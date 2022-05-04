 Skip to content
(AP News)   Probably the least surprising followup story to a prison break we've had since Holly Hunter helped Nicolas Cage steal a bag of diapers   (apnews.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Marshal, Casey White, Vicky White, Constable, Sheriff, Lauderdale County Detention Center, special relationship, escaped Alabama inmate  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He looks like a methed-out Jon Hamm...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: He looks like a methed-out Jon Hamm...


He looks like a giant Aaron Rodgers with an extra chromosome.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

puffy999: beezeltown: He looks like a methed-out Jon Hamm...

He looks like a giant Aaron Rodgers with an extra chromosome.


He looks like John Malkovich with a long face
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was her womb a barren, rocky place where his seed could find no purchase?
 
spacechecker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
imshockedwellnotthatshocked.jpg
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What is it with frumpy blond women?

Fark user imageView Full Size


and the lady that assisted the escape at Dannemora:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clearly he forced her to fall in love with him, because women are incapable of making bad decisions.

\this message brought to you by Fark Feminists (tm)
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More seriously, I wouldn't be surprised if she turned up somewhere dead soon.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Clearly he forced her to fall in love with him, because women are incapable of making bad decisions.

\this message brought to you by Fark Feminists (tm)


Axe grinding! Get your axes ground here!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She did it for love, he did it for beaver. Search the edge of lakes, she's probably constructing a lodge for them to hide out in.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What does "special relationship" mean? Since they share the same last name and it's Alabama I'm assuming it means they are related and farking.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I always come back to the thought that it shouldn't be possible for a single guard in a prison to unilaterally assist an inmate with escape.  If that's all it takes, prisons aren't systems, they are people, and if they are people, then all of the abuses heaped upon inmates are also committed by people, rather than some unfeeling system, and those people need to be held accountable.

Also we incarcerate far too many people and throw money at all the wrong things.  But that's neither here nor there.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There's this sequel never realized where I walk through the valley with my
sisters and brothers Jack and Karen beset on all sides with inequity and the tyranny
of independent film studios that tracks more closely than any married couple out
of Arizona...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The chubby, homely CO springing her murderous lover out of jail is a tale as old as time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I always come back to the thought that it shouldn't be possible for a single guard in a prison to unilaterally assist an inmate with escape.  If that's all it takes, prisons aren't systems, they are people, and if they are people, then all of the abuses heaped upon inmates are also committed by people, rather than some unfeeling system, and those people need to be held accountable.

Also we incarcerate far too many people and throw money at all the wrong things.  But that's neither here nor there.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/starts humming Star Spangled Banner
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now the big question. Is she still alive ?

guy serving 75 years, already stabbed a woman to death and she probably has close to 100k in cash on her
 
patcarew
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA: She remained fond of her daughter-in-law decades after she divorced her son in 1991.

I was having trouble parsing this sentence, then I realized it was Alabama.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So that's what happened to Cousin Oliver . . .
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll find her, except her top lip.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No one has yet thought to check Witch Mountain?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 400x520]


Beavis & Butt-Head: Grim Reaper - Rock You To Hell
Youtube Ntty2OB_PYI
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Think what your average basement dwelling TFER would do for the chance at some sex.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was only vaguely aware of this story, but holy shiat, this guy is 6'9"?

That is just . . . a LOT of person.
 
