(Yahoo)   There was this one general who ordered our tanks to move on and they just went into a minefield. Half of our brigade was lost, just burned. One soldiers was so mad that he got in a tank and drove over the general's feet. The general died"   (news.yahoo.com)
posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 4:50 PM



22 Comments
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even the troops want to get into the Russian General killin' business. Man, these Ukrainians are going to have their work cut out for them if they want the full set.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have my orders. And it's more than my belly's worth, or yours, to break 'em. Any trespasser found by the guard is to be held at the tower. Prisoner is to be stripped. Full description of every article, garment, weapon, letter, ring, or trinket is to be sent to Lugbúrz at once, and to Lugbúrz only.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Those conversations tell an interesting story about moral degradation within the Russian armed forces."

I suspect they meant to say 'morale,' but if I were the editor, I'd let that typo slide. It fits.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you promote based on politics instead of merit, this is the result.  Fortunately for Ukraine.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DogParkSniper: "Those conversations tell an interesting story about moral degradation within the Russian armed forces."

I suspect they meant to say 'morale,' but if I were the editor, I'd let that typo slide. It fits.


Both work, consider the discussion of raping, looting, murdering their own officers, etc..
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DogParkSniper: "Those conversations tell an interesting story about moral degradation within the Russian armed forces."

I suspect they meant to say 'morale,' but if I were the editor, I'd let that typo slide. It fits.


Given the atrocities being committed by Russian troops, "moral degradation" fits perfectly.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
moral
morale

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All the normal guys were killed or wounded. Only idiots survived. It's so hard here. No normal people around, some just walked away from the battlefield.

This similar to what some of my friends who used to vote Republican say these days.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: DogParkSniper: "Those conversations tell an interesting story about moral degradation within the Russian armed forces."

I suspect they meant to say 'morale,' but if I were the editor, I'd let that typo slide. It fits.

Given the atrocities being committed by Russian troops, "moral degradation" fits perfectly.


The only thing that's changed is the sobriety due to the lack of vodak, and the withdrawal.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: DogParkSniper: "Those conversations tell an interesting story about moral degradation within the Russian armed forces."

I suspect they meant to say 'morale,' but if I were the editor, I'd let that typo slide. It fits.

Both work, consider the discussion of raping, looting, murdering their own officers, etc..


I'll certainly agree on the amorality of raping and general murdering, but considering what their officers are ordering them to do, I'd call fragging said officers an extremely moral action
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We need to make this a TikTok challenge. If you record yourself fragging a Russian officer before defecting to the Ukrainian side, there will be huge cash prizes based on the rank of the officer. Bonus cash prizes for other categories like most hilarious fragging. This should be peak TikTok challenge. It may even put an end to all future TikTok challenges. So it is all upside here.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: All the normal guys were killed or wounded. Only idiots survived. It's so hard here. No normal people around, some just walked away from the battlefield.

This similar to what some of my friends who used to vote Republican say these days.


I can't figure out whether I can wank to this or not.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: DogParkSniper: "Those conversations tell an interesting story about moral degradation within the Russian armed forces."

I suspect they meant to say 'morale,' but if I were the editor, I'd let that typo slide. It fits.

Both work, consider the discussion of raping, looting, murdering their own officers, etc..


Murdering their officers might be the most moral thing they do.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like nothing has changed since... well... ever. This is the entire history of russia distilled into a few phone calls. It has always been a horrible place with horrible leaders and miserable citizens. A shiathole, if you will. The russian military is just a reflection of the entire country's depravity, ineptness, and general shiattiness.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: All the normal guys were killed or wounded. Only idiots survived. It's so hard here. No normal people around, some just walked away from the battlefield.

This similar to what some of my friends who used to vote Republican say these days.


The trouble is, they'll still vote Republican at the next election.

Narrator: and to this day, nobody has been able to find out why.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I find it interesting, but like most of the news I wonder how much is real and how much is propaganda. It's not that I doubt Russian war crimes.  I just question any of the reporting from any sources and anything that comes from any government.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I read elsewhere that a BIG problem with Russian Army is they don't have middle management. US Army you get Sargent to Lt to Captain etc before you get to the Generals. Lot of layers but officers like Neidermeyer are "taken out" at a lower level.  More importantly the ones to train the lower levels actually know how to train the grunts.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Sounds like nothing has changed since... well... ever. This is the entire history of russia distilled into a few phone calls. It has always been a horrible place with horrible leaders and miserable citizens. A shiathole, if you will. The russian military is just a reflection of the entire country's depravity, ineptness, and general shiattiness.


Besides St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia is pretty much Alabama But they speak Russian.
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: DogParkSniper: "Those conversations tell an interesting story about moral degradation within the Russian armed forces."

I suspect they meant to say 'morale,' but if I were the editor, I'd let that typo slide. It fits.

Both work, consider the discussion of raping, looting, murdering their own officers, etc..


When you're an unwilling conscript in an army that has invaded a peaceful neighbor, killing your officers isn't murder. It's justice.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
None of those conversations involve, "it's awful, being forced to attack these people who don't deserve it".

I know war takes the compassion out of you, AND these messages are selected for propaganda value (if they're even real to begin with because... well, propaganda), but still.

But then, I've no sympathy for them regardless.  The only good Russian in Ukraine is one who surrenders or leaves.  The rest can grow sunflowers.
 
