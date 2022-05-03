 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Oh no, hopefully the dozens on my front lawn in The Sims are still okay   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Northern Pintail, Zoo, Flamingo Las Vegas, D.C. area zoo, Anas, heartbreaking loss, Eaton's Pintail, remaining flamingos  
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fox news strikes again
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Holly: I just don't know where we are. There's no two ways about it: I flamingoed up.
Rimmer: What do you mean?
Holly: It's like a cock-up, only much much bigger.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Boo! Boo to all you making jokes about this tragedy. John Waters is inconsolable! Inconsolable!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn, that was one hungry fox.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There were dozens of us! Dozens!
 
zeaper12
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Super Chronic: Damn, that was one hungry fox.


Probably just excited and a bit mean.
 
