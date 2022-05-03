 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Four shot in Loop, Chicago police say. Christ, getting shot once would be bad enough, but over and over and over?   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No one driving a Dodge Durango anywhere at 1:30 am is up to any good.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's Groundhog Day a<blam!>
 
jman144
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Loop is a dirty place to get shot in
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My advice for people visiting Chicago, is to keep it moving. If you have to pick someone up on the West or South side and they're not ready drive around till they're outside.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: No one driving a Dodge Durango anywhere at 1:30 am is up to any good.


I rented a minivan last June to drive from SLC to Moab, but they were out so I got a Durango R/T AWD instead.  Would rent again.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: My advice for people visiting Chicago, is to keep it moving. If you have to pick someone up on the West or South side and they're not ready drive around till they're outside.


If you have to live on the West side, try Rockford.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How horrifying. This could be anyone, anywhere, at any...

Police said gunfire erupted just after 1:30 a.m.

Oh. Nobody is in the loop at 1:30am. The loop is a business district that closes down at around 9pm.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
10 enter Loop
20 get shot
30 goto 10
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To an infinite height to the realm of the hardcore
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

odinsposse: How horrifying. This could be anyone, anywhere, at any...

Police said gunfire erupted just after 1:30 a.m.

Oh. Nobody is in the loop at 1:30am. The loop is a business district that closes down at around 9pm.


Mama's advice is true: "Nothing good happens after midnight."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is a test of the a-hole earworm alert system, this is only a test.

♫  Shot on the loop, and you're to blame. You give Chicago a bad name... ♫

This concludes the test of the a-hole earworm alert system. In the event of actual a-holery you would be instructed to delete your account and die mad about it. This was only a test.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jman144: The Loop is a dirty place to get shot in


coulda been worse.  coulda been the glutious maximus.

/1 in a million shot
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: My advice for people visiting Chicago is to keep moving.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
