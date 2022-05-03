 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   This place is great if you want to drop in on your neighbors   (zillow.com) divider line
35
    More: Awkward, Geotechnical engineering, Geotech engineer, INVESTOR ALERT, Snohomish County, Washington, Landform, Retaining wall, Fabulous floorplan, Snohomish, Washington  
•       •       •

2093 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 3:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surprised it hasn't been condemned.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty forlorn area of town, if you want to call it that.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DrKillPatient: Surprised it hasn't been condemned.


One more winter, maybe two.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: DrKillPatient: Surprised it hasn't been condemned.

One more winter, maybe two.


Enough time to set up a meth-lab and then it'll either burn down or crumble off the cliff. Either way: problem solved.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DrKillPatient: Surprised it hasn't been condemned.


It essentially has been:

Home is currently not habitable due to landslide. Geotech engineer recommends installing a Soldier wall to stabilize the home and land for renovation. Sold As-Is.

And I'm guessing the cost of stabilizing the land (if even geotechnically feasible) would exceed the value of the structure even in its best condition--and that's putting aside the cost of repairing the structure itself once the land is stabilized, assuming if it can even be repaired.  Bottom line: Nobody will ever live in this house again, I'm guessing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$200k or more for a retaining wall and at least that much to rehab the house, and you're looking at $600k for a 2000 square foot house with a decent view.

Sounds like a decent investment to own, but not an ideal flipper due to the costs involved.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: $200k or more for a retaining wall and at least that much to rehab the house, and you're looking at $600k for a 2000 square foot house with a decent view.

Sounds like a decent investment to own, but not an ideal flipper due to the costs involved.


. . . built on a lot for which you'll never be able to be completely confident of its stability and that, retaining wall or not, a big chunk of which could wind up sliding down the hill after a future earthquake or very large rain/snowfall.  Plus it's a fairly ugly house that'll never really look that great, and looking around on realty websites, it looks like $600K is fairly close to the current market value of an ugly house of similar size in that general area but in good condition.  So why bother?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Self cleaning fire place
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody got any comparables?

I keed.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Anybody got any comparables?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be owned by a dude named Cliff.  He used to have friends drop over occasionally.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like living on the edge.....
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's our version of Kansas trailer parks.  One day God will smite you and that's just the breaks.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha it's so sh*tty they put a fence around it.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says the housing market sucks right now?

It's not like they're trying to sell a condemned house in a landslide zone for $150,000 more than it's worth.

Oh. Wait.  They are?  Nevermind.

/housing market sucks
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've a feeling that house will be going for a ride long before any meaningful fixes are made.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is as common as bird shiat all up and down the west coast.

"OMG the cliff is eroding away and the house is falling into the ocean!  How can this possibly be happening!  There's no way we could have possibly foreseen this!"

It happens in slow motion over a decade, so there's lots of time for the condemned property to be an abandoned eyesore.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everett?  NOPE. Not even once.
 
theturbomrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Anybody got any comparables?

I keed.


See the neighbor's house?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget that house, the one to the left of it is the real winner. Expect my offer soon-ish.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The neighboring house has already succumbed to gravity and is in a pile.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone bought condemned property for $10,000 a year ago. Started working on permits for a retraining wall, and now they're trying to sell the project for $200,000.

WTF?
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
City needs condemn the structure, demolish it, and pay the owner for the value of the raw land prior to the landslide. That's no longer a house, it's an insurance claim.
 
Chevello
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Anybody got any comparables?

I keed.


Looks like the one next door is already at the bottom of the hill. How about that one?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Loris: Someone bought condemned property for $10,000 a year ago. Started working on permits for a retraining wall, and now they're trying to sell the project for $200,000.

WTF?


They realized that global warming has melted the permafrost under the greater Seattle area, and that whole neighborhood is gonna slide into the ocean.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Walkout basement..
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hassan Ben Sobr:

Walkout fall-out basement...

FTFY
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: $200k or more for a retaining wall and at least that much to rehab the house, and you're looking at $600k for a 2000 square foot house with a decent view.

Sounds like a decent investment to own, but not an ideal flipper due to the costs involved.


People said I was daft to try to flip this property!
 
Katwang
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The bottom has already begun to fall out of the housing market in that area.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hmm, no pics of the interior? What are they trying to hide?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure it will get better there and there should be no talk of "Managed Retreat".
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Possibly tear down the house and build an earth-sheltered type home deeper into the cliff from scratch... But really, just condemn the house and tear it down. The cliff is not cost-effective to stabilize.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seems a tad overpriced. I'm guessing no pics of the inside because it's been deemed unlivable and ain't nobody gonna be able to keep the building that's there. Or build anything in place of it unless they do some sort of extremely expensive shoring up of whatever they have to do there. How would you fix something like that?

Not sure why in the fark anyone would want to pay $100K for something that's literally collapsing (or will after the next heavy rain), but whatever.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone should buy it & then start selling dates as to when people think it will drop over the edge. $100.00 a ticket & winner gets half, property owner gets the other half. Put a 10 year window on dates, if not dropped by then the owner keeps the cash. If no one guesses the correct date the property owner again, keeps the cash.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn, I'd hate to live in the house BELOW it!
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.