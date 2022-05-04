 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Pro-choice protestors get the King treatment from LAPD   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny how y'all only beat the protesters you don't agree with.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Q:  Why to LA cops leave Dodgers games early?
A:  To beat the crowd.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This mother farker from DHS Police.

https://twitter.com/VPS_Reports/status/1521696514023690240?t=O7FDs5-n_k0ckxi2jRjR7Q&s=19
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Sir, it's a mostly peaceful protest with some minor vandalism.

Send in the riot police.

Sir, I said it was mostly peaceful.

Exactly. Send in the riot police.

Sir, there's really not a riot.

Not yet. We'll fix that.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Execution of the plan continues apace.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to disband the DHS.

Have Newsome send in the California national gaurd to fight the maga dhs.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Convince the wives and GFs of these wonderful men to cut them off.  Blue balls to match their unis.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Polite society, right?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

2wolves: Convince the wives and GFs of these wonderful men to cut them off.  Blue balls to match their unis.


Why are they even staying married.  Shame them into divorce.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: 2wolves: Convince the wives and GFs of these wonderful men to cut them off.  Blue balls to match their unis.

Why are they even staying married.  Shame them into divorce.


Love makes humans do odd things.
 
neapoi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ACAB

They are subhuman trash. Each and every one of those uniform wearing farks.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are you guys watching the same video? I hate to both sides this, because the one cop is going Babe Ruth on the protesters, but the protesters are surging and trying to pull a cop off another protester. All these protesters are masked up, and one's wielding a skateboard and you can see him encroaching each time the cop turns his back. This is a scrum and I don't think the protesters here are just marching and chanting.

Since this clip isn't long, it's hard to tell exactly who was reacting to what. Maybe the cops were brutalizing protesters and some black bloc guys retaliated, or try to forcefully extract another innocent protester. But the cop swinging is fending people off, not ganging up with multiple cops on one protester.

Anyways. shiat's ugly, and what do you expect when it's becoming clearer where the Republicans want to corral the rest of us.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Protesting in a state that won't change their abortion laws. It's not quite preaching Islam in the Vatican.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is exactly why we have a "'Murica" tag. And also another example of very fine people who deserve and generate ACAB
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time to disband the DHS.


Someone has to be the brownshirts in this cycle.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those protesters were not endangering people by driving at absurdly-high speeds under the influence of multiple drugs, because they don't want to go to prison for violating their parole on an armed-robbery conviction.

Well, perhaps some of them are, but they look pretty peaceful to me.

//Rodney King, and the cops that beat him, are both sh*tty people
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nice haircut, Officer Reich Wing

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's amazing how they always identify themselves
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

2wolves: Convince the wives and GFs of these wonderful men to cut them off.  Blue balls to match their unis.


I want to know what in the hell makes you think a pesky thing like non-consent will stop these men?  Actually, I want to know what the hell makes you think they won't enjoy it more as rape?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Time for some Glenn Miller.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Nice haircut, Officer Reich Wing

[Fark user image 425x238]

It's amazing how they always identify themselves


I have a pet theory that almost every nationalistic movement obsesses over facial hair, but your gloss and fark handle screams troll.

Your Friends,
The Ruinous Penguin, Vandalizing Zebra, Impairing Panda, and Obstructing Ostrich.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Are you guys watching the same video? I hate to both sides this, because the one cop is going Babe Ruth on the protesters, but the protesters are surging and trying to pull a cop off another protester. All these protesters are masked up, and one's wielding a skateboard and you can see him encroaching each time the cop turns his back. This is a scrum and I don't think the protesters here are just marching and chanting.

Since this clip isn't long, it's hard to tell exactly who was reacting to what. Maybe the cops were brutalizing protesters and some black bloc guys retaliated, or try to forcefully extract another innocent protester. But the cop swinging is fending people off, not ganging up with multiple cops on one protester.

Anyways. shiat's ugly, and what do you expect when it's becoming clearer where the Republicans want to corral the rest of us.


Riot cops beget riots.
Toss some angry protesters onto the street, people filled with rage but not quite sure how to target it.
Toss in some cops, whose very uniforms scream out "I am a symbol of the system you're angry at".

What happens? You might think it's a question with an answer about probabilities. Probabilities aren't that appropriate when the result is a near certainty. You'll get clashes between protestors and the cops.

