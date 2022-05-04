 Skip to content
(Deadline)   Will Smith wannabe apprehended at last night's Dave Chappelle concert
92
•       •       •

Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can We Take a Joke? Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Adam Carolla, Gilbert Gottfried Documentary HD
Youtube mgKCKPls5no
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did a anyone watch his last Netflix special? He's doing this because he's run out of material. It reminds me of the last 6 months of Carson. Give it up. It's not comedy it's hate.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnryan51: Did a anyone watch his last Netflix special? He's doing this because he's run out of material. It reminds me of the last 6 months of Carson. Give it up. It's not comedy it's hate.


Freud alluded in his book 'Jokes and Their Relation to the Unconscious' that topical jokes have a finite lifespan and that some times a cigar exploding is just an exploding cigar.
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would suggest you not watch the video of his attacker getting loaded on to the ambulance. Dave's security guys roughed him up. I've never seen an arm bent quite like that.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: I would suggest you not watch the video of his attacker getting loaded on to the ambulance. Dave's security guys roughed him up. I've never seen an arm bent quite like that.


The Commanders have their new quarterback. He would have been prepped for the third period of Game 1 against the Penguins.

I'm curious to see if this guy is charged or even named.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave has been hitting the weights. He may actually be able to take Will Smith.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anti free speech leftists are really getting out of control.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mgKCKPls5no]


At the last Comedy Central roast, I think it was Alec Baldwin, Carolla was on the dais. So was Kaitlin Jenner. Literally every comic made incredibly lewd jokes about Kaitlin and the crowd (and Kaitlin) laughed. Then Carolla goes up, gets very few laughs, then ends with "no one can make jokes about anything, blah blah cancel culture" spiel after an hour of jokes about Kaitlin Jenner cutting her dick off. What I'm trying to say is....I actually don't know what I'm trying to say. Other than Adam Carolla is an old bore who used to be hilarious, and it makes me sad
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defining 'Comedy' | Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle | BBC Studios
Youtube brisM40JCfQ
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
phones were confiscated at the gate but the guy was armed with a gun & knife

cool
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: I would suggest you not watch the video of his attacker getting loaded on to the ambulance. Dave's security guys roughed him up. I've never seen an arm bent quite like that.


*checks video*
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like his entire shoulder was dislocated and twisted forward. A lot.
Ugh
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling most "transphobic" (it's hate - lets be clear) comes from some fear of latent homosexuality within the mind of a "straight" person. Being "tricked" by someone you were sexually attracted to, and finding out the controls didn't match what you were expecting.  Now, not only are you in a vulnerable position - you are mentally questioning your sexuality.

This in no way excuses the abusive humor, nor the physical abuse/violence that can happen in those situations.
1) consent in all things - maybe knowing someone for 30 minutes before trying to bang isn't the best idea.  But also, all parties should be aware of what all parties want, and have... 2) you questioning what you like/want because the other person attracted you... not their fault.  Maybe go home, contemplate your views and motivations.  3) fark it - give it a shot.  You were interested until 30 seconds ago - You either find more options/opportunities, or you verify it's not something you want - but considering you made it to 3rd base before having 'regrets' - Just saying.

Also, why is it only/always "phobia" when it's about sexuality?  Guess the straight guys don't like they idea of feeling like Prey - they way that portion seems to see women.  Hm...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: I would suggest you not watch the video of his attacker getting loaded on to the ambulance. Dave's security guys roughed him up. I've never seen an arm bent quite like that.


I saw it on twitter, Looked like Joe Theismann's leg
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As for this Chapelle thing, I can see righties are already cumming thinking it's some leftist or, dare they dream, a trans person

Cuz gosh, if it is, that means all lefties and/or trans people are bad! Just like Jussie Smollett and Amber Heard prove other people they don't like are also always wrong and bad
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandyJohnson: The anti free speech leftists are really getting out of control.


Your fly is down sweet cheeks.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: As for this Chapelle thing, I can see righties are already cumming thinking it's some leftist or, dare they dream, a trans person

Cuz gosh, if it is, that means all lefties and/or trans people are bad! Just like Jussie Smollett and Amber Heard prove other people they don't like are also always wrong and bad


Also it's telling that Dave immediately joked about the guy being trans. While obviously it's the most obvious joke, it does show off his weird trans obsession even more
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: I would suggest you not watch the video of his attacker getting loaded on to the ambulance. Dave's security guys roughed him up. I've never seen an arm bent quite like that.


His arm might have been on backwards before they beat the bricks off him?

Too many people think real life is the Internet.

/farking around > finding out
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Did a anyone watch his last Netflix special? He's doing this because he's run out of material. It reminds me of the last 6 months of Carson. Give it up. It's not comedy it's hate.


Do you know how I know you didn't  actually watch that special and only read about it on Huff Po?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: I would suggest you not watch the video of his attacker getting loaded on to the ambulance. Dave's security guys roughed him up. I've never seen an arm bent quite like that.


