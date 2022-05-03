 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gang Of Four, Danielle Dax, The Lords Of The New Church, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #337. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
49
•       •       •

49 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome back & hello everyone
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Welcome back, socalnewwaver.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Welcome back!

/In other news, Rev.K's Noise Factor has been rescued and continues on Saturday night.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Welcome back, socalnewwaver.


let's not get out over our ski tips. a whole lot can go wrong between now and show time.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welcome back to the work force socalnewwaver

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Present.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Listened to this little nugget this weekend
Body Type - The Charm (Official Music Video)
Youtube Jdz5Uj-3Xpk
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Present.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
buenas tardes a todos!
Welcome back scnw!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, pre show had me at "Poseidon Project."

Then they lost me with literally everything else.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Welcome back!

/In other news, Rev.K's Noise Factor has been rescued and continues on Saturday night.


Oh wow, that's great news! Not much of a metalhead myself, but it is nice hearing another farker
with interesting musical taste on the airtubes.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pre-show is BRUTAL today, please wake me when it's time to dance.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Not much of a metalhead myself


don't worry, I more than make up for it for you :)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pre-show is BRUTAL today, please wake me when it's time to dance.


I'm listening anyway, just to drown out the yapping dog upstairs. Edible Arrangement delivery guy showed up with something for the guy who lives in that apartment, but he's not home, and now the dog's going nuts because OMG somebody knocked on the door.

I wonder what kind of fruit is in a "Dude, your GF is toxic, GTFO while you still can" arrangement.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: Listened to this little nugget this weekend
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jdz5Uj-3Xpk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Awesome! Now I've got great ideas for footwear and eye makeup for the Cruel World show...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pre-show is BRUTAL today, please wake me when it's time to dance.


it doesn't help that she's woefully underinformed on the topic. i mean, she knows the talking points from her side, but she knows nearly nothing else on the topic. which is doubly a shame because it's a pet topic of hers.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled: I wonder what kind of fruit is in a "Dude, your GF is toxic, GTFO while you still can" arrangement.

bittermelon
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
after Malta , and missing a few shows through prior obligations, I'm inordinately excited to have the whole show ahead of me.

does this make me weird?

/probably better if you don't answer
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: "Dude, your GF is toxic, GTFO while you still can" arrangement.


Bruised bananas and Slim Jims.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pre-show is BRUTAL today, please wake me when it's time to dance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Standing by, and finally negative as of Sun night.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hi everybody, welcome back Mr. DJ!

Me be present.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pre-show is BRUTAL today, please wake me when it's time to dance.


I tuned in expecting some brutal music. I feel like listening some brutal music today. I guess it won't happen today though.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Getting ready for Claudia's epic outro
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Listened to this little nugget this weekend
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jdz5Uj-3Xpk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Awesome! Now I've got great ideas for footwear and eye makeup for the Cruel World show...


Yeah. Those boots are.....something
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Standing by, and finally negative as of Sun night.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive: Standing by, and finally negative as of Sun night.

[Fark user image 720x713]


Always look on the bright side of life!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Standing by, and finally negative as of Sun night.


Great news
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's the first Tuesday of the month - there may be a Death Signal.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
LOFL SCNW
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Welcome back, socalnewwaver.


I guess I didn't miss anything last week after all.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Welcome back, socalnewwaver.

I guess I didn't miss anything last week after all.


You missed Tuesday's thread which was a little bit musical
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welcome back SCNW! I'm only around for a bit today, gotta take the kid to the dentist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I will not deny loving this track...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
and thank you Anonymous, if you're in the room!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Welcome back, socalnewwaver.

I guess I didn't miss anything last week after all.


Tues was a silly adventure. Pista and I and some other peeps here played "dj" since the wrong show got aired (and it was most definitely NOT Past Forward)
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Welcome back, socalnewwaver.

I guess I didn't miss anything last week after all.

You missed Tuesday's thread which was a little bit musical


Well that sounds a bit unusual
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Weren't we just talking about this tune last week?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Welcome back, socalnewwaver.

I guess I didn't miss anything last week after all.

You missed Tuesday's thread which was a little bit musical

Well that sounds a bit unusual


One could almost say Quite Unusual
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cobra wrangler is in again?  Noice.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For you new kids, here's an ACTUAL picture of the TF Fairy (we love her so much when shes sober):

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You've got the eyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyes of a stranger.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well fark, already. Just got the death signal through my damn tv.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madison_Smiled: Weren't we just talking about this tune last week?


Funny how that happens, a lot. Thanks socalnewwaver
 
