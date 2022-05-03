 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   WHO warns most adults in Europe are overweight or obese, claims they can see for miles and miles and miles and all they see are rolling waves of fat   (aljazeera.com) divider line
39
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I give up.  Who?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Europeans are fat then wtf would that make North Americans???
Cuz our diets are sure as hell a lit worse than the average European.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What? Are you saying that multiple memes about the difference between the USA and Europe lied to me?

I don't know what to believe anymore.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn, this flies in the face of fat americans jokes. Or blimps in the face, at least. Maybe hot air baloons by.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
[THE SIMPSONS] Homer's check - up with Dr. Hibbert
Youtube i021EtSXSGM
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Every accusation is a confession
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

According to TFA 59% of Europeans are fat.

According to CDC 75% of Americans were fat BEFORE the pandemic.

I can only assume it's like 95% now
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Didn't Europeans used to make of fat Mericans?  Nelson says "Har (wheeze) Har!"
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

For us chubby-chasers, this is a golden age.

//I said "chubby", not "can't see my vagina without a mirror and a complex system of levers and pulleys"
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, this "European" statistic encompasses almost everything that isn't Africa, or the Americas. The inclusion of the UK alone probably bumps up the stat by 10%.
 
ar393
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Not my thing, but you do you my man!
I'm often confused by "thicc" in online profiles....some of the women have a couple extra pounds, some are a little heavier than what is photoshopped in publications, and then there are those approaching 250lbs.....some of you are farking fat, not thicc.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Seeing that the UK voted to leave the EU why did EU include UK?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

It honestly depends where you live how farking fat people are. Basically anywhere deep frying is the goto method to cook for local cuisine
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

What did they say?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sure, I'm over weight...when I'm banging subby's mom! I definitely don't want to be under weight, 'cause she'll shatter my pelvis.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Your farkie has been updated.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

My favorite goto counter back in the day when this first started was just to search some northern UK city  "police investigate" and post a pic of all the fat cops walking around.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The article reads "Europe", not "E.U.".

You can't vote Florida off of North America, no matter how Bugs Bunny you are.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I don't see any mention of Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Polynesia, Australia, South America.

So i am shocked to find out that America and Africa aren't in Europe. I wonder what conspiracy they are hiding by reporting on EU members!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I don't know.

Third base!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every crease is a piece.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Your farkie has been updated.


That's what I get for Farking while drunk, I suppose.

If you want to know what "chubby" means to me, search "Cody Vore". I can't find a SFW pic.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

If you did America would get a lot fatter.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Username ✔✅✔✅✔s out
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

So i am shocked to find out that America and Africa aren't in Europe. I wonder what conspiracy they are hiding by reporting on EU members!


I did write "almost".

Here in Japan, I see an obese person maybe once a month. It's usually a man.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

When you are stuck sitting at a desk all night and day for no reason it doesn't give you much of a chance to eat.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can lose weight by doing simple things like substituting hi-calorie and carb drinks with something else.
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That's a myth. European supermarkets are smaller than in the US but crammed with just as much processed and junk food.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to suspect the WHO and retailers are basing their ideas of "normal sized" after mixing in three billion underfed Indians and Asians. You keep seeing it over and over, the immigrants of many countries get here, and their teenage children are a foot taller.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's clear some things first:
i.imgur.comView Full Size

pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size

Oh, and also, in case there is a change in mind
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I'm talking "huge", though.

Granted, my baseline is different; fat people are genuinely rare here. If you chunk up too much, even your employer will come down on you.

I think, in much of the West, it's essentially this, but with weight:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm often confused by "thicc" in online profiles....some of the women have a couple extra pounds, some are a little heavier than what is photoshopped in publications, and then there are those approaching 250lbs.....some of you are farking fat, not thicc.


My online dating experience:
Bodystyle:
Thin: Average
Average: about 15 lbs extra (which let's be honest, is indeed about 'average')
A little extra: A *lot* extra
Curvey: Balls are indeed curvey
Overweight: Holy good goddamn. I appreciate the honesty, but there is an upper limit to just 'Overweight'. A cargo ship is overweight for a bass boat trailer. Overweight does not begin to describe how wrong it is to try and tow one with a F150.

I'm not fat shaming here, God knows I can stand to lose 20lbs, and I probably would if not for my soda and junk food addiction. But let's be honest in those profiles people.
It's not like your date isn't going to notice your profile was Kate Moss, but Mama June showed up.
I'm glad you were healthy 15 years ago, but let's have some recent pictures.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I've seen so many articles and TV segments asking "how are the French so thin, with all those rich foods and desserts?" They always come down to "they don't eat TV dinners or Twinkies." Never mind that I, a red-blooded American, don't know a single person who has had either a TV dinner or a Twinkie in the last 40 years.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

It is basically the West vs the non-west, and the non-west happens to include the places that have populations who regularly suffer from starvation. It's hard to gain weight if there isn't enough food to eat in the first place. If I had to choose, I'd rather be fat than starving.
 
keldaria
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 425x241]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

It is basically the West vs the non-west, and the non-west happens to include the places that have populations who regularly suffer from starvation. It's hard to gain weight if there isn't enough food to eat in the first place. If I had to choose, I'd rather be fat than starving.


Perhaps my adopted country is an outlier.

Japanese people love to eat (as do I), but obesity is rare, probably because it's frowned upon.
 
oldfool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Poor fat bastards.
 
