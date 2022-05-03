 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The ugliest house $100 million can buy   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
38
    More: Stupid, Tax, Charles Bluth, high-end homes, Nevada, Lake Tahoe, family's primary residence, Tax refund, movie theater  
•       •       •

1133 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Disappointed they didn't include a picture of the gold-plated toilet. You just know there's one in that house somewhere. That's where they keep the tiny giraffe.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The outside looks like it was built out of shipping containers.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That place was tacky. I'm sure Trump would have loved it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That place doesn't really look that great, it's like it aspires to look like a wealthy person's home but really, it's a tremendous waste of space and a place where you just wish you had friends to come over and help populate it.

Imagine spending a weekend there with just your spouse.  You'd rather just stay in the guest house.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it looks that bad, it's exactly what he said it was, a French manor home straight out of the 18th century. But it looks very out of place.

But anyone who can afford the asking price isn't really buying the house, they're buying the location. If they don't like the house they can shake the change out of their pockets, tear the house down, and rebuild, which will probably be something even more garish.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

433: That place doesn't really look that great, it's like it aspires to look like a wealthy person's home but really, it's a tremendous waste of space and a place where you just wish you had friends to come over and help populate it.

Imagine spending a weekend there with just your spouse.  You'd rather just stay in the guest house.


Sure that´s what she tells you. Then she goes into the main house when you´re asleep and bangs the help.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Quality of Bluth homes....
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I once saw a place on the web where one could buy books in bulk to fill his/her study

I bet this guy found that same website
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If that's their dream home, why are they selling? Was he maybe involved in some light treason?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: If that's their dream home, why are they selling? Was he maybe involved in some light treason?


Nah, just a greedy land developer wanting to downsize and take advantage of the fools trying to get out of California.

A little Google-fu turned up some family drama. Apparently, the son shot an intruder at a family property in LA a number of years ago.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wealth doesn't buy good taste.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, in North Dallas there are plenty of ugly 1960s houses to buy. But you aren't buying the house, you're buying the land. No history there, just everyone expected to have drive ways and now it's three stories.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: it's exactly what he said it was, a French manor home straight out of the 18th century


No.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Disappointed they didn't include a picture of the gold-plated toilet. You just know there's one in that house somewhere. That's where they keep the tiny giraffe.


And what about the golden showers?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Classical French or, as i like to call it, gaudy. Great location, though.
 
Northern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: Adolf Oliver Nipples: it's exactly what he said it was, a French manor home straight out of the 18th century

No.

[s.yimg.com image 850x478]


Would love to know why we can't have a federal 5% luxury property tax on primary residences like these.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: Adolf Oliver Nipples: it's exactly what he said it was, a French manor home straight out of the 18th century

No.

[s.yimg.com image 850x478]


Ezatomond
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder where they stole the sand for the beach.
 
basicstock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm still not quite sure the house is located in the U.S.  I think the American flag needs to be even bigger to make sure.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll take the Zen garden and the greenhouse. The rest needs bulldozing

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/The Image dialog should have a 1/2 size option
//Pending that html edited for bevity
 
starlost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Is this photoshopped? The pool table is missing a pocket and is square and the pic looks stretched?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

starlost: [Fark user image 850x478]Is this photoshopped? The pool table is missing a pocket and is square and the pic looks stretched?


fisheye lens
 
Muta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The layout of kitchen is terrible.  The sink, stove and refrigerator are all 30 feet from each other with the island getting in the way.  It'd be a pain just to make a grilled cheese sandwich in there.

media.zenfs.comView Full Size
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

starlost: [Fark user image 850x478]Is this photoshopped? The pool table is missing a pocket and is square and the pic looks stretched?


Yeah, that looks like somebody did a bad photoshop or a really bad collage photo.
 
starlost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: starlost: [Fark user image 850x478]Is this photoshopped? The pool table is missing a pocket and is square and the pic looks stretched?

fisheye lens

And it seems there are custom billards makers that will build whatever you can scribble on a cocktail napkin.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jamspoon: I'll take the Zen garden and the greenhouse. The rest needs bulldozing

[Fark user image image 425x239]
[Fark user image image 425x239]

/The Image dialog should have a 1/2 size option
//Pending that html edited for bevity


I'm a sucker for Koi.
 
ZaxTrax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Muta: The layout of kitchen is terrible.  The sink, stove and refrigerator are all 30 feet from each other with the island getting in the way.  It'd be a pain just to make a grilled cheese sandwich in there.

[media.zenfs.com image 850x478]


True, except if you're buying $100 million house, you'll leave the grilled cheese preparation to the serfs.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Muta: The layout of kitchen is terrible.  The sink, stove and refrigerator are all 30 feet from each other with the island getting in the way.  It'd be a pain just to make a grilled cheese sandwich in there.

