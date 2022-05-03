 Skip to content
Today is National Paranormal Day, so let's hear your stories of the supernatural, the inexplicable, and the ineffable. Of course, please remember that if 'ineffable' is an adjective you identify with, keep it to yourself
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thread is a ghost town
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is effable if you are brave enough.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew subby was going to write that.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eff you, subby.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Specials - Ghost Town [Official HD Remastered Video]
Youtube RZ2oXzrnti4
 
mulletor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a UFO last year.  Around 9:30 at night I am driving to work and see this orange light moving slowly (Cessna pace) through the sky but without any guide lights.  Best description is that it looked like the orange end of a cigarette floating through the sky.  In hindsight I should have pulled over for a better look.

It might have been one of those lanterns people light and set out off the shore, but this one was headed into the woods.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boooo!
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could remember his story but I had an old LT that went to VMI and told us a story about something that happened to him. Years later I happened to see something about the "Ghost Cadet" there but from what I remembered at the time, the story I heard didn't seem to have any similarities with the Ghost Cadet.

Spooky and terrifying story, I know. My apologies if you have difficulty sleeping tonight.

Oh yeah, the LT was hardcore. Dude had the Ranger Tab tattooed inside his lower lip.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Inexplicable"? Too bad this thread isn't on the Pol tab.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen some weird shiat but the one that sticks with me is finding a Stalin era childrens' music box in the natatorium of an abandoned Russian mining town on the isle of Spitzbergen in the artic circle after going to the global seed bank. It worked and played an unspeakable tune which will forever haunt me. Kind of a Pandora's box thing
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay real story, took a class in college through the theology department, title as something paranormal which we called Spooks.  Prof was an older Franciscan priest who actually was given permission by the Pope to preform exercisims.  He had us keep the front row open do when the door of the class room swung open he would invite his "friends" in.  If the door was latched no friends came in.
He did talk about a couple of exercisims he did which was interesting and a fair amount about what is considered paranormal and what isn't.  Was actually an okay class.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around 4 years old one night I think I had sleep paralysis and I saw what I thought was a witch, a woman in all white. I screamed for my mom and the "witch" retreated disappearing. Later on learned the reason why this 1740s house sat for 40 years unused (my dad dropped over $90k into rebuilding it to spec in 1972) was because the old woman that lived there was killed by robbers, hung in the hall closet.

//basement has a keystone in the stones under the 4 sided fireplace to hide from Native Americans
//there never was a bee colony - try to guess what "honeypot" was in olden times

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/161-Honey-Pot-Rd-Westfield-MA-01085/193623839_zpid/
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nothing else
 
mulletor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have another one too.  A family member had passed away a few months prior and I am sitting at work and see a small spider running along the top of my cubicle to my left.  I look at it and it stops moving.  5 minutes later it has made the journey L shaped journey around the cubicle, scaled down it and it now running towards my mouse hand.  So I squished it.  

A few months after that at home Im sitting in my arm chair and a bigger spider runs across the table beside me...a minute later it's running on the arm of the chair...so I take that one out.  

So either spiders are really out to get me or I killed that reincarnated family member twice.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was riding my bike though a grave yard to get to some trails when I was in high school. The gears used to jump around a bit from a few wipeouts. I was looking around the grave yard as I rode and saw a woman in a long flowing jade green dress around 15-20 meters away from me walking amongst the grave stones. My bike skipped a couple of gears and I looked down to hit it with my heel, maybe 2 seconds went by and I looked back up and she was gone. Even circled back to see if I missed her and there was no one as far as I could see.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earthquake lights
Unexplained Earthquake Light Phenomenon Finally Captured on Camera
Youtube 05NmTEeXvhs
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I take my students on an official candlelight ghost tour as well as inviting a professional ghost researcher to class every year.

Sadly, every year I fail to see a ghost or anything paranormal.

Does that count?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Did you take any pics of it? Any luck on identifying the thing later, or the song it played (which I suppose would be solved if the first one was successfully done)?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
your mom's effable
 
Eravior
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eh. I'm feeling lazy so here's the first Scared To Death. Booooooo!


