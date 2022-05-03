 Skip to content
(ABC7Amarillo)   Please note: in real estate advertisement parlance, '3br' means 'three bedrooms,' '1ba' means 'one bath' and 'meth' means 'meth'
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size

$575k's a steal, biatch!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"It's definitely an affluent neighborhood," said April Davis who lives next door to the property being listed for sale in the Canyon Rim Millcreek neighborhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size


*squint*
 
talkertopc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The buyer cannot say they were told there would be no meth.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [s.hdnux.com image 850x850]
$575k's a steal, biatch!


If I didn't know better, I believe a mister Walter White used to live at that location.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "It's definitely an affluent neighborhood," said April Davis who lives next door to the property being listed for sale in the Canyon Rim Millcreek neighborhood.

[Fark user image 648x365]

*squint*


Affluent: Everyone has a fridge.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile my 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house is worth $275,000 and I don't live in a hellhole, guess it's what they say location, location, location
 
pheelix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Old news. Listing got removed on 4/30, probably because word got out it was a meth house.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*looks at current housing prices*

quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pheelix: Old news. Listing got removed on 4/30, probably because word got out it was a meth house.


Let me clarify: Zillow says listing removed, not sold.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gonna tear it down and SMOKE it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh. You got non-wealthy Trump voters, you got a meth- and disability-based economy.

The sooner they all expire, the sooner normal good people can get on with our lives.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was all set to put in a bid until I saw this sign posted on the front door...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Me(t)h.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gotta have the right real estate lawyer for that one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A meth house posted for sale? What do you do?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, it's a very nice house!
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
