(Twitter)   Alex Jones: I DECLARE BANCRUPTCY. Also Alex Jones: I do declare. I got a wonderful donation of $2M   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He really doesn't understand bankruptcy isn't a magical phrase that simply saying means all liabilities disappear and can just collect money before discharge.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chances he remembers to pay taxes on that gift?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bankruptcy judge is going to enjoy this clip.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't there rules about this sort of thing?
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will someone please dip this moron's nuts into a vat of boiling oil and be done with it
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't there rules about this sort of thing?


Well, it ain't 'Nam
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't it Infowars, his company, that filed for bankruptcy not Jones personally?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that this guy is still alive proves the existence of a malevolent god.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The end of Eid is around now, right? It is time for Muslims to give alms. Alex Jones is probably just getting donations from Iran, ISIS and the Taliban for his work to defeat the Great Satan.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't there rules about this sort of thing?


LOL you must be new here. And by here I mean reality.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: Will someone please dip this moron's nuts into a vat of boiling oil and be done with it


Death by 1000 golf balls.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The fact that this guy is still alive proves the existence of a malevolent god.


No, just a malevolent judiciary when it comes to the USA's First Amendment, and a malevolent Congress that leverages that First Amendment interpretation to cause wars and obfuscate the connections between daily workplace frustrations and public policy.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gitmo.

Problem solved.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't there rules about this sort of thing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Alex jones.
At least the access channel conspiracy theorist days had a level of redeeming entertainment value. He may have bought into himself a bit much...
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: He really doesn't understand bankruptcy isn't a magical phrase that simply saying means all liabilities disappear and can just collect money before discharge.


That's kind of exactly what it is, actually.
If you handle it smartly.
Your LLC goes bankrupt but only after paying you personally a bunch of money.
Or vice versa.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: He really doesn't understand bankruptcy isn't a magical phrase that simply saying means all liabilities disappear and can just collect money before discharge.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: He really doesn't understand bankruptcy isn't a magical phrase that simply saying means all liabilities disappear and can just collect money before discharge.


Doesn't bankruptcy give you a clean slate?

If he had a company it would, just ask Trump.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, hey dumbass... The IRS and people suing you can... you know... hear your words spoken on your show...

You're not some invisible flasher that makes no sound...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The fact that this guy is still alive proves the existence of a malevolent god.


Call me foolish but I believe there's someone out there for everyone and there's a paranoid, violent lunatic out there with a bullet with his name on it. Now, granted most of the paranoid, violent lunatics actually like the guy but, I'm an optimist I guess.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Poor Alex jones.
At least the access channel conspiracy theorist days had a level of redeeming entertainment value. He may have bought into himself a bit much...


It's the booze.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, did you all know that Alex Jones is actually a government plant to discredit legitimate conspiracy theorists? Or so, I've heard.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: Wasn't it Infowars, his company, that filed for bankruptcy not Jones personally?


Hello, corporate veil. Let me introduce you to how bankruptcy judges can pierce you
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how many right-wing criminals are just out there wandeirng around.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: ukexpat: Wasn't it Infowars, his company, that filed for bankruptcy not Jones personally?

Hello, corporate veil. Let me introduce you to how bankruptcy judges can pierce you


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex got around 2 mil in Bitcoin now? Okay, so if he lauders that out, what does that do to the other Bitcoin Bros?

Just to back seat this, I'm not sure he's wanting to turn Bitcoins into cash because then the folks he has terrorized for years will get a crack at it, so I'm assuming he's going to sit on the bitcoins until their value is negligible.

Or he moves to that country that is now accepting bitcoin as currency, but whose name I have currently forgotten (this country might have been not real and only a dream of mine) and lives like a king.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Alex got around 2 mil in Bitcoin now? Okay, so if he lauders that out, what does that do to the other Bitcoin Bros?

Just to back seat this, I'm not sure he's wanting to turn Bitcoins into cash because then the folks he has terrorized for years will get a crack at it, so I'm assuming he's going to sit on the bitcoins until their value is negligible.

Or he moves to that country that is now accepting bitcoin as currency, but whose name I have currently forgotten (this country might have been not real and only a dream of mine) and lives like a king.


El Salvador
 
pueblonative
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The fact that this guy is still alive proves the existence of a malevolent god.


That or god and the devil are arguing over who has to take him.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Also, did you all know that Alex Jones is actually a government plant to discredit legitimate conspiracy theorists? Or so, I've heard.


Tim Ozman says that all the time.  He also claims AJ is the product of Bill Hicks faking his own death.  Happens more often than you think.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ze Germanz put Boris Becker through the grinder for this sort of shiat. 2.5 yrs prison sentence.

/meanwhile in the usa, we can't even pin a self-admitted scam artist with diddly squat
//que magnifique
///3, 3 languages! ah ah ahhh
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: nicholas m schumacher: Alex got around 2 mil in Bitcoin now? Okay, so if he lauders that out, what does that do to the other Bitcoin Bros?

Just to back seat this, I'm not sure he's wanting to turn Bitcoins into cash because then the folks he has terrorized for years will get a crack at it, so I'm assuming he's going to sit on the bitcoins until their value is negligible.

Or he moves to that country that is now accepting bitcoin as currency, but whose name I have currently forgotten (this country might have been not real and only a dream of mine) and lives like a king.

El Salvador


Ahem...He can also move to the Central African Republic.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: nicholas m schumacher: Alex got around 2 mil in Bitcoin now? Okay, so if he lauders that out, what does that do to the other Bitcoin Bros?

