(KIRO-7 Seattle)   A forty-five foot tall mountain of trash that could burst into flame at any moment is 'a huge problem,' according to the people who keep piling more on it   (kiro7.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
congratulations you have just summarized American politics in 29 words.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was about Manhattan.  It is, right?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 45 foot tall pile of trash in Snohomish?

That's not a nice thing to call Everett.
 
Porks_and_Recreation
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Democrat Party
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I cannot tell a lie, I put that envelope under the garbage
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My local dump has a building like that for the public to drop their garbage. Then employees put it in the landfill.

Seems like Snohomish missed a step.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I love that my state keeps ending up on Fark lately. Move to Washington! Maybe you'll get shot in the neck for shopping at a grocery store or maybe random mountains of garbage will burst into flames! Also (according to conservatives,) all of our cities look like Baghdad circa 2005.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"A 45-foot tall mountain of trash has mounted in the Everett transfer station."

You have one job.
 
pheelix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Zillow thread with the house about to fall off a cliff is also in Everett, WA. WTF is wrong with you, Everett?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I love that my state keeps ending up on Fark lately. Move to Washington! Maybe you'll get shot in the neck for shopping at a grocery store or maybe random mountains of garbage will burst into flames! Also (according to conservatives,) all of our cities look like Baghdad circa 2005.


wait you mean scary black people and anarchists DONT run downtown seattle? this contradicts my narrative
 
Rucker10
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Rucker10: I love that my state keeps ending up on Fark lately. Move to Washington! Maybe you'll get shot in the neck for shopping at a grocery store or maybe random mountains of garbage will burst into flames! Also (according to conservatives,) all of our cities look like Baghdad circa 2005.

wait you mean scary black people and anarchists DONT run downtown seattle? this contradicts my narrative


HOMELESS PEOPLE ARE GONNA ASK YOU FOR MONEY OR YOUR LEFTOVERS RUUUUUUUN
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Notably absent from TFA: any mention of why the trash pile ended up growing to that size in the first place, or how they might ultimately deal with such a problem and/or prevent it from occurring again.

The article literally reads like "OMG, this huge trash pile just appeared out of nowhere and could kill us all at any minute, I'm so very scared please help."
 
extrafancy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pheelix: The Zillow thread with the house about to fall off a cliff is also in Everett, WA. WTF is wrong with you, Everett?


How long you got?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Porks_and_Recreation: Sounds like the Democrat Party


Rush Limbaugh died in agony.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: "A 45-foot tall mountain of trash has mounted in the Everett transfer station."

You have one job.


And tfa gives no explanation for why it is sitting at a transfer station
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Put cameras up and turn it into a reality TV show. People love watching trash.
 
majestic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pheelix: The Zillow thread with the house about to fall off a cliff is also in Everett, WA. WTF is wrong with you, Everett?


I have an idea where they could put that trash.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I love that my state keeps ending up on Fark lately. Move to Washington! Maybe you'll get shot in the neck for shopping at a grocery store or maybe random mountains of garbage will burst into flames! Also (according to conservatives,) all of our cities look like Baghdad circa 2005.


Republicans say that about every city, unless the city has a Republican mayor.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Notably absent from TFA: any mention of why the trash pile ended up growing to that size in the first place, or how they might ultimately deal with such a problem and/or prevent it from occurring again.

The article literally reads like "OMG, this huge trash pile just appeared out of nowhere and could kill us all at any minute, I'm so very scared please help."


"The putrid pile began to form in early April and as junk keeps compiling and compressing, the pressure continues to grow. Solid Waste Director David Schonhard says it is only five feet away from reaching the ceiling."

I love how tfa seems to imbue the trash pile with some kind of agency, like it's doing this on its own.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just cover it with dirt and make it a park.

I give you Mt Trashmore, Virginia Beach.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Bonus, slap the city seal on it
//Extra bonus, after the trash ferments a bit, you can poke holes in the ground and light the methane
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: LurkerSupreme: Notably absent from TFA: any mention of why the trash pile ended up growing to that size in the first place, or how they might ultimately deal with such a problem and/or prevent it from occurring again.

The article literally reads like "OMG, this huge trash pile just appeared out of nowhere and could kill us all at any minute, I'm so very scared please help."

"The putrid pile began to form in early April and as junk keeps compiling and compressing, the pressure continues to grow. Solid Waste Director David Schonhard says it is only five feet away from reaching the ceiling."

I love how tfa seems to imbue the trash pile with some kind of agency, like it's doing this on its own.


It saw that HBO Chernobyl series and wants to be the new elephants foot.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better call in the specialist...

filmfisher.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think they started cleaning it up

Fark user imageView Full Size


/messy wobbly drawing
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We've tried nothing and have run out of ideas.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pheelix: The Zillow thread with the house about to fall off a cliff is also in Everett, WA. WTF is wrong with you, Everett?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On the news they asked us to not put garbage out for a couple weeks. But last time I forgot to put garbage out they charged me anyway.
So if they are going to charge me anyway I'm still putting my garbage out.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I use that transfer station. My van is filling up with trash. I'll wait for a while before going there. Hopefully, it will be soon.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It seems like they should do something about that.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was the transfer station closed for thanksgiving?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

