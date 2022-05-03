 Skip to content
(WDBO Orlando)   Florida robot can strip strawberry plant in 8-seconds, surely it can hunt down Sarah Conner in half that time   (wdbo.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Fruit, Harvest CROO, Ford F-150-sized robot, strawberry shortcake, Innovation, Creativity, Invention, official dessert of Florida  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't care if the machine decides to kill me, so long as it brings me ripe strawberries first.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah well it's about f*cking time these redneck bastards started automating their various extraction technologies. Their industries are positively paleolithic in their use of technology, because they love to use underprivileged humans so, so much.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it just me, or was it a guy talking about what it can do and not really demonstrating what it can do.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: I don't care if the machine decides to kill me, so long as it brings me ripe strawberries first.


Reminds me of

Kahn's The Tiger and the Strawberry
Youtube 45hM7iAkjk8
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can it flip pancakes at exactly the right moment and serve eggs over medium?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Florida robot can strip in 8 seconds"?

Fark me, what ever happened to the show? Tease me a little, like the burlesque shows of old*! I know 8 seconds might be a record long time for some of you, but for a few of us old-guy Casanovas, 8 seconds is barely long enough to get all the blood moving.

* apropos of nothing, a friend of mine has done burlesque routines dressed (part of the time) in an R2-D2 one-piece swimsuit
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Yeah well it's about f*cking time these redneck bastards started automating their various extraction technologies. Their industries are positively paleolithic in their use of technology, because they love to use underprivileged humans so, so much.


Every industry "loves to use humans" until technology makes it cheaper and faster to use a machine.

Surely you've heard of that uppity Eli Whitney and his dadgummed cotton gin.

/you whine about the obvious and mundane as though you have an original thought, or perhaps even intent.  Lmao
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing to get hung about.
 
vmcore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Stephen_Falken: Yeah well it's about f*cking time these redneck bastards started automating their various extraction technologies. Their industries are positively paleolithic in their use of technology, because they love to use underprivileged humans so, so much.

Every industry "loves to use humans" until technology makes it cheaper and faster to use a machine.

Surely you've heard of that uppity Eli Whitney and his dadgummed cotton gin.

/you whine about the obvious and mundane as though you have an original thought, or perhaps even intent.  Lmao



Tell me you are a douchebag without saying the word "douchebag"
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's less jobs, but they'll be better paying" is an argument for full automation and UBI.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer mine by hand still

These:
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


or these:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: But can it flip pancakes at exactly the right moment and serve eggs over medium?


The eggs should be over easy, and the pancakes should go in the garbage.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Yeah well it's about f*cking time these redneck bastards started automating their various extraction technologies. Their industries are positively paleolithic in their use of technology, because they love to use underprivileged humans so, so much.


Sadly, at this point in time it's a double edged sword (my folks live near this area). Despite the work being backbreaking, the folks who do it do it since they have no other options and compared to wherever they come from they are making a fortune to send back home. If automation kicks in, the pickers will in essence be out of options to make a buck. Also, there are plenty of small mom-n-pop grocery stores, et al, that are supported by the pickers even if its only seasonally. Those tiny shops don't look like much but, damn!, they have some excellent produce and cooked food that is out of this world (for us white folk, anyway). And they are good people, I can tell you first hand.

Automation will send them home or, at best, leave them here with even fewer opportunities.

/no, I have no idea what the answer might be...
 
LeenaHyena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have bought carrots and could clearly taste oil on them. I am certain probably from the tractor that went over them at some point.

I now grow my own. No thank you.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show me one that can pick cherries faster than I could as a 20 year old at the bar after ladies night and I'll be impressed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Automation will send them home or, at best, leave them here with even fewer opportunities.


The robots can give the former pickers food. Crazy, I know.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's another video showing how the sausage is made.
Harvest CROO Summer 2021 Overview Video
Youtube Pwl9Z2h4Io4
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Trocadero: MelGoesOnTour: Automation will send them home or, at best, leave them here with even fewer opportunities.

The robots can give the former pickers food. Crazy, I know.


(Not sure if serious or not...)
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Yeah well it's about f*cking time these redneck bastards started automating their various extraction technologies. Their industries are positively paleolithic in their use of technology, because they love to use underprivileged humans so, so much.


Coming from the California Central Valley, which grows pretty much everything...it's not a simple 'hey, let's invent a robot to automate things!' There's no single machine that can perform harvesting on *every* kind of produce. Citrus is harvested differently than stone fruits (peaches, cherries, and plums). Olives, lettuce, avocados, alfalfa, garlic, almonds, cashews, strawberries, melons, corn, rice... the list of agricultural products goes on...

Bottom line, there's no single automation that's going to harvest *everything* yet.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: "Florida robot can strip in 8 seconds"?

Fark me, what ever happened to the show? Tease me a little, like the burlesque shows of old*! I know 8 seconds might be a record long time for some of you, but for a few of us old-guy Casanovas, 8 seconds is barely long enough to get all the blood moving.

* apropos of nothing, a friend of mine has done burlesque routines dressed (part of the time) in an R2-D2 one-piece swimsuit


That same eight seconds would win you a big-azz belt buckle at most rodeos.
Which explains cowboy dating patterns.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

neofonz: This is nothing to get hung about.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I don't care if the machine decides to kill me, so long as it brings me ripe strawberries first.


If a machine is stripping a plant, most of the berries won't be ripe. But, Americans don't have much experience with ripe fruit, so they won't notice.  We grow our own and most of the time there will be 2-3 ripe berries a day per plant. But with 30 plants per tower, I can get plenty on any day.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Stephen_Falken: Yeah well it's about f*cking time these redneck bastards started automating their various extraction technologies. Their industries are positively paleolithic in their use of technology, because they love to use underprivileged humans so, so much.

Sadly, at this point in time it's a double edged sword (my folks live near this area). Despite the work being backbreaking, the folks who do it do it since they have no other options and compared to wherever they come from they are making a fortune to send back home. If automation kicks in, the pickers will in essence be out of options to make a buck. Also, there are plenty of small mom-n-pop grocery stores, et al, that are supported by the pickers even if its only seasonally. Those tiny shops don't look like much but, damn!, they have some excellent produce and cooked food that is out of this world (for us white folk, anyway). And they are good people, I can tell you first hand.

Automation will send them home or, at best, leave them here with even fewer opportunities.

/no, I have no idea what the answer might be...


Automation is going to be an inevitability, for both agriculture and mining. The best thing, IMO, would be to prepare for the eventuality. Create vocational and educational programs to help the next generation to move away from and beyond those jobs. Data entry or even maintaining the robots now doing those jobs.

With agriculture, yeah, the big problem is taking employment away from the migrant labor. But, there's still a solution. As part of an Immigration reform plan, the US and Mexico could revive the Bracero Program, possibly expanding it to include other Central American countries and maybe even get Canada in as a sponsor.

The Bracero Program started in WW2 to allow Mexican migrant workers easier access to agricultural jobs in the US to replace US soldiers that left for the war. There were things like guaranteed pay and preferential immigration review to entice the workers and government subsidies to help the farmers/employers participate. It was discontinued in the 70's for a variety of reasons and abuse of loopholes by both employers and workers. However, we can fix those loopholes, since we know what the issues going in would be.

But, a new Bracero program would help get the migrant workers on the path to 'legal immigration', and allow for them and their children to participate in job placement or retraining programs as agricultural automation begins to take over.
 
