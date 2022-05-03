 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   He was humble about being a pro cyclist. And soldier. And CEO. And lawyer. And author. And academic. And hostage responder. And weapons instructor. And bull*****er   (cyclingtips.com) divider line
40
    More: Weird, Cycling, Cycling team, Australian cyclist Nick Clark, Bicycle mechanic, Road bicycle racing, UCI ProTour, lives of Nick Clark, racing team members  
•       •       •

1405 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a fascinating article that a good editor could have almost certainly cut in half (or more). The fact that the site's formatting is so inept, making it difficult to tell what's screenshot text and what's actual article text throughout the thing, doesn't help. I mean, come on. Twenty thousand words about a guy nobody except those in a very small, focused community has ever heard of? There's self-indulgent, and there's this.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i REALLY support long-form writing on the web, but that's basically a novella. and ninja is correct, it NEEDS a firm handed editor.

so i just skimmed and read what seemed to be key "chapters."

and yet, this basic story: so many accomplished career paths, so many seemingly unbelievable life events. why, it almost seems a moron like that would have a f*cking FARK handle by now......
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's a fascinating article that a good editor could have almost certainly cut in half (or more). The fact that the site's formatting is so inept, making it difficult to tell what's screenshot text and what's actual article text throughout the thing, doesn't help. I mean, come on. Twenty thousand words about a guy nobody except those in a very small, focused community has ever heard of? There's self-indulgent, and there's this.


I bailed when I saw a TOC for what amounts to a magazine article
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Be bold and mighty forces will stretch your bunghole. Goodbye, freak.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image image 450x189]


No no, they coalesced the vapors of human experience into a viable and meaningful comprehension
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: i REALLY support long-form writing on the web, but that's basically a novella. and ninja is correct, it NEEDS a firm handed editor.

so i just skimmed and read what seemed to be key "chapters."

and yet, this basic story: so many accomplished career paths, so many seemingly unbelievable life events. why, it almost seems a moron like that would have a f*cking FARK handle by now......


BikeNAVY?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I glanced and came straight here. It does sound interesting, and I hope the thread will capture it for when I come back from the gym.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, though.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: i REALLY support long-form writing on the web, but that's basically a novella. and ninja is correct, it NEEDS a firm handed editor.

so i just skimmed and read what seemed to be key "chapters."

and yet, this basic story: so many accomplished career paths, so many seemingly unbelievable life events. why, it almost seems a moron like that would have a f*cking FARK handle by now......


Long-form writing is a good thing when you have enough to write that long a form on.  Out of hand rambling can lengthen anything disastrously, and this is me talking.  I damn well should know.  Even some of the best authors were at least by repute pretty damn awful without their editors.  Hell some writers didn't even have a career until they found that one editor that could trim them down

/see some of Asimov's stories about verbal fistfights with John Campbell over stories
//I'll admit there are days I wish John had won more of them (but certainly not all of them)
///it took a gorilla with a toothache to get some authors to budge on a single word
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: luna1580: i REALLY support long-form writing on the web, but that's basically a novella. and ninja is correct, it NEEDS a firm handed editor.

so i just skimmed and read what seemed to be key "chapters."

and yet, this basic story: so many accomplished career paths, so many seemingly unbelievable life events. why, it almost seems a moron like that would have a f*cking FARK handle by now......

BikeNAVY?


Motobevets
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the impression these strava nuts have zero game.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, I'm super-into bike racing but that article needs to be readable in 5min max.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's a fascinating article that a good editor could have almost certainly cut in half (or more). The fact that the site's formatting is so inept, making it difficult to tell what's screenshot text and what's actual article text throughout the thing, doesn't help. I mean, come on. Twenty thousand words about a guy nobody except those in a very small, focused community has ever heard of? There's self-indulgent, and there's this.


Absolutely correct.  I got half way through and quit.  I just didn't care at that point.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's TLDR; and they their's WAYTOOFARKINGLONGDIDNOTREADOMGWTFBBQ

I wanted to read, tried to read, but it's got 10x the amount of detail in every. single. section.

Peter Jackson should make a documentary out of it, in 3 parts, would be about right.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The guys behind the Fantastic Beasts franchise are like "This cycling article goes on way longer than it should for no reason."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hay, have respect for a ✍ 👩 and 👨
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: There's TLDR; and they their's WAYTOOFARKINGLONGDIDNOTREADOMGWTFBBQ

I wanted to read, tried to read, but it's got 10x the amount of detail in every. single. section.

Peter Jackson should make a documentary out of it, in 3 parts, would be about right.


What about the prequel?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've built downhill and free ride trails all over the PNW and Strava (or people that can't resist not using it,) is how schmucks keep finding them. Take your phone and put it right up your butt. Why do you need to advertise to the rest of the world that you're a mediocre cyclist anyways?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: There's TLDR; and they their's WAYTOOFARKINGLONGDIDNOTREADOMGWTFBBQ

I wanted to read, tried to read, but it's got 10x the amount of detail in every. single. section.

Peter Jackson should make a documentary out of it, in 3 parts, would be about right.


A Heaven's Gate movie of the modern Man!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: derpes_simplex: luna1580: i REALLY support long-form writing on the web, but that's basically a novella. and ninja is correct, it NEEDS a firm handed editor.

so i just skimmed and read what seemed to be key "chapters."

and yet, this basic story: so many accomplished career paths, so many seemingly unbelievable life events. why, it almost seems a moron like that would have a f*cking FARK handle by now......

BikeNAVY?