Damn

/lol
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: As for this Chapelle thing, I can see righties are already cumming thinking it's some leftist or, dare they dream, a trans person

Cuz gosh, if it is, that means all lefties and/or trans people are bad! Just like Jussie Smollett and Amber Heard prove other people they don't like are also always wrong and bad


To be fair, people I usually agree with always assume anyone who's a random mass shooter is a Trumper and they're usually not right
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"His hair was spongey"
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandyJohnson: The anti free speech leftists are really getting out of control.


Control is an illusion that springs from being trapped in the material plane of existence.
There is no "control".
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: I would suggest you not watch the video of his attacker getting loaded on to the ambulance. Dave's security guys roughed him up. I've never seen an arm bent quite like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: phones were confiscated at the gate but the guy was armed with a gun & knife

cool


Why even bring them if you're not going to use them?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: I have a feeling most "transphobic" (it's hate - lets be clear) comes from some fear of latent homosexuality within the mind of a "straight" person. Being "tricked" by someone you were sexually attracted to, and finding out the controls didn't match what you were expecting.  Now, not only are you in a vulnerable position - you are mentally questioning your sexuality.

This in no way excuses the abusive humor, nor the physical abuse/violence that can happen in those situations.
1) consent in all things - maybe knowing someone for 30 minutes before trying to bang isn't the best idea.  But also, all parties should be aware of what all parties want, and have... 2) you questioning what you like/want because the other person attracted you... not their fault.  Maybe go home, contemplate your views and motivations.  3) fark it - give it a shot.  You were interested until 30 seconds ago - You either find more options/opportunities, or you verify it's not something you want - but considering you made it to 3rd base before having 'regrets' - Just saying.

Also, why is it only/always "phobia" when it's about sexuality?  Guess the straight guys don't like they idea of feeling like Prey - they way that portion seems to see women.  Hm...


Oh, ffs. Let's not paint an entire gender of a certain orientation as date-rapists, that just might be bigoted transferrence. Or maybe it's trans furry, I'm not a doctor.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Did a anyone watch his last Netflix special? He's doing this because he's run out of material.


He's getting attacked on stage by an armed lunatic because he's out of material?
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: I would suggest you not watch the video of his attacker getting loaded on to the ambulance. Dave's security guys roughed him up. I've never seen an arm bent quite like that.


Given the descriptions I was thinking it was going to be more like this

Fark user imageView Full Size


and it ended up being more like this. But, you know, arm instead of knees

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Did a anyone watch his last Netflix special? He's doing this because he's run out of material. It reminds me of the last 6 months of Carson. Give it up. It's not comedy it's hate.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's his transgender friend he talked about in his specials. After the first special she stuck up for him and loved the jokes and the LGBTQ "community" bullied and harassed her until she killed herself. So where did the hate really come from? 🤔
 
blackminded
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Adam Carolla is an old bore who used to be hilarious


When? Show your work. Difficulty: You must have been older than 21 at the time.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man that guy got f*cked up by a lot of famous people lol.  What an idiot.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: johnryan51: Did a anyone watch his last Netflix special? He's doing this because he's run out of material. It reminds me of the last 6 months of Carson. Give it up. It's not comedy it's hate.

[Fark user image 425x571]

Here's his transgender friend he talked about in his specials. After the first special she stuck up for him and loved the jokes and the LGBTQ "community" bullied and harassed her until she killed herself. So where did the hate really come from? 🤔


You know, instead of rehashing the whole "She didn't kill herself because people were mean to her on Twitter, it was actually months later and there were very few mean Tweets. Dave just brought her up to make people feel bad for him" "No Dave is a hero for standing up to horrible SJW activists who murdered his friend and made it look like a suicide" thing and go back and for for 100s of posts let's just all share our favorite fainting goat videos

Best of FAINTING GOATS
Youtube AnVv0RkiG4U
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: As for this Chapelle thing, I can see righties are already cumming thinking it's some leftist or, dare they dream, a trans person

Cuz gosh, if it is, that means all lefties and/or trans people are bad! Just like Jussie Smollett and Amber Heard prove other people they don't like are also always wrong and bad


       
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
lol Dave Chappelle gets jumped on stage and we're just going to go back to the transphobia thing? this has got to be more fun than that again.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blackminded: TDWCom29: Adam Carolla is an old bore who used to be hilarious

When? Show your work. Difficulty: You must have been older than 21 at the time.


Hey, at one time Adam was one of the funniest and quickest guys in showbiz. At least to me, everyone's mileage varies obviously. Some people find Larry the Cable Guy funny, ffs
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: TDWCom29: As for this Chapelle thing, I can see righties are already cumming thinking it's some leftist or, dare they dream, a trans person

Cuz gosh, if it is, that means all lefties and/or trans people are bad! Just like Jussie Smollett and Amber Heard prove other people they don't like are also always wrong and bad

       [Fark user image 347x249]


Hey I brought up that people jump to blame Trump supporters for things when they don't. Your irony detector obviously doesn't read entire threads
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: johnryan51: Did a anyone watch his last Netflix special? He's doing this because he's run out of material.

He's getting attacked on stage by an armed lunatic because he's out of material?


