(WRAL)   Duke's Mayo is opening its first virtual restaurant. Hold the suck   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Mustard, Duke's Mayo, Sauces, Cooking, Duke's Sauce Shack, Duke's Mayo Chef Mark Cates, Restaurant, Salad  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hail to the King, baby.


goodan right username checks out.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duke sucks.  Duke's rocks.

/there's a reason a bunch of recipes call for Duke's specifically
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 360x288]

Hail to the King, baby.


goodan right username checks out.


I grew up on Hellmann's then moved South.  Duke's is the best, hands down.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropic1: Duke sucks.  Duke's rocks.

/there's a reason a bunch of recipes call for Duke's specifically


The Masters pimento cheese comes to mind.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DUKE SUCK IT DOWN
Youtube uqqGwLivMAo
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 360x288]

Hail to the King, baby.


goodan right username checks out.

I grew up on Hellmann's then moved South.  Duke's is the best, hands down.


That's because it contains NO SUGAR. Mayonnaise is not supposed to have sugar in it.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How lazy are you to buy mayo?
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i guess we ate dukes mayonnaise growing up but i dont recall it being special or preferred.

i mean, you already have individually wrapped pasteurized processed cheese food slices, baloney and white bread. not sure the particular brand of mayonnaise is going to make much difference, so long as there is some.

/perhaps the aesthetes with elevated palates eating banana and mayonnaise sandwiches can tell the difference
//with simple foods like that, ingredients and freshness really matter
///did not rtfa
////why would i?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 360x288]

Hail to the King, baby.


goodan right username checks out.

I grew up on Hellmann's then moved South.  Duke's is the best, hands down.


I still kinda prefer Hellmann's, but Duke's is really good. 

I generally make my own with my memere's recipe or J. Kenji Lopez-Alt's, though.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TenJed_77: How lazy are you to buy mayo?


why, heres an aesthete now!

/bio said american now lives in france
//lol
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seldom subscribe to cults... but I'm all in on Duke's.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ElvisTie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For store bought, Blue Plate Mayo is much better than any of the others out there.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had Duke's Mayo, but last night, I had the following sentence in Duolingo

Ich liebe dich nicht; ich liebe nur Mayo!

Who knew it would come in handy so soon!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry mayonnaise noises strictly forbidden.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

You'll buy it by the bucketload, or I'll use my hypnoeyes on you!
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wouldestous: TenJed_77: How lazy are you to buy mayo?

why, heres an aesthete now!

/bio said american now lives in france
//lol


I need to update that. Left France for the UP, left the UP for Oregon, left Oregon for Colorado. Then Covid farkied me back to Illinois.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: How lazy are you to buy mayo?


More like how dumb and distastefully barbaric are you to buy mayo.

media-amazon.comView Full Size

/Let the unwashed, uneducated masses bow down.
//It's divine, and has "Miracle" right there in the name to proves it.
///No, I don't care about that cartoon from "The Oatmeal". It's just propaganda from big mayo.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Critic Charity
Youtube jiguDe8ZZQQ
All hail Duke
Duke is life
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: TenJed_77: How lazy are you to buy mayo?

More like how dumb and distastefully barbaric are you to buy mayo.

[media-amazon.com image 850x1404]
/Let the unwashed, uneducated masses bow down.
//It's divine, and has "Miracle" right there in the name to proves it.
///No, I don't care about that cartoon from "The Oatmeal". It's just propaganda from big mayo.


Miracle Whip is goat semen
 
wouldestous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: wouldestous:   ...

why, heres an aesthete now!

/bio said american now lives in france
//lol

I need to update that. Left France for the UP, left the UP for Oregon, left Oregon for Colorado. Then Covid farkied me back to Illinois.


france for the up? of michigan? strange choice.

/its either you or elvistie
//one of you is ina 'if your staff cant procure fresh vanilla from papua new guinea then store bought is fine' garten
///what were we talking about again?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: How lazy are you to buy mayo?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jdjoker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: BunchaRubes: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 360x288]

Hail to the King, baby.


goodan right username checks out.

I grew up on Hellmann's then moved South.  Duke's is the best, hands down.

That's because it contains NO SUGAR. Mayonnaise is not supposed to have sugar in it.


So sugar is not ok, but cider vinegar (which contains some amount of sugar) is fine? Both products claim 0 carbs per serving, but they are allowed to round down.

We keep both Hellman's and Duke's in our fridge. I think Duke's tastes sweeter than Hellman's. I will concede Duke's is better for making cole slaw, but not on sandwiches.

Miracle Whip can fark right off.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, we're all going to pretend that "virtual restaurant" and "ghost kitchen" are familiar terms bandied about for months and not another silicon valley disruption scheme to avoid capital assets and conventional regulations?

It's challenging to distinguish this concept from a guy with a beeper delivering meth.
 
benelane
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I only just recently switched to Duke's for sandwiches and such, largely in part due to you folks. I definitely can tell the difference, and I like it, but I still use Hellman's for things like sauces, seems to mix better. Just keep the goblin snot that is miracle whip out of my fridge.
 
patrick767
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A"ghost kitchen" does takeout/delivery only? Umm... like almost every Sonic location and countless other restaurants that have existed for decades? Never felt the need to call those "ghost kitchens".

It was only a matter of time before the South had mayonnaise restaurants, wasn't it?
 
payattention
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

benelane: I only just recently switched to Duke's for sandwiches and such, largely in part due to you folks. I definitely can tell the difference, and I like it, but I still use Hellman's for things like sauces, seems to mix better. Just keep the goblin snot that is miracle whip out of my fridge.


I could not have said it better. Especially the part about the goblin snot.

/my mother l-o-v-e-d MW with all her heart.
//she cannot have it anymore due to dietary restrictions
///I find it akin to the stuff you used to get in the little garbage pail.
 
