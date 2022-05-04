 Skip to content
(SFGate)   I don't care what your politics are, that's amazing right there   (sfgate.com) divider line
24
    More: Cool, San Francisco, Skyscraper, Climbing, Oakland, California, CN Tower, Crime, San Francisco Police Department, Twitter  
1148 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 8:30 AM



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
                      
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's dangerous and stupid.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bet the cops would have "accidentally " pushed him off at the top if he was a pro-life protestor.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Bet the cops would have "accidentally " pushed him off at the top if he was a pro-life protestor.


FTA: The man, who goes by Maison Des Champs on Instagram, calls himself a "pro life Spiderman."
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Bet the cops would have "accidentally " pushed him off at the top if he was a pro-life protestor.


                           
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I am a rock climber that has recently started climbing Skyscrapers to end abortion," his website says."

Wow, he climbs one building and they want to end Roe Vs Wade? Can we ask him to climb a tower to end something like a war, or government corruption?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stupid people do amazing things all the time. For example, I'm amazed this guy got all the way to the top with his head wedged so far up his own ass.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not even remotely impressive as far as skyscraper climbing goes.
Large exposed beams and ledges to grab onto; its hardly a challenge for an experienced climber. The good climbers are just using their finger tips to grasp the edges of window frames.

I look forward to his sequel:
Fail Hard
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THAT is why he's called the amazing Spider-Man
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do care what your politics are, and this guy is a twunt.

Ignore him.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: Stupid people do amazing things all the time. For example, I'm amazed this guy got all the way to the top with his head wedged so far up his own ass.


Some even become the 45th president.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I predict a Darwin Award in this guy's future...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Farkin Salesforce.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I am a rock climber that has recently started climbing Skyscrapers to end abortion" By potentially aborting yourself in the umpteenth trimester? Good plan there, Jackass.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He should have at least wore a Spiderman shirt or something.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I climb skyscrapers to end abortion.

I give abortions to end skyscrapers.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's pretty farking stupid.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't look downnnnnnnnnnnnn.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anti-choice man grabs and pulls himself up on SF's longest cock-shaped building

What a piece of merde.

/trailhead
 
Wessoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why Subby, I do care about my politics, and that is some fine California conservative asshattery, the kind that is only liked by fellow asshats.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I climb skyscrapers to protect imaginary children and hurt real women."
 
cide1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The people talking in the conference room or wherever they were is pretty much every stereotype I have of Californians.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I believe you can get into some pretty serious trouble doing something like that, which is pretty much the only reason you won't catch me hoofing my 60 year old butt up a really tall building with no safety restraints.


/it will go on your permanent record
//I don't need that hanging over my head
///tres' slashie
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter that the climber is placing firefighters' lives and the public's safety at risk.

Open up a 30' circle where he will land if he falls and nobody will be at risk. Well, maybe not spatter free......
 