Just to back seat this, I'm not sure he's wanting to turn Bitcoins into cash because then the folks he has terrorized for years will get a crack at it, so I'm assuming he's going to sit on the bitcoins until their value is negligible.

Or he moves to that country that is now accepting bitcoin as currency, but whose name I have currently forgotten (this country might have been not real and only a dream of mine) and lives like a king.

El Salvador


Well, I don't think he's going to go around calling himself the savior, but I guess he might.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't there rules about this sort of thing?


Difficulty: "rich" old white guy, MAGA judges
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rotsky: Spartapuss: Also, did you all know that Alex Jones is actually a government plant to discredit legitimate conspiracy theorists? Or so, I've heard.

Tim Ozman says that all the time.  He also claims AJ is the product of Bill Hicks faking his own death.  Happens more often than you think.


Doubt that, I think Bill Hicks is constantly faking his own death. That rascal.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't there rules about this sort of thing?


If you talk about your crimes publicly then they are no longer crimes. See Trump .
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Iczer: Uh, hey dumbass... The IRS and people suing you can... you know... hear your words spoken on your show...

You're not some invisible flasher that makes no sound...


Yeah but they can't use them if they are told to investigate somebody else.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The fact that this guy is still alive got interviews with Donald Trump and Joe Rogan proves the existence of a malevolent god conservative Christians are human shiat.


FTFY

Don't let them in your home.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Wasn't it Infowars, his company, that filed for bankruptcy not Jones personally?


I thought both did considering the fact that both are being sued (Alex in his personal capacity and InfoWars
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: ukexpat: Wasn't it Infowars, his company, that filed for bankruptcy not Jones personally?

Hello, corporate veil. Let me introduce you to how bankruptcy judges can pierce you


given the legal superstructure that allows for endless shell corp. games by those of means, it's a wild goose chase that they're not going to keep pursuing w/o a reasonable chance of getting a conviction.

making the corporate veil into a shield is a legal cottage industry serving exactly those individuals of means.

/and that's how our elected officials tend to like it
//because if the donor class can't cheat, political representation can't insider trade. it's a compact.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's the most painful cancer there is? That's what I wish for Alex Jones. Alex Jones makes me root for cancer.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rotsky: Spartapuss: Also, did you all know that Alex Jones is actually a government plant to discredit legitimate conspiracy theorists? Or so, I've heard.

Tim Ozman says that all the time.  He also claims AJ is the product of Bill Hicks faking his own death.  Happens more often than you think.


jesus! rotsky sighting!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Alex got around 2 mil in Bitcoin now? Okay, so if he lauders that out, what does that do to the other Bitcoin Bros?

Just to back seat this, I'm not sure he's wanting to turn Bitcoins into cash because then the folks he has terrorized for years will get a crack at it, so I'm assuming he's going to sit on the bitcoins until their value is negligible.

Or he moves to that country that is now accepting bitcoin as currency, but whose name I have currently forgotten (this country might have been not real and only a dream of mine) and lives like a king.


Uganda and El Salvador are real places. He can go there.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Alex got around 2 mil in Bitcoin now? Okay, so if he lauders that out, what does that do to the other Bitcoin Bros?

Just to back seat this, I'm not sure he's wanting to turn Bitcoins into cash because then the folks he has terrorized for years will get a crack at it, so I'm assuming he's going to sit on the bitcoins until their value is negligible.

Or he moves to that country that is now accepting bitcoin as currency, but whose name I have currently forgotten (this country might have been not real and only a dream of mine) and lives like a king.


lolbertarian seasteading is always worth an epic guffaw, so let's try to make them try it yet again

/maybe those washed up doll heads on the beaches are from the plastic kids they love to fingerblast
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: What's the most painful cancer there is? That's what I wish for Alex Jones. Alex Jones makes me root for cancer.


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Boris Becker just went to jail for two years for trying to bullsh•t through a bankruptcy, by concealing assets. Granted that's in Britain but there's similarity between British and American law.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: nicholas m schumacher: Alex got around 2 mil in Bitcoin now? Okay, so if he lauders that out, what does that do to the other Bitcoin Bros?

Just to back seat this, I'm not sure he's wanting to turn Bitcoins into cash because then the folks he has terrorized for years will get a crack at it, so I'm assuming he's going to sit on the bitcoins until their value is negligible.

Or he moves to that country that is now accepting bitcoin as currency, but whose name I have currently forgotten (this country might have been not real and only a dream of mine) and lives like a king.

Uganda and El Salvador are real places. He can go there.


El Salvador uses BitCoin as national currency tho. Can it be a real place?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It seems like AJ thinks he can run out the clock until some conservative takeover of the US where he can make anything he does not like magically disappear by pointing his finger at it and yelling "Activist liberals! Woke-ism! They are a-coming for our guns!". You know, kind of like how the nazis tried to make all of the Jewish people in Europe disappear.

/okay maybe drawing that parallel is a bit hyperbolic
//but thing is, these fools never know when to stop
///don't let that trolley gain any more inertia
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Wasn't it Infowars, his company, that filed for bankruptcy not Jones personally?


Yes, but it looks as if the lawsuits were targeting him personally.
If only he had lawyers and accountants who he would listen to.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Azz: Will someone please dip this moron's nuts into a vat of boiling oil and be done with it


Preferably in Gitmo.
 
