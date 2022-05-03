 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Las Vegas outlaws grass. No, that kind. The real stuff. Whew. That was a close call   (globalonlinemony.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Water, Water supply network, Colorado River, Water resources, Water cycle, ft of grass, state regulation, The Extra  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 5:44 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet there are lots of exemptions:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fountains still ok.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The desert is a stupid place for grass you can't smoke.
 
Iczer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I'll bet there are lots of exemptions:

[Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 850x564]


At least with the whatever field that is in the first image they can switch it to turf.

And Vegas? Yeah, that's way too little too late. Doing something like this would have helped a few years ago possibly, but now it's basically trying to douse a raging fire with a $2 squirt gun.
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was that article in English?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We need to change it to "Las Vegas outlawed".

Dont have a city in the middle of the desert.  Have the military evacuate or relocate all these people to places with more water.  Northern washington maybe.  Or on the great lakes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I'll bet there are lots of exemptions:

[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x564]


Yeah, but how much of that is being watered with gray water?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I'll bet there are lots of exemptions:

[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x564]


Keep a "landing strip" down the middle of the fairway, and only in areas likely to be reached by the typical player. There's no reason to have grass 20 yards from the tee when everyone can drive the ball 150-200 yards off the tee. The rest of the grass becomes sand, pebbles, etc.

It might fark up your score a bit, but everyone will have the same handicap.

Might also reduce green fees, since they're not paying for all that water.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But the Bellagio fountains are still on, right?
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Engrish me often happy!!  Joyful am writing!

"Seldom, if ever, walked on and saved alive by sprinklers, they're losing a useful resource, water, that has change into more and more valuable."
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.