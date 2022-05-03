 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   ERCOT warns Texans that temps will be above freezing later this week, the grid may fail, power outages should be expected, and people could die. In related news, the Texas grid only operates properly when it's 68 to 71 degrees out, and cloudy   (wfaa.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Surprised ERCOT hasn't offered a shakedown protection plan to keep the power on at a location.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Energy are warning of a strain on the power grid this weekend weekend across the state of Texas.

It seems abortions are alive and well in Texas.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well bless their hearts.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lol Texas is a third world state.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Texas Winter storm - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver S08E02 Feb 22
Youtube UZ1XngZ6cc4
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A Texas summer will kick ERCOT's ass.

Same as any other year, I'm guessing?

Even the TVA doesn't screw the pooch this hard, and they're legendary for failure.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's important to remember that stigginit to the libs
 
janzee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But let's make sure any bitcoin mining operation never suffers a power outage huh Texas.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
God watch farking Greg Abbott win again
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Texas blackout & Ted Cruz - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver S08E02 Feb 22
Youtube jyAzr6Ag2PY
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sure, the good folks of Texass may suffer, but imagine all those sweaty immigrants having a bad day. That makes it worth it.
 
The Amazing Rando!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anyone wanna go to Cancun?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a high of NINETY FIVE in Houston on Saturday. That's it! That's a normal farking May in Houston. What happens when it hits 108? Every 80-year-old Fox News addict dies?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure, the ERCOT electricity apparently sucks. But at least you can ride Space Ship Earth and get drunk by going around the world pavillions.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not to worry Greg Abbott has declared a state of emergency having discovered Mexico shares a border.   That declaration gives him near dictatorial powers.   He has sucked away half a billion dollars to pay Texas National Guard troops at the border and another billion dollars to build a wall.

People are reminded to call the governor's hotline to complain if they see any money being spent on weatherization or responsible  generation of the electrical grid.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's going to get to the high 90s for a couple of days, Fahrenheit, and that ain't nothing. If they want to postpone maintenance (FTFA: "ERCOT says they're asking plants to postpone scheduled maintenance") until every day is 100F then that shows the level of intelligence we are facing this summer. It ain't the grid, it's the management of the grid. Fortunately, the place I live has a generator, and during the Big Freeze of 2021 we didn't lose power long enough for the computers in my network to reboot.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I blame Walt Disney.  Community of tomorrow, my arse.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not like Texas gets hot every farking year in May and you farkers have ample time to prepare the grid for the inevitable rise in demand or anything.

farking clown shoes.  Every damned day I have to remind myself that there was a time when the state was competently run (at this point I'd vote for Zombie Ann Richards over Abbot)
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The video report here sounds like a broadcast from Russia. https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/texas/track-grid-market-conditions-ercot-system/285-11294748-f16d-4363-b875-ab622eb819bd

It's ERCOT's digital dashboard video report.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: It's a high of NINETY FIVE in Houston on Saturday. That's it! That's a normal farking May in Houston. What happens when it hits 108? Every 80-year-old Fox News addict dies?


If we're lucky, yeah.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So we're going to postpone spring outages to potentially risk an unscheduled outage in the event of a fall cold snap?

Sounds like Texas to me.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I always read ERCOT as ERGOT.  I guess it's like LDS vs LSD.

/restriction vs expansion
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: I guess it's like LDS vs LSD.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Texas has always been a piece of shiat, full of pieces of shiat.

Republicans used to be competent (sure, sure ... 100+ years ago), but now they're just the conspiracy theory party.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Keep electing Republicans, Texas.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
HighwayBill:I guess it's like LDS vs LSD.

I dropped acid with an apostate Mormon once. Dude had some wild-ass stories from his childhood, and not the kind you wanna hear on acid.

Cool guy by all regards, but never again will I spend a trip listening to tales of growing up Mormon. He put my JW friend to shame in that regard, which was a feat.
 