Motobevets


Cycling Apostrophe
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The tl;dr, as best I can tell:

- Nick Clark, claiming to be a former pro cyclist, starts a bike shop in NoVA circa 2017
- He fakes a Strava KOM on a very popular and hotly contested route which causes people to dig into his cycling career
- Cycling career doesn't actually exist
- He also faked sponsorships for a women's team and was somewhat creepy with the riders
- He previously held a job as the CEO of a legit Australian company and ran it into the ground, but his resume was super sketchy
- In fact, everything about this guy was faked as far as anyone can tell
- Now he is claiming to be former SAS and doing weapons instruction

And the grift goes.

Anyways, there is a compelling story here, just needs better writing.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He looks even douchier than I imagined he would look.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was emotionally unstable and abusive, he needed to be adored and respected

Sound like anyone we might know?
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: There's TLDR; and they their's WAYTOOFARKINGLONGDIDNOTREADOMGWTFBBQ

I wanted to read, tried to read, but it's got 10x the amount of detail in every. single. section.

Peter Jackson should make a documentary out of it, in 3 parts, would be about right.


I just scrolled down until I saw a picture of him and that was all I needed to know about this person.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's a fascinating article that a good editor could have almost certainly cut in half (or more). The fact that the site's formatting is so inept, making it difficult to tell what's screenshot text and what's actual article text throughout the thing, doesn't help. I mean, come on. Twenty thousand words about a guy nobody except those in a very small, focused community has ever heard of? There's self-indulgent, and there's this.


Cycling is kind of a self indulgent sport.   I like to ride and aa an all American wrestler in high school I get why people are competitive. But now days I just like the solitude and the exercise that is easy on my joints.  I don't time, track or plan rides. I just pedal.  But most cyclists I know are rich, entitled, competitive douchebags. Nerds, who wish they were athletes in high school and are now rich assholes. So this article totally fits the demo.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
HA! Mrs cwheelie read most of it the other day and even her synopsis was too long
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow. That's a lot of words.

I couldn't read it all because I would have to take time away from reading to orphans while I'm doing hostage negotiations on the side and working on a cure for COVID at the same time. Oh yeah, I need to bang my supermodel wife and her hot friend. Not enough time in the day...
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"...he looks at me and, his voice steeling a little bit, says "I see the wedding ring on your finger. I would hate for you to ever have to go through losing your wife." He repeats that line in a follow-up email, in which he also casually mentions how he has sued his fair share of journalists. I tell him I see that comment as a veiled threat. He replies that "there was a threat".

Dude is a psychopath.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Fake pro cyclist"

Why would you fake being a dick?

//cyclist
//but not my f*cking identity
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Pocket Ninja: That's a fascinating article that a good editor could have almost certainly cut in half (or more). The fact that the site's formatting is so inept, making it difficult to tell what's screenshot text and what's actual article text throughout the thing, doesn't help. I mean, come on. Twenty thousand words about a guy nobody except those in a very small, focused community has ever heard of? There's self-indulgent, and there's this.

Cycling is kind of a self indulgent sport.   I like to ride and aa an all American wrestler in high school I get why people are competitive. But now days I just like the solitude and the exercise that is easy on my joints.  I don't time, track or plan rides. I just pedal.  But most cyclists I know are rich, entitled, competitive douchebags. Nerds, who wish they were athletes in high school and are now rich assholes. So this article totally fits the demo.


Thank god you don't sound like an entitled douchebag, eh?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was he also in the Marine Core? Did he Fly Navy planes?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A guy who runs a bike shop likes to tell tall tales, and someone decided that was worthy of writing a couple f*cking novels about it?

Dude, he's a guy who runs a bike shop, not a defense contractor for the Pentagon. Give me one good reason why I should care more than 6-7 paragraphs worth.

/This is why people find cyclists to be pretentious self-absorbed douchebags
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: A guy who runs a bike shop likes to tell tall tales, and someone decided that was worthy of writing a couple f*cking novels about it?

Dude, he's a guy who runs a bike shop, not a defense contractor for the Pentagon. Give me one good reason why I should care more than 6-7 paragraphs worth.

/This is why people find cyclists to be pretentious self-absorbed douchebags


Ummm, keep reading.  He actually was the CEO of a defense contractor.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OptionC: LurkerSupreme: A guy who runs a bike shop likes to tell tall tales, and someone decided that was worthy of writing a couple f*cking novels about it?

Dude, he's a guy who runs a bike shop, not a defense contractor for the Pentagon. Give me one good reason why I should care more than 6-7 paragraphs worth.

/This is why people find cyclists to be pretentious self-absorbed douchebags

Ummm, keep reading.  He actually was the CEO of a defense contractor.


I realize the article is a mess, but he very clearly grifted his way into that CEO job and ran the company into the ground.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ISO15693: He was emotionally unstable and abusive, he needed to be adored and respected

Sound like anyone we might know?


Your Mom?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ISO15693: He was emotionally unstable and abusive, he needed to be adored and respected

Sound like anyone we might know?

Your Mom?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OptionC: LurkerSupreme: A guy who runs a bike shop likes to tell tall tales, and someone decided that was worthy of writing a couple f*cking novels about it?

Dude, he's a guy who runs a bike shop, not a defense contractor for the Pentagon. Give me one good reason why I should care more than 6-7 paragraphs worth.

/This is why people find cyclists to be pretentious self-absorbed douchebags

Ummm, keep reading.  He actually was the CEO of a defense contractor.


My bad, but no. I'm not reading that. It still sounds like a whole lot of extra words written about someone who is ultimately thoroughly inconsequential in the grand scheme of things.
 
CCNP
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ISO15693: He was emotionally unstable and abusive, he needed to be adored and respected

Sound like anyone we might know?


Your ex? You have not gotten over it yet, have you?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I ain't readin' all that.

Use the f*cking bike lane! You f*cking lobbied for them! god dammed entitled pricks
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.