Scared to Death | The Devil's Blood!
Youtube Hh4k7fz6Bkw
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I don't kill spiders anymore.  I killed one and when I woke up I had three spider bites on my face.  I got the hint.  I believe that spiders are like crows/ravens - they knowthings and they have a collective consciousness.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've seen and heard stuff that defies all logical explanation but I don't like to talk about it, because you need a common frame of reference to discuss that stuff.  It's pointless arguing with somebody who hasn't experienced anything like that.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Exercism sounds like something that would involve stationary bikes and a loudmouthed instructor in yoga pants.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Underdogma
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No story here but I did stumble on this rather cool archive earlier today,

https://ubu.com/sound/occult.html
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Full Television Commercial | GHOSTBUSTERS
Youtube sRee26pfVzU


No Job is too big, no Fee is too big...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I have concluded that the world is far stranger than we will ever understand, and also that outside the scientific method our attempts to make sense of it are mostly nonsense.  My only personal paranormal experience involves my mom's death so it's not my favorite subject.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
October 1996 (maybe 95) I think the delta lodge burned down in Denton. Leading up to it my circle of friends experienced some weird stuff at our field party spot. I was out burnin' a hog leg with some friends and every cloud in the sky was shaped like a sugar skull. Not 1 or 2 but 6-7 or more. I saw this with my own bloodshot eyes.  Another group of friends, who were on who knows what, saw a group of people in robes and hats that looked like they were in some sort of satanic cult were walking into the field with torches.  They GTFO and the next day we found a big cow gut or something gross.  It sat there for a week or two and a delta lodge guy took it and they burned it in the back yard of the place, a week later it burned down.
There were a few other weird things that I don't remember exactly like the giant glow in the dark crab some tripping friends saw that we found a piece of its shell the next day and another claimed to see the Goatman across the field at the tree line.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have posted this story here before, so here goes:

At the school I used to work at in the mornings, while heading down to my office before school started, I saw what looked like a student go around the corner on the stairs heading down to my office area. When I went around the same corner, looking down to the door at the bottom of the stairs, there was no one there. The door was locked. As only myself and 2 others have the keys, both of whom I had just passed in the hallway upstairs, I know it wasn't either of them. I have since been told that other teacher have also seen the 'figure', but in their own classrooms, always when the lights are low, or off.  Her name is/was Sally, and she fell down the stairway I saw her in, and broke her neck hitting her head on the door at the bottom of the stairs.

Same school, but up in the old school gym which was on the top floor of the school.  The gym was used for storage for the school since they had a new, much larger gym put in on the ground floor.  I had some network switches and fiber optic converters in a closet area just off the gym floor area.  The equipment kept powering itself off.  We put it all on a UPS, but even that didn't fix the problem.  I talked to the school Principal, Sister Carol, about the issue, trying to figure out who was physically switching the power off on the equipment, she then informed me that it was probably Jeff and Billy, 2 boys who had died in the gym around 15 years prior when they were having recess in the gym and they were racing each other on wheeled boards and went head first into the brick wall of the gym, killing them instantly.  She told me to talk to them, and tell them to leave the equipment alone, or you will be forced to get the "Head Sister" involved.  The next day the equipment was turned off in the morning.  I went up there, and feeling really stupid, I talked to the boys, and told them to leave the equipment alone or I would be forced to tell the "Head Sister".  I asked them to confirm that they understood by turning the lights off and back on in the closet.  The light switch turned off, then back on, then back off, then back on.  After that day, the equipment stayed on like it was supposed to.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

This was like 30 years ago man and all I had was a Kodak disposable camera out of shots. A shame really
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know it's all in my head, but occasionally I will wake up in the middle of the night and as I'm lying there half asleep I'll feel my cat land on the bed. Sometimes I'll feel her bump my leg too.

That cat passed away last year and the 2 I have now don't come in the bedroom.

