(ABC7Amarillo)   Woman dead after three-way crash in Beaver County. Please, take care where you have your three ways   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a town here called Beaver. It's pretty funny to drive around Utah with a bunch of cars with "I <3 Beaver!" bumper stickers...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...she was hit from behind by a 2021 Ram 3500

Because of course she was.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you name your town Beaver:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ...she was hit from behind by a 2021 Ram 3500

Because of course she was.


BowChickaWaWa
 
siyuntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Three-way in Beaver leaves woman dead" - crisper headline style, and less clumsy than awkwardly pointing out the (obvious) double entendtre. But good try, i guess...

/crabby
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scissor me timbers....
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3-media0.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 415x312]


Every time I pass that sign I chuckle to myself.

Ruined beavers, lol. I have the mind of a 13-year old.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 415x312]

Every time I pass that sign I chuckle to myself.

Ruined beavers, lol. I have the mind of a 13-year old.


I work in healthcare and everytime someone says 'chronic' I secretly snicker.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://images.app.goo.gl/kfQpc6NQ1pwumYg19
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: https://images.app.goo.gl/kfQpc6NQ1pwumYg19


 Fail.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Remember, ladies, if you're going to have a three-way it's a good idea to stretch your beaver to make sure it's ready. Otherwise, accidents are most likely going to happen
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
also, I read in an old gardening book that you're advised to 'keep the hoe moving', which is never not funny.
 
