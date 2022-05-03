 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Europe's biomass appetite is harming the US south, which is a surprise considering the biomass that results from southern cooking   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"burning wood for fuel was considered a zero-emissions renewable source" Trees don't grow fast enough to sequester carbon equal to that released by burning it on a meaningful timescale.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: "burning wood for fuel was considered a zero-emissions renewable source" Trees don't grow fast enough to sequester carbon equal to that released by burning it on a meaningful timescale.



It also doesn't make up for the fuel burned to ship the wood pellets across an ocean.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning Wood is the name of my STD clinic, and also my Midnight Oil/Prodigy cover band.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biomass is the name of my badly cooked cover band....
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biomass, you say? Hmmm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: "burning wood for fuel was considered a zero-emissions renewable source" Trees don't grow fast enough to sequester carbon equal to that released by burning it on a meaningful timescale.


The tree crops harvested for wood pellets are grown specially for the purpose.

Shipping is a shockingly efficient  way to transport big stuff....on average 25 grams per tonne -kilometer.

It's not a solar panel, but it beats the pants off of coal. Incremental changes are good...because they actually get done.

I'd love mini breeder reactors in every community, but that's not happening any time soon...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monoculture seems like a bad idea in the long term. Just hope it's a stop gap with forward thinking objectives. I know why expect such from humans, but still...
 
sleze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Waaa... People have found a way to make my rural backwater profitable and its loud and stinky! Waaa!
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sleze: Waaa... People have found a way to make my rural backwater profitable and its loud and stinky! Waaa!


"On today's episode of Industrialist or Bigot..."
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Monoculture seems like a bad idea in the long term. Just hope it's a stop gap with forward thinking objectives. I know why expect such from humans, but still...


Maybe they can just use kudzu, English ivy, and honeysuckle
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Biomass, you say? Hmmm...

[Fark user image image 385x228]


Spoiler alert: the Great Devourer is Kirby
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'The 63-year-old said there was an unpleasant odour in the air and the trucks going up and down the highway made constant noise. The buzz of sawmills and other machinery is incessant, even at night"

"JERRRBS, YOU F*CKING COMMIE!"

But seriously, why is is that American companies just can't help but go about their business in the most community unfriendly and socially destructive way possible? No middle ground, no accommodation for these folks, no siree.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Boojum2k: "burning wood for fuel was considered a zero-emissions renewable source" Trees don't grow fast enough to sequester carbon equal to that released by burning it on a meaningful timescale.

The tree crops harvested for wood pellets are grown specially for the purpose.

Shipping is a shockingly efficient  way to transport big stuff....on average 25 grams per tonne -kilometer.

It's not a solar panel, but it beats the pants off of coal. Incremental changes are good...because they actually get done.

I'd love mini breeder reactors in every community, but that's not happening any time soon...


Fair, but then let's come up with a new name, like transitional or semi-renewable or somesuch. The same things could be said about nat gas (and are), but it's still a big source of airborne carbon dioxide.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "burning wood for fuel was considered a zero-emissions renewable source" Trees don't grow fast enough to sequester carbon equal to that released by burning it on a meaningful timescale.


Where do you think to the carbon in the trees that are burned comes from?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "burning wood for fuel was considered a zero-emissions renewable source" Trees don't grow fast enough to sequester carbon equal to that released by burning it on a meaningful timescale.


This is why I strongly wish that industries which currently use wood would turn towards using bamboo.

The world's fastest growing bamboo can grow up to one metre (three feet) per day.

That is plenty quick enough to solve any shortcomings that trees may have.

https://www.guaduabamboo.com/blog/bamboo-is-the-fastest-growing-plant-on-earth
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Boojum2k: "burning wood for fuel was considered a zero-emissions renewable source" Trees don't grow fast enough to sequester carbon equal to that released by burning it on a meaningful timescale.

Where do you think to the carbon in the trees that are burned comes from?


If the native trees, which hold more carbon than the farmed trees, are also burnt, then you end up with more carbon in the air until the operation stops and native trees are allowed to regrow to maturity.
 
