 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Maybe just a coincidence, but the NASA live cam site shut down just after a huge mysterious black cube emerged from the Sun. Sure must be just a coincidence (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
61
    More: Strange, NASA, Sun, European Space Agency, mysterious black cube, extraterrestrial expert Scott C Waring, Tabloid, Space exploration, Bernhard Fleck  
•       •       •

1639 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mysterious black cube emerged from the Sun on NASA live cam before site shuts down

The conspiracy theorist was convinced that NASA intentionally hid the black cube by putting website to maintenance mode but an expert debunked it, saying it's more of a glitch in transmission

Hmmm. I wonder who I should trust on this. The expert or some conspiracy theorist. They both seem pretty equal here.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mysterious black cube

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My tolerance for conspiracy theorists has plummeted over the last half decade.

There's probably some conspiracy as to why.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, the viral campaign for the Borg Resur... oh, I cannot talk about that yet.  Gotcha.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH SHI----

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All hail our new Borg overlords!
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: OH SHI----

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


First thing I thought of. (iirc the book 3001 had it happen again too).

/second thing was a Borg cube
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see a cube, I see a square-ish-looking (from this perspective) puff of relatively cold plasma, possibly cooled by local magnetic field conditions, the same way that there are streaks and spots of black all over the sun.

This is streetlight-ufo-level stupidity.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the cube. Is it that blurry splotch on the bottom right? Because if it is, this guy is an idiot.

This guy is an idiot regardless, probably.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camera experienced a fault that led to a video compression artifact followed by a total malfunction. Such things happen Occamtionally.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's think about this rationally.
How To Know If It's Aliens
Youtube 3sq658Okvao


It isn't aliens.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURS EXCEPT EUROPA

ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sOOOOO....maybe some pixels?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a 78% chance of meeting her.   But it will be only on Zoom and you may feel like you're watching a video.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn farking tabloids, stop farking lining to this garbage.

Please?
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOHO?  Really?

SOHO is what, 25 years old by now?  It has 1024x1024 imagers, and the telescope (EIT) only takes 16 exposures per day (4 filters every 6 hours) to keep up a long term record.

SDO AIAis taking 4096x4096 images every 12 seconds in 8 filters.

But is it really a SOHO image?  These usually come up more on STEREO, as SECCHI/EUVI has a 'beacon mode' which is 128x128 images that are downloaded in near real time for space weather purposes, and then replaced with the 2048x2048 images after they come down from the deep space network.

/worked for the Solar Data Analysis Center
//which is the mission archive for SOHO and STEREO
///and the final archive for all NASA solar data
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: My tolerance for conspiracy theorists has plummeted over the last half decade.

There's probably some conspiracy as to why.


It's the coordinated attack of misinformation by the liberals, Jew media, and lizard people to make Trump look like an idiot. He's telling the truth, but the NWO brainwashed the sheeple with 5G hypno rays into believing that he's a senile old idiot who spouts racist alt right wing propaganda. WAKE UP PEOPLE!
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gcdn.emol.clView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a little black spot on the sun today.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something that looks like a video glitch appearing right before the camera glitches out?

Very suspicious.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video doesn't load at all anymore.

I think I'd like at least 48 hours notice before total protonic reversal.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/you will now service... us
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: Camera experienced a fault that led to a video compression artifact followed by a total malfunction. Such things happen Occamtionally.


Especially when getting blasted by hard radiation in the vacuum of space.

But yup... alien Borg cube is much more believable than "Opps, the camera just absorbed a few high energy rays"...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad pixellium spotted
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the Borg are going to be really disappointed when they show up to integrate our technology into theirs.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TenJed_77: All hail our new Borg overlords!


Myrdinn: Look, the viral campaign for the Borg Resur... oh, I cannot talk about that yet.  Gotcha.


ThreadSinger: make me some tea: OH SHI----

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

First thing I thought of. (iirc the book 3001 had it happen again too).

/second thing was a Borg cube


BitwiseShift: There's a 78% chance of meeting her.   But it will be only on Zoom and you may feel like you're watching a video.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Louis Toolz: [Fark user image 425x325]


Came for these.

Leaving satisfied.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently I have been grossly misinformed as to what constitutes a cube.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just too bad nobody else can point a telescope at the sun, and we rely on NASA's website for all solar information. It makes the cover up so easy!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been said that aliens act as the guardians of our species, having created us in the first place. So now that we're entering a phase of possible nuclear war between global superpowers and civil war in the US, they may be coming back to put us back on the right path.