The cops know this, they anticipate it. So they of course get defensive about protecting each other. They project an air of "You better not mess with me". This of course makes things worse. They over-react to any perceived threat. It just dials up their symbolic representation of an oppressive "system".

We know all this. It happens again and again. So why do the cops do it? It's sure to spark violence. And then what happens? As it turns out, the violence convinces many people that we need riot cops to protect us from violence. It's bloody job security.

Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wademh: JohnnyApocalypse: Are you guys watching the same video? I hate to both sides this, because the one cop is going Babe Ruth on the protesters, but the protesters are surging and trying to pull a cop off another protester. All these protesters are masked up, and one's wielding a skateboard and you can see him encroaching each time the cop turns his back. This is a scrum and I don't think the protesters here are just marching and chanting.

Since this clip isn't long, it's hard to tell exactly who was reacting to what. Maybe the cops were brutalizing protesters and some black bloc guys retaliated, or try to forcefully extract another innocent protester. But the cop swinging is fending people off, not ganging up with multiple cops on one protester.

Anyways. shiat's ugly, and what do you expect when it's becoming clearer where the Republicans want to corral the rest of us.

Riot cops beget riots.
Toss some angry protesters onto the street, people filled with rage but not quite sure how to target it.
Toss in some cops, whose very uniforms scream out "I am a symbol of the system you're angry at".

What happens? You might think it's a question with an answer about probabilities. Probabilities aren't that appropriate when the result is a near certainty. You'll get clashes between protestors and the cops.

The cops know this, they anticipate it. So they of course get defensive about protecting each other. They project an air of "You better not mess with me". This of course makes things worse. They over-react to any perceived threat. It just dials up their symbolic representation of an oppressive "system".

We know all this. It happens again and again. So why do the cops do it? It's sure to spark violence. And then what happens? As it turns out, the violence convinces many people that we need riot cops to protect us from violence. It's bloody job security.

Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.


Pretty much.

An excuse to post an awesome song:

Tomahawk - You Can't Win
Youtube grmlE39QQdo


"We are the police, are now we're going to start a riot"
 
buravirgil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wademh: JohnnyApocalypse: Are you guys watching the same video? I hate to both sides this, because the one cop is going Babe Ruth on the protesters, but the protesters are surging and trying to pull a cop off another protester. All these protesters are masked up, and one's wielding a skateboard and you can see him encroaching each time the cop turns his back. This is a scrum and I don't think the protesters here are just marching and chanting.

Since this clip isn't long, it's hard to tell exactly who was reacting to what. Maybe the cops were brutalizing protesters and some black bloc guys retaliated, or try to forcefully extract another innocent protester. But the cop swinging is fending people off, not ganging up with multiple cops on one protester.

Anyways. shiat's ugly, and what do you expect when it's becoming clearer where the Republicans want to corral the rest of us.

Riot cops beget riots.
Toss some angry protesters onto the street, people filled with rage but not quite sure how to target it.
Toss in some cops, whose very uniforms scream out "I am a symbol of the system you're angry at".

What happens? You might think it's a question with an answer about probabilities. Probabilities aren't that appropriate when the result is a near certainty. You'll get clashes between protestors and the cops.

The cops know this, they anticipate it. So they of course get defensive about protecting each other. They project an air of "You better not mess with me". This of course makes things worse. They over-react to any perceived threat. It just dials up their symbolic representation of an oppressive "system".

We know all this. It happens again and again. So why do the cops do it? It's sure to spark violence. And then what happens? As it turns out, the violence convinces many people that we need riot cops to protect us from violence. It's bloody job security.

Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.


Prey for Our Troops
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like a bunch of rioters attempting to hinder an arrest and an outnumbered cop (disparity of force) is attempting to protect a partner arresting someone who is actively resisting. Really weird how there is no video

Uses of force are never pretty. Don't resist and they won't happen. Don't break the law and you won't get arrested. It's not hard.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Those protesters were not endangering people by driving at absurdly-high speeds under the influence of multiple drugs, because they don't want to go to prison for violating their parole on an armed-robbery conviction.

Well, perhaps some of them are, but they look pretty peaceful to me.

