(MSN)   A couple renovating a 150-year-old house have made a surprising discovery, and now they can credibly claim that the house has 'good bones'   (msn.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

1355 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)



34 Comments     (+0 »)
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they have a bone to pick with a previous owner.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll stick to a cat, rat, mouse or bird skeleton. Less paperwork.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they claim mineral rights on a calcium deposit?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A house me and some other folks rented in my 3rd year of college had gravestones sticking out of the dirt basement, so I guess it's plausible.

/we never checked if there were actual bodies there
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Bones is my favorite show on HGTV.

I just told you that for no reason.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're supposed to go in the closet.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully Casper stays friendly.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can they claim them as dependents on their taxes?
 
Pinner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Delta Rhythm Boys - Dem Bones Dem Bones Dem Dry Bones
Youtube pYb8Wm6-QfA
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Good Bones is my favorite show on HGTV.

I just told you that for no reason.


It is, hands down, the whitest show on TV
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Canada Eh, was it an Indian boarding school?
 
docilej
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Expedition Bigfoot" (Travel Channel) is pretty Caucasian.
 
Mattix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least the damn sound stopped.......

https://poestories.com/read/telltaleheart
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a humerus story, but I femur details are on the way...
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What about the beating of his hideous heart?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mattix: At least the damn sound stopped.......

https://poestories.com/read/telltaleheart


*shakes tiny fist*
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, a great deal with just a little TLC, it should be fine.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"You son of a b*tch. You moved the cemetery, but you left the bodies, didn't you? You son of a b*tch, you left the bodies and you only moved the head stones. You only moved the head stones."
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Canada Eh, was it an Indian boarding school?


Lol, too soon Dude.

but yeah I did the plastic skeleton in my yard when I took the pond out and planted a tree over Stan
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought Dr. Crippen was arrested before he settled in Canada.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Creoena: A house me and some other folks rented in my 3rd year of college had gravestones sticking out of the dirt basement, so I guess it's plausible.

/we never checked if there were actual bodies there


Did you go to Valpo?  Because, if so, they were there when I attended as well.  The bodies were across the street, in the cemetery.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: DuneClimber: Good Bones is my favorite show on HGTV.

I just told you that for no reason.

It is, hands down, the whitest show on TV


Is it though? Is it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Good Bones" means the place is such a dump you're going to have to take it down to the studs to make it liveable.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
House flippers are trash.  They'll use the cheapest materials possible. Never buy a recently flipped house.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Good Bones is my favorite show on HGTV.
I just told you that for no reason.



Good Bones is my favorite channel on PornHub.
I just told you that for no reason.
 
Creoena
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: Creoena: A house me and some other folks rented in my 3rd year of college had gravestones sticking out of the dirt basement, so I guess it's plausible.

/we never checked if there were actual bodies there

Did you go to Valpo?  Because, if so, they were there when I attended as well.  The bodies were across the street, in the cemetery.


Nope. The house was built in the 1700's though.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I went to check out the picture to see if they looked like human bones, but I saw it was a file photo helpfully showing us what bones might look like.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

docilej: "Expedition Bigfoot" (Travel Channel) is pretty Caucasian.


Bigfoot is white? Not in any of the photos I've seen
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: House flippers are trash.  They'll use the cheapest materials possible. Never buy a recently flipped house.


I saw "The Haunting of Hill House" too.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're not from an old Odd Fellows Hall, are they?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Flip it? They'll be lucky to survive.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I found cat bones under my house when doing electrical.  Also hit a nest of baby spiders causing them to scatter.
Guess which was more harrowing.


/csb
Serial killer lived for a bit in a house two doors down from a friend in neighborhood.  When current owner bought said house, they were advised if they ever remodel and want to alter the ground they will have to contact PD first and have forensics on site
/csb
 
Tentacle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
25k for a house sounds like a bs story to start with
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

