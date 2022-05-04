 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Headline: Jury says that murderer must pay $15 million to the family of murder victim. Last sentence: "He suggested that Yeardley's family may collect one-third of Huguely's earnings, which amounts to 18 cents of his 55-cent wage from prison work"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Jury, Law, Trial, Yeardley Love, Damages, Criminal law, attorney Matthew Green, Love family attorney Paul Bekman  
4 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fair. If he only took 1/3 of a life.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pulling the young man from bed and punching him because he believed the teammate had sex with Love"

I get freaking out when casual sex may be starting to get too loving. But there's no need for violence. Just say you have to work early, sneak out, and ghost them like a normal person.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Fair. If he only took 1/3 of a life.


*King Solomon has entered the chat*
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Give them 1/3 of what the prison earns from his prison work.
 