//Rodney King, and the cops that beat him, are both sh*tty people


Do you feel proud for BSAB'ing the most infamous non-lethal example of police brutality in modern American history?  No one farking cares what you think.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Are you guys watching the same video? I hate to both sides this, because the one cop is going Babe Ruth on the protesters, but the protesters are surging and trying to pull a cop off another protester. All these protesters are masked up, and one's wielding a skateboard and you can see him encroaching each time the cop turns his back. This is a scrum and I don't think the protesters here are just marching and chanting.

Since this clip isn't long, it's hard to tell exactly who was reacting to what. Maybe the cops were brutalizing protesters and some black bloc guys retaliated, or try to forcefully extract another innocent protester. But the cop swinging is fending people off, not ganging up with multiple cops on one protester.

Anyways. shiat's ugly, and what do you expect when it's becoming clearer where the Republicans want to corral the rest of us.


Why were there even cops out there in the first place? What did they think was going to happen?

Oh, this? Imagine that.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: Looks like a bunch of rioters attempting to hinder an arrest and an outnumbered cop (disparity of force) is attempting to protect a partner arresting someone who is actively resisting. Really weird how there is no video

Uses of force are never pretty. Don't resist and they won't happen. Don't break the law and you won't get arrested. It's not hard.


lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
While we are talking about protests, for the last 50 years, anti-abortion Christians have blocked access to clinics for women seeking abortions.  I say that starting this Sunday, and for every foreseeable Sunday, if Christians just constantly found access to their churches blocked by protestors for a change.  Of course this is probably just a pipe dream, but if women can't have their civil rights because of Bubba, then Bubba shouldn't get to enjoy his civil rights either.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My most cynical hypothesis as to who leaked the Supreme Court brief and why, is that one of the conservative Justices leaked it as part of a larger plan to demonize the Left. The protests and counter protests are going to put people in the street, which the conservative propaganda machine will cherry pick for the next couple of months for footage that justifies the conservative viewpoint that anything the Left is for, must be fought against because Leftist protestors are horribly violent people who should be shot by the military, as Trump pressured General Esper to do.

https://news.yahoo.com/former-defense-secretary-mark-esper-130030792.html

If the decision overthrowing Roe vs. Wade was made public in July, the impact on the 2022 midterm congressional elections would probably be more focused than it would be after a long summer of Faux News cherry picked protest footage of street protest. e.g. If you clipped out the first part of the video this thread is about, the part where the police came within an inch of crushing the skull of a protestor on a fire hydrant and flail around wildly with a riot baton, you get some great footage of uniformed police being menaced by a crowd surrounding them.

I'm just thinking of how Trump's hardline stance against the BLM protestors bolstered his approval ratings, even as his botched COVID response should have tanked his popularity.

Conservatism has an existential need to demonize someone, and this is the summer we will hear a cacophony of Right wing pundits attempting to exorcise "baby killing ANTIFA" from 'Murica.

Get out and protest, but remain ever conscious of the optics of your public actions. Remember, "Stay Woke" originally meant remain ever vigilant against the evil machinations of conservatives who would gladly frame minorities for crimes they didn't commit.
https://www.vox.com/culture/21437879/stay-woke-wokeness-history-origin-evolution-controversy
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Valacirca: aagrajag: Those protesters were not endangering people by driving at absurdly-high speeds under the influence of multiple drugs, because they don't want to go to prison for violating their parole on an armed-robbery conviction.

Well, perhaps some of them are, but they look pretty peaceful to me.

//Rodney King, and the cops that beat him, are both sh*tty people

Do you feel proud for BSAB'ing the most infamous non-lethal example of police brutality in modern American history?  No one farking cares what you think.


You cared enough to reply to my post.

As for the people involved here, they are demonstrably sh*tty, dangerous people. I didn't say they are equally sh*tty, or that their sh*ttiness is not magnified by legal authority in the case of the cops (their sh*tiness, is, in fact, magnified), but which is more dangerous to a random person there? The high-as-f*ck piece-of-sh*t speeding around the neighbourhood, endangering every person he nears? Or the pigs whom caught and beat him?

It is possible to say "both are bad" while also acknowledging that one is far worse.

Don't worry, though, King won't be bothering you. He died much later from a combination of booze, coke, and PCP.
 
PunGent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: Don't resist and they won't happen.


So, that's a lie.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is a good way for cops to turn a hefty portion of suburban white folk against them. Might be a wake-up call for some groups who've been sitting on the sidelines, once their heads start getting cracked, too.