[media.zenfs.com image 850x478]


That's for the personal chef to worry about.
 
Pew
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jamspoon: I'll take the Zen garden and the greenhouse. The rest needs bulldozing

[Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 425x239]

/The Image dialog should have a 1/2 size option
//Pending that html edited for bevity


The view can stay.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am selling my Lake Tahoe house because I no longer feel comfortable living there after what had transpired that August morning in 2018. I am still involved presently in what I consider a non-frivolous lawsuit. It has been going on for over four years, and I am getting sick of dealing with it.
Here is what transpired:
I was getting out of my Lamborghini in front of the Tahoe house (north driveway, not near the south wing), when something went wrong with the car and it backfired.
This caused one of my neighbors dogs to start barking, and it startled one of my pet llamas on the west field of my property near the indoor golf building (the blue one, not the green one, it's being renovated into a second bowling alley at the moment.) The llama (Micheal) broke down a fence separating the llama field from the steeplechase area, which unbeknownst to me, made a divot in the ground tripping a horse three days later.
The horse was not seriously injured, but the rider, my cousin Charles' youngest daughter Mariposa had to see a physician for a twisted wrist.
Since the only two servants I had on staff that day with U.S. drivers licences were sick from "heat stroke" I personally had to drive her to the doctor. The Lambo was on the other side of the house, so we had to take one of the other cars from the warehouse, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
The drive to the physician and examination went smoothly, but the drive home is where the problem occurred.
The physicians office had one of those quaint "Keurig" machines to make coffee, and I had made a cup of what was aptly named "almond nut macchiato" of which I had not the time to complete while waiting for Mariposa's results.
I brought the remainder  of the coffee into my Mercedes-Maybach GLS and inserted the cup into the console cup holder, but some spilled on my leg and burned a little, causing me several seconds of distress.
This led to the ongoing lawsuit, involving myself, Mercedes-Maybach, my neighbor (and his dog), the steeplechase fence company, two of my servants, Lamborghini, the physicians office, Keurig, and my personal llama breeder Juan Gonzales.
After all these years I sometimes just want to dismiss the case, but you know....it's the principle of it. People need to learn to be more responsible!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: Adolf Oliver Nipples: it's exactly what he said it was, a French manor home straight out of the 18th century

No.

[s.yimg.com image 850x478]


If a bullhorn is required to speak to someone in what would be a personal private space, like a bedroom..
THE ROOM IS TOO DAMN BIG...
 
great_tigers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lot's of sharp knees from Fark's billionaires.
 
thornhill
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

starlost: [Fark user image image 850x478]Is this photoshopped? The pool table is missing a pocket and is square and the pic looks stretched?


Wide angle lens.
 
Muta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ZaxTrax: Muta: The layout of kitchen is terrible.  The sink, stove and refrigerator are all 30 feet from each other with the island getting in the way.  It'd be a pain just to make a grilled cheese sandwich in there.

[media.zenfs.com image 850x478]

True, except if you're buying $100 million house, you'll leave the grilled cheese preparation to the serfs.


Rapmaster2000: Muta: The layout of kitchen is terrible.  The sink, stove and refrigerator are all 30 feet from each other with the island getting in the way.  It'd be a pain just to make a grilled cheese sandwich in there.

[media.zenfs.com image 850x478]

That's for the personal chef to worry about.


That would be true for 90% of the meals.  Then there are those times when you just want to scrounge the frige to piece together a franken-meal.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Muta: The layout of kitchen is terrible.  The sink, stove and refrigerator are all 30 feet from each other with the island getting in the way.  It'd be a pain just to make a grilled cheese sandwich in there.

[media.zenfs.com image 850x478]


That's the show kitchen.. I bet there's a commercial grade kitchen somewhere in the basement.
 
98RKC
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bought with money from the banana stand?
 
fsufan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mrs Fan and I bought a house in the mountains of Western North Carolina. Stunning views that were obstructed by heavy drapes/curtains and valances similar to the ones in this house. I hauled 2 heaping utility trailer loads of view blocking drapes to the dump. Why block a million dollar view (in this case a 100 million dollar view) with thick drapes and valances?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fsufan: Mrs Fan and I bought a house in the mountains of Western North Carolina. Stunning views that were obstructed by heavy drapes/curtains and valances similar to the ones in this house. I hauled 2 heaping utility trailer loads of view blocking drapes to the dump. Why block a million dollar view (in this case a 100 million dollar view) with thick drapes and valances?


So we found him...The man who dropped libertine valance..You are the greatest of them all...
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.