Like I said, it's in my head, but it's as close as I've ever come to "experiencing" something supernatural.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think a lot of people who have experienced paranormal activity don't even admit it to themselves, because it's a gut punch to your worldview.  It shakes up your reality and people don't like their nice neat sensible world messed with.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sister Carol made book on that...
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
#1(not paranormal) Growing up in the 80's there was this house across the street from us that was always empty. One day a family moved in and we were excited to have some new kids in the neighborhood to play with. There was a boy about 10 and a girl about 8. After getting the courage to go over there we find out that they were from Chile and spoke no English. They were nice enough and we would still ride bikes in the neighborhood and do general kid stuff even though we did not understand each other. Then one day we go over to their house and they were gone. Like moved out in the middle of the night gone. We had just seen them the day before and then poof gone. To a little kid this was so odd but later I realized that they were probably illegals that were trying to stay one step ahead of the law. Chile in the 80's was run by a pretty bad dude name Pinochet so getting sent back would have been bad news. I often wonder what happened to them. My parents still live in the same house and they never came back.
#2 In the early 90's I went to SMSU (MO State) for a time. I had a buddy who invited me to a party at his friends house which was a few miles away from the dorm I was living in. I decided to go but I would have to walk since I did not have a car at the time. Even though Springfield is a pretty big town, if you walk for 20 minutes in any direction you may find yourself out in the sticks. So i start walking by myself on a freezing clear winter night. After about 15 minutes of walking down this empty street in the cold I happen to look up at the sky which was crystal clear without a cloud and I see this brown oval shaped thing floating across the sky ahead of me from my right to left. It had no lights and it made no sound. I would say it was about 100 feet up and travelling at a pretty high rate of speed. Again, this was a crystal clear night and there were no clouds out. It was travelling to fast to be a cloud anyway. I finally lost sight of it behind some trees and then ran the rest of the way to the party. I think I begged everyone there for a ride home after so I did not have to walk down that street again. There is probably not a week that goes by that I don't think of that night.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had a workplace once which seemed haunted. Now, I don't believe anything actually supernatural was going on, but weird shiat happened that I don't have a ready explanation for. Doors would shut in my face with no one on the other side, objects would jump off the wall, landing several feet from where they were hanging. Most of my coworkers had stories about hearing voices or people walking around in the building when there was no one else there. I once distinctly heard people having a conversation in a room which was empty. I'm sure there were explanations for all of these things, like weird airflow, tremors in the walls from something happening next door or downstairs, voices drifting in from outside or neighboring buildings, etc. But "it's haunted" was much more fun.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

So LT was a moron.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I was around 5-6 I was being a pain in the ass, probably to get some attention from any of my 5 older siblings. I guess I went too far and scored a belt whipping from my Dad and sent to my room.

Sitting alone upstairs on the end of my bed which was aligned with the bedroom door with a straight view down the darkend hallway, still crying and making a pathetic fuss, the attic doorknob at the other end of the hallway suddenly giggled violently. That was the end of my crying immediately and I hightailed it downstairs as quickly and stealthily as I could. Curled up in a fetal position in the corner of the den to see the rest of the wonderful world of Disney.  A little while later my Dad stuck his head in the den and gave me a quizzical look. I was supposed to still be in my room but I wasn't making a peep now curled up in the corner scared to death, so he left me without a word.

Still no explanation for that one.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A couple years back I was working in a fairly large, older office building.  I had to stay late, in the Midwest winter, so it was after dark (7pm ish).  I was finally certain I was the only one left in that part of the building, but then I heard the unmistakable sound of kids laughing and running down the hallway outside our office.  I stuck my head outside the door to see what was going on, and the motion detector lights came on.

I decided at that point I'd stayed late enough, and it was probably time to go home.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

*fairly certain.

Oops.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read that as 'national panorama day', I was going to post a link to a wide picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mute_ants
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just another night alone in my apartment, the cat starts making a strange mewling sound in the bedroom that quickly became a cry and then comes running in to me, ice cold and shaking. This happened again a few years later in a different apartment, in a different state, with a different cat.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Though come to think of it, a stadium demolition is probably a good place for paranormal activities.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Most of this stuff is just the bugs in the human wetware that makes us skittish from our ancient predators.  Our survival as a species was literally in part to our:

Iron Maiden - Fear of the Dark - Rock in Rio [High Quality]
Youtube PpbnubVOjPY
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cats seem to be attuned to glitches in the matrix.  In fact it's possible cats are glitches in the matrix.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cats are half in and half out of the other world.  Cats are strange in general, but they know something's going on.
 
Rythsys
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That whole sentence is a ride.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.