Implying that it was staged.
I do not endorse or condemn that opinion.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Later the comedian sounded a note of both shock and levity saying, "I've been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a N***** backstage. I've always wanted to do that."

Now I'm wondering what would have happened if Will Smith slapped Dave Chappelle.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Later the comedian sounded a note of both shock and levity saying, "I've been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a N***** backstage. I've always wanted to do that."

Now I'm wondering what would have happened if Will Smith slapped Dave Chappelle.


I doubt he would have had 30 people at the ready to drag Will Smith backstage so he could hit him
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: makerofbadjokes: I have a feeling most "transphobic" (it's hate - lets be clear) comes from some fear of latent homosexuality within the mind of a "straight" person. Being "tricked" by someone you were sexually attracted to, and finding out the controls didn't match what you were expecting.  Now, not only are you in a vulnerable position - you are mentally questioning your sexuality.

This in no way excuses the abusive humor, nor the physical abuse/violence that can happen in those situations.
1) consent in all things - maybe knowing someone for 30 minutes before trying to bang isn't the best idea.  But also, all parties should be aware of what all parties want, and have... 2) you questioning what you like/want because the other person attracted you... not their fault.  Maybe go home, contemplate your views and motivations.  3) fark it - give it a shot.  You were interested until 30 seconds ago - You either find more options/opportunities, or you verify it's not something you want - but considering you made it to 3rd base before having 'regrets' - Just saying.

Also, why is it only/always "phobia" when it's about sexuality?  Guess the straight guys don't like they idea of feeling like Prey - the way that portion seems to see women.  Hm...

Oh, ffs. Let's not paint an entire gender of a certain orientation as date-rapists, that just might be bigoted transferrence. Or maybe it's trans furry, I'm not a doctor.


Where TF did you get date-rapist in my post?  Also, i did drop an A that makes a difference "the way that a portion seems to see women.  Hm..."

Fun bonus, I'm a straight white guy.  But I also grew up in the 80s and 90s - you know who was Always shown as the one both hitting on, and hitting trans in media?  Yeah... straight white guys.  But it does seem to be the closeted "straight" guys causing most of the violence regarding sexuality - and a host of other things.

It isn't white knighting to be able to identify the violence d-bags in a give population.  I can bring up some pages regarding gender/orientation/race and predilection toward violence... or are those kinds of criminal reviews "biased" too?  

But uh, yeah... Cheers "sexy jesus"
 
Snort
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: TDWCom29: As for this Chapelle thing, I can see righties are already cumming thinking it's some leftist or, dare they dream, a trans person

Cuz gosh, if it is, that means all lefties and/or trans people are bad! Just like Jussie Smollett and Amber Heard prove other people they don't like are also always wrong and bad

Also it's telling that Dave immediately joked about the guy being trans. While obviously it's the most obvious joke, it does show off his weird trans obsession even more


More a reflection of the trans community obsession with him.  His comments were tepid and from his perspective and the blow back was way out of scale.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Fun bonus, I'm a straight white guy.


Dude, this is Fark, and you don't need to state that.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: killershark: I would suggest you not watch the video of his attacker getting loaded on to the ambulance. Dave's security guys roughed him up. I've never seen an arm bent quite like that.

I saw it on twitter, Looked like Joe Theismann's leg


That right there makes me not to want see the video.  Just thinking about Theisman's leg makes my knee hurt.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess the Hollywood Bowl needs to erect a fence across the stage.

/ Here's a quarter
// Call someone who cares
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jso2897: HotWingConspiracy: johnryan51: Did a anyone watch his last Netflix special? He's doing this because he's run out of material.

He's getting attacked on stage by an armed lunatic because he's out of material?

Implying that it was staged.
I do not endorse or condemn that opinion.


And this actor presumably signed a release to have his arm turned in to a pool noodle?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Jussie recently?
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snort: TDWCom29: TDWCom29: As for this Chapelle thing, I can see righties are already cumming thinking it's some leftist or, dare they dream, a trans person

Cuz gosh, if it is, that means all lefties and/or trans people are bad! Just like Jussie Smollett and Amber Heard prove other people they don't like are also always wrong and bad

Also it's telling that Dave immediately joked about the guy being trans. While obviously it's the most obvious joke, it does show off his weird trans obsession even more

More a reflection of the trans community obsession with him.  His comments were tepid and from his perspective and the blow back was way out of scale.


How about a little of both? Dave is obsessed with trans people, and there are angry people on social media who get a lot of attention because it generates clicks even though there aren't that many of them
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cheapassgamer.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

strapp3r: phones were confiscated at the gate but the guy was armed with a gun & knife

cool


Shall not be infringemented!
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: As for this Chapelle thing, I can see righties are already cumming thinking it's some leftist or, dare they dream, a trans person

Cuz gosh, if it is, that means all lefties and/or trans people are bad! Just like Jussie Smollett and Amber Heard prove other people they don't like are also always wrong and bad


Boojum2k: Anyone seen Jussie recently?


Am I this smart or are these dildos just insanely predictable?

Yeah, I know the answer too
 