Sublime - April 29th 1992 (Lyrics)
Youtube Yan_gfBXPYc
 
KB202
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

2wolves: Convince the wives and GFs of these wonderful men to cut them off.  Blue balls to match their unis.


Their wives and girlfriends agree with them.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: While we are talking about protests, for the last 50 years, anti-abortion Christians have blocked access to clinics for women seeking abortions.  I say that starting this Sunday, and for every foreseeable Sunday, if Christians just constantly found access to their churches blocked by protestors for a change.  Of course this is probably just a pipe dream, but if women can't have their civil rights because of Bubba, then Bubba shouldn't get to enjoy his civil rights either.


I like the idea. We'd need a list of churches/'christian" agencies that are avowedly anti-abortion and ripe for picketing. For instance, not even the Catholic Church here in my own town is necessarily a good target, since the priest is fairly liberal. Maybe this needs forwarded to Ted Lieu's office.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: Looks like a bunch of rioters attempting to hinder an arrest and an outnumbered cop (disparity of force) is attempting to protect a partner arresting someone who is actively resisting. Really weird how there is no video

Uses of force are never pretty. Don't resist and they won't happen. Don't break the law and you won't get arrested. It's not hard.


I'm surprised you didn't go the extra step and put your text in blue. That bootblack lipgloss is not a good look.
 
ghambone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Q:  Why to LA cops leave Dodgers games early?
A:  To beat the crowd.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Are you guys watching the same video? I hate to both sides this, because the one cop is going Babe Ruth on the protesters, but the protesters are surging and trying to pull a cop off another protester. All these protesters are masked up, and one's wielding a skateboard and you can see him encroaching each time the cop turns his back. This is a scrum and I don't think the protesters here are just marching and chanting.

Since this clip isn't long, it's hard to tell exactly who was reacting to what. Maybe the cops were brutalizing protesters and some black bloc guys retaliated, or try to forcefully extract another innocent protester. But the cop swinging is fending people off, not ganging up with multiple cops on one protester.

Anyways. shiat's ugly, and what do you expect when it's becoming clearer where the Republicans want to corral the rest of us.


Yeah, no. That cop slammed that dude to the ground bare inches from a fire hydrant. He could have killed him if his head had hit that thing. Then his partner escalates the hell out of the scene by whacking away indiscriminately because people are trying to pull the bull-rush cop off the guy.

Cops are supposed to have training in deescalation. They are supposed to be able to read the farking room and make more intelligent choices than getting surrounded like these two chucklefarks did. Instead, they went in hard with blinders on, and then realized they farked up hard. That crowd showed restraint by not beating them into the ground, given how angry everyone is.

Cops should be held to the higher standard, not the protesters. This kind of amateur BS that can get people seriously hurt or killed is one of the many reasons people hate them.
 
hestheone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ha ha - suck it Libs.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Valacirca: aagrajag: Those protesters were not endangering people by driving at absurdly-high speeds under the influence of multiple drugs, because they don't want to go to prison for violating their parole on an armed-robbery conviction.

Well, perhaps some of them are, but they look pretty peaceful to me.

//Rodney King, and the cops that beat him, are both sh*tty people

Do you feel proud for BSAB'ing the most infamous non-lethal example of police brutality in modern American history?  No one farking cares what you think.

You cared enough to reply to my post.

As for the people involved here, they are demonstrably sh*tty, dangerous people. I didn't say they are equally sh*tty, or that their sh*ttiness is not magnified by legal authority in the case of the cops (their sh*tiness, is, in fact, magnified), but which is more dangerous to a random person there? The high-as-f*ck piece-of-sh*t speeding around the neighbourhood, endangering every person he nears? Or the pigs whom caught and beat him?

It is possible to say "both are bad" while also acknowledging that one is far worse.

Don't worry, though, King won't be bothering you. He died much later from a combination of booze, coke, and PCP.


Should people be slowly crushed to death for bouncing a check?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: This is a good way for cops to turn a hefty portion of suburban white folk against them. Might be a wake-up call for some groups who've been sitting on the sidelines, once their heads start getting cracked, too.

[YouTube video: Sublime - April 29th 1992 (Lyrics)]


I think it's great (aside from the cracked skulls of the brave protesters).

You're right; this is exactly what needs to happen to get the apathetic voter to understand how fragile are their rights, and how dangerous are "their" police.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hestheone: Ha ha - suck it Libs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.