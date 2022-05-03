 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 3 is 'Schmooze' as in: "When the legendary American cartoonist Al Capp wanted to create a satire lampooning greed and corruption, he invented the Schmooze"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Connecticut, Yiddish language, Jonathan L. Wharton, University of Connecticut, Formal, Yiddish schmues, Talk radio, open public  
•       •       •

160 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 3:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those unfamiliar with the subject -   (oh - and it's 'Shmoo'.)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Essentially, a deus ex machina Utopia that entrenched powers-that-be felt they had to destroy to preserve their own positions of privilege.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's(?) just glad someone finally remembered him.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: For those unfamiliar with the subject -   (oh - and it's 'Shmoo'.)

[Fark user image image 600x345]

[Fark user image image 605x355]

Essentially, a deus ex machina Utopia that entrenched powers-that-be felt they had to destroy to preserve their own positions of privilege.


If you have to explain it you failed
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I loved him in Popeye.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: For those unfamiliar with the subject -   (oh - and it's 'Shmoo'.)

[Fark user image image 600x345]

[Fark user image image 605x355]

Essentially, a deus ex machina Utopia that entrenched powers-that-be felt they had to destroy to preserve their own positions of privilege.

If you have to explain it you failed


So, I failed.  I'm well used to that by now.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I believe there's been some speculation that Larry Niven's 'Bandersnatch', found on the planet Jinx in his Known Space series, was little more than a Shmoo writ large.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: For those unfamiliar with the subject -   (oh - and it's 'Shmoo'.)

[Fark user image image 600x345]

[Fark user image image 605x355]

Essentially, a deus ex machina Utopia that entrenched powers-that-be felt they had to destroy to preserve their own positions of privilege.


Wow, I forgot all about the schmoo. You might as well have referenced Dondi and Brenda Starr.

But it did remind me of how much Andy used to hate his wife. In another thread someone wondered if everyone was beating their wife in the '70s and later, Andy Capp is proof that it was common enough to joke about it

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, the Lockhorns:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.