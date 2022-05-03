 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Amazon: Got COVID? Enjoy your unpaid leave after you thank us for not firing you   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Public health, Vaccination, Amazon.com, Vaccine, Staten Island, Warehouse, Time, front-line U.S. workers  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 12:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haven't you heard? Pandemic is over. Moose out front shoulda told'ya.

Over the past four weeks my apartment building in DC has gone from from half full to completely full and no one is wearing masks anymore. NO ONE.

We're back to "normal." I can only hope I catch Ebola on my travels and remind these people why it's important to remain careful.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to take quite a while before companies realize that the endless supply of new employees is pretty much dried up.  Demographics were already moving that way well before the pandemic.  And every pandemic in history has resulted in labor shortages.  Going forward, if you want to hire anybody, you're probably going to have to hire them away from somebody else.  Which means you need to offer more.  And companies will have to think much harder about employee retention, as smart companies steal good workers away from inflexible companies that keep trying to crack the whip.  It's been decades sine the American employee has had real bargaining power, it will be interesting to see how things change.  Certainly we'll see much more unionization as companies lose the threat of mass firings.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like that union needs to spread across the enterprise.  Sure, prices might go up a dollar or two, but that'd be well worth it to not feel like an asshole for ordering something.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Sounds like that union needs to spread across the enterprise.  Sure, prices might go up a dollar or two, but that'd be well worth it to not feel like an asshole for ordering something.


1000%

/ATM machine
//PIN number
///centrifugal force
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hate to be the nay-sayer here, but if workers really wanted to avoid that unpleasant situation they could, I don't know, wear a mask and get vaccinated? But that's just the nurse in me talking.
 
alex10294
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"They can still use their sick time".  So, there's "sick time" and now COVID falls under that.  Or, you can take off even if you've exhausted your sick time, but you won't get paid. Sounds like every sick policy any every place I've ever been, but better.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pfft. My work isn't any better. Sniffles on Fri. Go home early. Make me test to come back, Pos. Oh, you're feeling "better"? 5 days, you're back Wed. Bah.

Wife has it too, still doing crappy but "ok". Gets 10 days wfh.

I have a feeling when I go back tomorrow I'll be the only one there as the rest of the place is sick now.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I hate to be the nay-sayer here, but if workers really wanted to avoid that unpleasant situation they could, I don't know, wear a mask and get vaccinated? But that's just the nurse in me talking.


So people with breakthrough infections should just go into work regardless?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I hate to be the nay-sayer here, but if workers really wanted to avoid that unpleasant situation they could, I don't know, wear a mask and get vaccinated? But that's just the nurse in me talking.


My best friend and her family have it, 3x vaxxed, and they mask. They've remained COVID free this whole time; now they have it.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lady J: Summoner101: Sounds like that union needs to spread across the enterprise.  Sure, prices might go up a dollar or two, but that'd be well worth it to not feel like an asshole for ordering something.

1000%

/ATM machine
//PIN number
///centrifugal force


recorded earlier
 
GalFisk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alex10294: "They can still use their sick time".  So, there's "sick time" and now COVID falls under that.  Or, you can take off even if you've exhausted your sick time, but you won't get paid. Sounds like every sick policy any every place I've ever been, but better.


You sound American.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At some point we just have to accept that, unless significant changes are made to the way we live, this disease is going to be with us forever. But enough about capitalism.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: At some point we just have to accept that, unless significant changes are made to the way we live, this disease is going to be with us forever. But enough about capitalism.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jeff [Bezos]: You'll get over it.
 
bittermang
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was fired by Amazon while on a medical leave dealing with my mental health, really getting a kick, etc
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
MOAR STUFF FOR RICH PERSON GAMING TOTALLY BROKEN SOCIOECONOMIC SYSTEM! GIVE HIM $10B FOR SPAEC PEEPEE
 
buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: It's going to take quite a while before companies realize that the endless supply of new employees is pretty much dried up.  Demographics were already moving that way well before the pandemic.  And every pandemic in history has resulted in labor shortages.  Going forward, if you want to hire anybody, you're probably going to have to hire them away from somebody else.  Which means you need to offer more.  And companies will have to think much harder about employee retention, as smart companies steal good workers away from inflexible companies that keep trying to crack the whip.  It's been decades sine the American employee has had real bargaining power, it will be interesting to see how things change.  Certainly we'll see much more unionization as companies lose the threat of mass firings.


This post transports me to a fantasy of returning to college and nodding off while reading Harris' I'm Okay--You're Okay during a macroeconomics lecture.

Or finding myself dreaming about escaping from a dream in which self-hypnosis is a vehicle for an alter-ego's aspiration to simultaneously quit smoking while cosplaying Little Orphan Annie.

Every pandemic in history has resulted in labor shortages.
Like the Egyptian pyramids and the Book of Exodus?

And companies will have to think much harder about employee retention, as smart companies steal good workers away from inflexible companies that keep trying to crack the whip.
I like this...in storyboard form...with thought balloons and a soundtrack.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thank God: I can keep getting my packages at 5:00 am in the morning. I kid, but have anyone besides me have been getting some things delivered at 5:00 in the morning the next day?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: MOAR STUFF FOR RICH PERSON GAMING TOTALLY BROKEN SOCIOECONOMIC SYSTEM! GIVE HIM $10B FOR SPAEC PEEPEE


<marquee> ^THIS^ </marquee>

Applied to every news distributor that carries stories on Musk/Gates/Bezos/Zuck
Followed soon by a chyron element for PiP extension
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.