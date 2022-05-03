 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   I don't think there's any reason to worry. Surely Elon Musk will ensure that no endangered species are harmed as a result of his spaceport expansion plans in Texas   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those animals have earned our protection.  They pay just as much in taxes as Elon Musk.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Put the spaceport in an already ecologically destroyed place.  Maybe downtown LA.  Or new jersy.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They'd be lucky if he allowed the poors to scavenge the cooked animals killed by each launch.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
studebaker hoch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The species that matters most to Elon is his own.

He knows we narrowly survived the Pandemic and it isn't over yet.
Now he sees WW III starting to boil over in Europe.

With time and resources critical, and Starship improbably advancing through the sheer force of his will, he drops 40+ billion dollars on Twitter.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Grrrrrr!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He will rename Starship 1 as The Extinct Plover in memory of its contribution
 
