 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   After a body was found in a barrel in Lake Mead, the I-Team investigated and found a second barrel. Thank you, I-Team and the television gods who created you   (8newsnow.com) divider line
4
    More: Followup, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas Wash, Crime, Colorado River, Las Vegas metropolitan area, story of the discovery of a barrel, Lake Mead, human remains  
•       •       •

248 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 5:25 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If they can find the person or persons that did this, they'll have them.....(•_•) ( •_•)>⌐□-□ (⌐□_□)  over a barrel...

/YEAAAAAHHHHHH!
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Body in a Barrel" would be a good Weird Al cover of a Police song
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.