twenty aged Germans with black socks, sandals and barren hangers.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.

This is only a "problem" if you assume that women only exist for your entertainment, and anything you personally don't want to ogle should be covered up.

Do you think women have actually wanted to have to look at the average shirtless American man on the beach for the last forever?

No. You never gave that a thought.


Round of applause for you. We get it, Captain Feminist Ally. You're working overtime to seem righteous right now. But if you'll go back to my comment and actually read it, you'll see that I included "Guys over 68 named Murray..." It may have escaped your attention because you just need someone to point your feminist death ray at. But that part was actually deliberate. I, in fact, don't want to see old man moobs any more than the ladies do. Go flop your feminist ally dong on the counter somewhere else. Adults are talking.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Time to update the animation on the fark boobies tag? /freethenipples
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sensing a future supreme court ruling.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's bizarre that in an age when you have 24/7 access on your phone to free porn of the most depraved shiat Japan and Germany can produce that it is still a crime in some places for a woman to flash a titty. If you're worried about morality and corrupting children the problem isn't at the beach unless it's a Japanese beach and tentacles get involved.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nantucket is like the Ritz
Where the poor are treated like sh_ts
But in a blow for equality
And for enhanced frivolity
Prestige now comes from nice tits.
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was a Farkette from Nantucket
With boobies worth ten million ducats.
Should she be fined
While the pearl-clutchers whine?
Or should onlookers fill her tip bucket?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.

If the beaches in the south of France are any indication: you are correct.  For every hot girl there are twenty aged Germans with black socks, sandals and barren hangers.


don't care, saw bobbies?

/not me, I do care
 
Cheron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.


Csb/ when I was 19 some friends and I went to the RI shore near Moonstone, a nude beach. They wanted to check it out but I said what you did. We went and as we got to the sign marking the nude beach boundary a woman, mid twenties walked towards us. About ten feet from us she stopped, reached into her bag and took out her top. Good day.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There once was a gal from Nantucket,
Whose fun-bags were as large as buckets.
She whipped off her top,
And let them both flop,
And told all the prudes to go suck it.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
self-proclaimed love and pleasure educator

nantucketchronicle.comView Full Size

Dorothy Stove sounds like one of Jessica Fletcher's old bitty friends on Murder She Wrote. GIS returns a handfull of this Dorothy then quickly disolves into a whole bunch of pictures of Grandmas who look like extras on Murder She Wrote.
 
eKonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good. Treat everyone equally. If some fatass douche can swing his hairy moobs around (which no one wants to see), then his fatass wife can swing her hairy boobs around, too.

Funny thing is, I can look away if I'm offended.

/But I won't, because that's my fetish!
 
crzybtch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Honey, you ain't seen nothin' yet.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nantucket? Gonna be allot of stiff nipples.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1968 Tet offensive.
2022 Tets offensive.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Instead of showers, they'll need to install industrial-size eye-bleach stations:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.


Which one has bigger boobies?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It works for modern times. Just substitute woman for man and change pronouns.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: brainlordmesomorph: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.

This is only a "problem" if you assume that women only exist for your entertainment, and anything you personally don't want to ogle should be covered up.

Do you think women have actually wanted to have to look at the average shirtless American man on the beach for the last forever?

No. You never gave that a thought.

Round of applause for you. We get it, Captain Feminist Ally. You're working overtime to seem righteous right now. But if you'll go back to my comment and actually read it, you'll see that I included "Guys over 68 named Murray..." It may have escaped your attention because you just need someone to point your feminist death ray at. But that part was actually deliberate. I, in fact, don't want to see old man moobs any more than the ladies do. Go flop your feminist ally dong on the counter somewhere else. Adults are talking.


First its about titties, then its my dong? on a counter???

You sure don't sound like an adult to me.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: brainlordmesomorph: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.

This is only a "problem" if you assume that women only exist for your entertainment, and anything you personally don't want to ogle should be covered up.

Do you think women have actually wanted to have to look at the average shirtless American man on the beach for the last forever?

No. You never gave that a thought.

Round of applause for you. We get it, Captain Feminist Ally. You're working overtime to seem righteous right now. But if you'll go back to my comment and actually read it, you'll see that I included "Guys over 68 named Murray..." It may have escaped your attention because you just need someone to point your feminist death ray at. But that part was actually deliberate. I, in fact, don't want to see old man moobs any more than the ladies do. Go flop your feminist ally dong on the counter somewhere else. Adults are talking.

First its about titties, then its my dong? on a counter???

You sure don't sound like an adult to me.


I suppose it depends on how far across the counter your dong reaches. . .
 
lefty248
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eKonk: Good. Treat everyone equally. If some fatass douche can swing his hairy moobs around (which no one wants to see), then his fatass wife can swing her hairy boobs around, too.

Funny thing is, I can look away if I'm offended.

/But I won't, because that's my fetish!


What, hairy moobs or hairy boobs?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.

This is only a "problem" if you assume that women only exist for your entertainment, and anything you personally don't want to ogle should be covered up.

Do you think women have actually wanted to have to look at the average shirtless American man on the beach for the last forever?

No. You never gave that a thought.


Very much this.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.


TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Having a flashback to when that seagull attacked your dinghy because it looked like a hot dog?


TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Adults are talking.


Ha.
 
dletter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The problem with this is the people who will take advantage of this won't be the instagram models whose titties you'd actually want to see at the beach. It'll be guys over 68 named Murray and their wives for the most part.

This is only a "problem" if you assume that women only exist for your entertainment, and anything you personally don't want to ogle should be covered up.

Do you think women have actually wanted to have to look at the average shirtless American man on the beach for the last forever?

No. You never gave that a thought.


All of this.

If you think about it, 75-80 % of women who may or may not go topless at the beach, you probably weren't "hoping" they'd be topless anyway... just like at least 75-80 % of the guys who ARE 99% topless, people interested in topless guys don't sit and oogle because they aren't in great shape either.

But "society" dictates guys get to be topless in "public", but all women must "shield us" from their same body area.   When you get to that part of it, it is B.S., and the sooner the public at large can get over that, the better we'll be.

Now, to be fair, that doesn't mean straight guys and others aren't going to want to look at an attractive set of naked boobs... most of us are, and that isn't going to likely go away (although if it happens more often, the "mystique" around it might lessen over time).  But also, why is that any different than if some guy with the torso of Jason Momoa is shirtless, lots of people are going to be eyeballing him as well, but, that's "OK", again, because "society", and again, it is BS.
 
eKonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lefty248: eKonk: Good. Treat everyone equally. If some fatass douche can swing his hairy moobs around (which no one wants to see), then his fatass wife can swing her hairy boobs around, too.

Funny thing is, I can look away if I'm offended.

/But I won't, because that's my fetish!

What, hairy moobs or hairy boobs?


I normally advise people not to ask a question that they don't want an answer to.... but in this case, I'll make an exception.

Yes.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A boob on the beach in Nantucket?
In bras women were forced to tuck it.
To hell with old biddies
We not ashamed of our titties
And soon men will be able to knuck-it
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nantucket's beaches are pretty
It's a nice break from working in the city
If this bill passes
We will all toast out glasses
For the right to free our...
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
New rules for the Nantucket coast
Old boobs all oiled up to roast
They're wrinkled and saggy,
Leather-like and so baggy,
It won't be much fun, for most
 
