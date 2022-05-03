 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Bad news about sack tanning   (wtop.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but to be supercereal for a moment, melanoma is most common cancer here in blighty, and as fark knows we eat our spam and figgy pudding under skies of permanent wartime grey.  so don't mess about with that supersized, fullfreedom, 100% american sun.  I wouldn't want anyone to get skin cancer.

[deep, deep, sigh]  Even... grudgingly... Tucker.
Although, let's hope I don't get put to the test on that one.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inconsolable
 
Dodo David
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lady J: but to be supercereal for a moment, melanoma is most common cancer here in blighty, and as fark knows we eat our spam and figgy pudding under skies of permanent wartime grey.  so don't mess about with that supersized, fullfreedom, 100% american sun.  I wouldn't want anyone to get skin cancer.

[deep, deep, sigh]  Even... grudgingly... Tucker.
Although, let's hope I don't get put to the test on that one.


You don't have to worry about Tucker getting cancer.  After all, he is a cancer.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lady J: but to be supercereal for a moment, melanoma is most common cancer here in blighty, and as fark knows we eat our spam and figgy pudding under skies of permanent wartime grey.  so don't mess about with that supersized, fullfreedom, 100% american sun.  I wouldn't want anyone to get skin cancer.

[deep, deep, sigh]  Even... grudgingly... Tucker.
Although, let's hope I don't get put to the test on that one.


No one wants Tucker to get skin cancer!

/we don't even hate skin cancer THAT bad
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But skin cancer is often quite treatable, so this is just another liberal hoax.

/obviously
 
goodncold
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's why I rub in some Worchestire sauce every day to get a nice dark colour without risking it to deadly sunshine.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wish that you all find that certain someone who'll inspect your taint for cancer.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I advise all Republicans to stick it to the libs.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lady J: but to be supercereal for a moment, melanoma is most common cancer here in blighty, and as fark knows we eat our spam and figgy pudding under skies of permanent wartime grey.  so don't mess about with that supersized, fullfreedom, 100% american sun.  I wouldn't want anyone to get skin cancer.

[deep, deep, sigh]  Even... grudgingly... Tucker.
Although, let's hope I don't get put to the test on that one.

No one wants Tucker to get skin cancer!

/we don't even hate skin cancer THAT bad


That and it's very treatable, colon cancer though...
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Phhhbbbtttt. That's just Big Pharma talking. The only thing that will happen to you by tanning your nads is that you will become stronger, faster, and more attractive to women.

And this is the only message we should be propagating.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sack tanning can be tricky. You need a stop watch and the perfect angle of light. Otherwise, if you get too much sun in one spot you leave yourself open for some gnarly weiner lines.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Lady J: but to be supercereal for a moment, melanoma is most common cancer here in blighty, and as fark knows we eat our spam and figgy pudding under skies of permanent wartime grey.  so don't mess about with that supersized, fullfreedom, 100% american sun.  I wouldn't want anyone to get skin cancer.

[deep, deep, sigh]  Even... grudgingly... Tucker.
Although, let's hope I don't get put to the test on that one.

You don't have to worry about Tucker getting cancer.  After all, he is a cancer.


You might be surprised, girl I lived near when I was pretty young, 9 or so, had a grandad that actually had a tumor shrink and nearly disappear.  Which would normally be great, but in this case it was disrupted by yet another cancer that was going nuts

/he was dead in like 6 months - the second one just rampaged
//but cancer is so chaotic that yeah even cancer can get cancer
///apparently the second growth hijacked the blood supply etc. of the first?
////it was 40 years and a bit ago, thin on exactly what went down
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perineal cancer taint nothing to be taken lightly.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is why I keep my ball-fro thick and hairy just like subby's mom.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i used to be a slushy 98 pound weakling until i started getting sunlight on my taint and now i can totally rip some guys heart out and show it to him *while it is still beating* for like, basically no reason
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Young stars tend to go through this phase as they turn into adult stars. It's called cuberty.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There was good news?
 
zez
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Hazuka has fair skin, red hair and freckles."

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Sack tanning can be tricky. You need a stop watch and the perfect angle of light. Otherwise, if you get too much sun in one spot you leave yourself open for some gnarly weiner lines.


-
...gnarly weiner lines

And a Farkie is born.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've lived in Florida my whole life, for the most part.

I've never once felt the urge to tan my nether regions
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sack, what dat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just need to know if the pic in TFA was of a cancerous ballsack because even if it's cancerous, it's still a ballsack, and do I want images of ballsacks in my computer history (NTTAWWT) but it's complicated, so I don't
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hammettman: I just need to know if the pic in TFA was of a cancerous ballsack because even if it's cancerous, it's still a ballsack, and do I want images of ballsacks in my computer history (NTTAWWT) but it's complicated, so I don't


Not only WAS it, but it was a 10 yo boy. MAN is your history complicated now!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So no tanning in Sackville, if you don't want the sun to set on Bedford. Got it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've had a shiatload of those skin cancers; might likely be what does me in some day.

The very first was on my chest where I've seldom seen sun. My shirt was off some as a kid but I was never a beach guy and never laid around tanning.

...

Skipping ahead: wear sunscreen.
 
Focks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
God designed the world to be perfect for us. This doesn't make any sense.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I've lived in Florida my whole life, for the most part.

I've never once felt the urge to tan my nether regions


I usually go outside every day, just to get 20 minutes or so of sunshine.  It really helps my mood.  It usually takes me from mid-March to mid-August to get a smidge of peachy tan on my arms and right above my knees.  By mid-October, I'm back to glow in the dark pale, pale, pale.

I cannot imagine the agony if any of the parts of my body covered by a bathing suit were to get burned.  Thinking there might actually be people exposing their genitalia to burning sunshine just makes me cringe.
 