Flood once. Fire and brimstone a few times. Maybe uncontrollable wildfires this time? That would suck, but the cleansing may be necessary.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oo, Scott Waring videos are hilariously. He's so incapable of rational thought or recognizing objects. I'll just leave this here, in which he determines that various rocks and holes are clearly alien lifeforms and buildings. Oh, this one is also great, in which he identifies what can basically ONLY be a UFO (or plastic bag) on Google Street View.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: There's a 78% chance of meeting her.   But it will be only on Zoom and you may feel like you're watching a video.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Funny trivial fact: She's a major factor in how Obama became President.
She was married to the leading candidate for Senator from Illinois when their divorce papers showed Mr. Ryan had once asked her to have sex in front of him with another man at a sex club. She declined, he never brought it up again, and they went on to enjoy the rest of their evening.  When this was revealed, he dropped out of the race. Obama ended up winning the Senate seat, and the rest is history. It's the most consequential sex scandal of all time where the two parties were married at the time and no sex occurred.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
check the Solar Dynamics lab status at https://sdo.gsfc.nasa.gov/ to see when it is up again.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WLTwitch: scottydoesntknow: My tolerance for conspiracy theorists has plummeted over the last half decade.

There's probably some conspiracy as to why.

It's the coordinated attack of misinformation by the liberals, Jew media, and lizard people to make Trump look like an idiot. He's telling the truth, but the NWO brainwashed the sheeple with 5G hypno rays into believing that he's a senile old idiot who spouts racist alt right wing propaganda. WAKE UP PEOPLE!


He needs no help.
And the gentleman who claims this pixelated plasma blob is a "cube" needs an intervention.
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a proposal.

First, we take the Pol Tab and sources like this, and spin them off to a new tab, or even a new site completely separate from Fark.  Call it Qark (Quark?  I dunno).

Second, take a page from the old GameFAQs forums and wall off that site completely.  After a brief registration period, no new members - ever.  Get banned from Fark proper, get banned from the spinoff.  Discuss anything related to the new site anywhere on Fark, and expect heavy moderation, up to and including permanent bans.  That means you bring your Pol Tab bullsh*t into a Sports tab thread, and you can eat sh*t as a result.  Flood the queue with stupid-ass articles like these, and eat sh*t.

I think that's fair.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borg cube or compression artifact? Hmm, this is a tough one.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clutch2013: First, we take the Pol Tab and sources like this, and spin them off to a new tab, or even a new site completely separate from Fark. Call it Qark (Quark? I dunno).


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KCinPA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's obviously the Borg!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: All hail our new Borg overlords!


Hey I wouldn't resist this Borg:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But was it gelatinous?
 
Alunan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dodo David: TenJed_77: All hail our new Borg overlords!

Hey I wouldn't resist this Borg:

[Fark user image 338x270]


You find Jeri Ryan sexy? Well thanks for sharing that revelation. Your idle thoughts enrich us.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jokes on us. No cube.  One side is slightly longer so it's a cuboid maybe.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dodo David: TenJed_77: All hail our new Borg overlords!

Hey I wouldn't resist this Borg:

[Fark user image 338x270]


how wouldn't you resist?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Salmon: Dodo David: TenJed_77: All hail our new Borg overlords!

Hey I wouldn't resist this Borg:

[Fark user image 338x270]

how wouldn't you resist?


Resistance is:

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Corbow6
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oneiros: SOHO?  Really?

SOHO is what, 25 years old by now?  It has 1024x1024 imagers, and the telescope (EIT) only takes 16 exposures per day (4 filters every 6 hours) to keep up a long term record.

SDO AIAis taking 4096x4096 images every 12 seconds in 8 filters.

But is it really a SOHO image?  These usually come up more on STEREO, as SECCHI/EUVI has a 'beacon mode' which is 128x128 images that are downloaded in near real time for space weather purposes, and then replaced with the 2048x2048 images after they come down from the deep space network.

/worked for the Solar Data Analysis Center
//which is the mission archive for SOHO and STEREO
///and the final archive for all NASA solar data


Lol, my thoughts too. I've been rendering 4k time lapses while learning software, and almost barfed from the source used. Even more ironic considering the name of the publication in question.

That said, I currently can't pull 4096x archives from SDO Data Viewer...Getting a "permissions unavailable" when I try to download the .zip
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hopefully NASA has the right tool for this:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.