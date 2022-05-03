 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Curfews now being imposed in several neighborhoods in Rome because trash-hungry wild boars are roaming the streets and attacking people at night. Do these Romans not know how succulent wild boar is when on the spit in a street fire?   (theguardian.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*Rome* has a problem with *wild boars*??!?

SEND FOR THE INDOMITABLE GAULS!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: *Rome* has a problem with *wild boars*??!?

SEND FOR THE INDOMITABLE GAULS!!!

[Fark user image image 201x270]


I came here for Obelix.

/Leaving sassyfied.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

If they had some wolves...

/Course you'd then need Gorillas to get rid of the wolves..
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I guess that didn't take long.

But I'll just quote my long time contention that a problem you can eat is not a problem.
 
zez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If there was only some way to deal with 40-50 feral hogs
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: *Rome* has a problem with *wild boars*??!?

SEND FOR THE INDOMITABLE GAULS!!!

[Fark user image image 201x270]

I came here for Obelix.

/Leaving sassyfied.


As soon as I clicked 'Add Comment', I realized I should have added ', BY JUPITER!!!' to the end of that comment.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do you want Gauls?

/This is how you get Gauls
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
John Cooper Clarke - Hairdresser Joke
Youtube KZpa-tY8hzI
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


/Treif
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Romans are kinky, sure, but spit roasting a boar is typical done in private.
 
adj_m
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or is it like city pigeon vs forest pigeon? Forest pigeon probably tasty but no farkin way would I ever eat a city pigeon that lives off trash.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Do you want Gauls?

/This is how you get Gauls


Visigoths want a word.

/ And some treasure and some wine and some concubines.
// Crusader Kings III is awesome.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hahaha -- finally a problem that Americans wouldn't have any issue with solving.

/But why are all these wild turkeys roaming American cities?
//And the deer just ate my neighbor's roses.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A shame there isn't an Italian firearms manufacturer ...

/ I farking despise Barettas
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The citizens of Rome have certainly lost their edge in the past couple of millenia...
 
