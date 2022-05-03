 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   One plus of the severe western draught that's draining Lake Mead? Less "people" flavor in Las Vegas' tap water: ""I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains,"   (npr.org) divider line
46
    More: Repeat, Colorado River, Hoover Dam, Nevada, water Intake No., top of Lake Mead, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, Clark County, Nevada  
•       •       •

719 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody mention Hoffa yet?
Asking for a friend...
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You moved the water, didn't you, you son of a biatch! You moved the water and not the bodies!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [static01.nyt.com image 600x757]


Yeah, that's pretty much thread over.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a drought, a draught?
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fredo?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, your going to end up with more concerned flavor
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Not a drought, a draught?


Not a draught, a draft?
 
egg_salad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: No, your going to end up with more concerned flavor


Humans steeped in water lose their flavor really quickly...


Or so I've heard
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Not a drought, a draught?


You've never been to a bar that serves mead on tap?
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but when it looked like they might get 25 to life in prison just for skimming a casino, sick or no farking sick, you KNEW people were gonna get clipped!

/House of the Rising Sun
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to drive all the way to a lake? You mutt, you.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of holes in the desert, and a lot of problems are buried in those holes. But you gotta do it right. I mean, you gotta have the hole already dug before you show up with a package in the trunk. Otherwise, you're talking about a half-hour to forty-five minutes worth of digging. And who knows who's gonna come along in that time? Pretty soon, you gotta dig a few more holes. You could be there all farkin' night.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: No, your going to end up with more concerned flavor


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you always dump your dead bodies in the ocean. The water level is supposedly going to be rising for a while, so the ocean is definitely the way to go.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a building water cistern in New York that had someone in it for a couple weeks before they were found?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Wasn't there a building water cistern in New York that had someone in it for a couple weeks before they were found?


Los Angeles: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Elisa_Lam
 
StarshipAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long as there's nothing mentioning 2-4-5 Trioxin on that barrel, we probably don't need to worry too much.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found it. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7736325/amp/New-details-unsolved-water-tank-death-Elisa-Lam.html

"The water tasted and smelled bad"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Found it. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7736325/amp/New-details-unsolved-water-tank-death-Elisa-Lam.html

"The water tasted and smelled bad"


Oooh, corpse-water. ::hurk::

If I were of those exposed, I'd probably have a difficult time staying hydrated from then on.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Found it. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7736325/amp/New-details-unsolved-water-tank-death-Elisa-Lam.html

"The water tasted and smelled bad"


I heard it varied from person to person.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
do you not think that there are particles of dead people in your water?  I'm sure there are.  There's an awful lot of dead people dust floating around out there.  And that doesn't even count their animals, and all their poop.
Drink up.

/Everything is connected.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Anybody mention Hoffa yet?
Asking for a friend...


Nah, Hoffa's underneath the Meadowlands.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah the good old days of Las Vegas, where winning big at blackjack was a once in a lifetime thing.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Fredo?


Lake Tahoe, not Lake Mead.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Opacity: Ah the good old days of Las Vegas, where winning big at blackjack was a once in a lifetime thing.


You could win enough money in Vegas to live on for the rest of your life...
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes, it has stopped tasting like taint.  Now the hydrogen sulfide and chlorine tones come through much stronger.
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: TheDirtyNacho: Found it. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7736325/amp/New-details-unsolved-water-tank-death-Elisa-Lam.html

"The water tasted and smelled bad"

Oooh, corpse-water. ::hurk::

If I were of those exposed, I'd probably have a difficult time staying hydrated from then on.


As a general policy, I do not drink tap water in hotels or anywhere that stores water in a tank that's not a municipal water supply. There's a total lack of oversight in most cases and you're just hoping they keep everything clean. Many hotels do not care about things the guests don't see.

Even with muni supplies, I still try to filter it before drinking/cooking with it. Deerfield Beach had avoided cleaning out their tank for many years a while back and people ended up with odd looking water.

I have a well myself, so we've got the regular house filter and then a pitcher filter before drinking.
 
Spego
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And yet, they still haven't raised that bomber <shameful head shake>
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khatores: xxBirdMadGirlxx: TheDirtyNacho: Found it. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7736325/amp/New-details-unsolved-water-tank-death-Elisa-Lam.html

"The water tasted and smelled bad"

Oooh, corpse-water. ::hurk::

If I were of those exposed, I'd probably have a difficult time staying hydrated from then on.

As a general policy, I do not drink tap water in hotels or anywhere that stores water in a tank that's not a municipal water supply. There's a total lack of oversight in most cases and you're just hoping they keep everything clean. Many hotels do not care about things the guests don't see.

Even with muni supplies, I still try to filter it before drinking/cooking with it. Deerfield Beach had avoided cleaning out their tank for many years a while back and people ended up with odd looking water.

I have a well myself, so we've got the regular house filter and then a pitcher filter before drinking.


City water is no guarantee, just look at Flint Michigan!

Juneau Alaska uses old mine tunnels to store and transport their city water. The environmental review claims that the mercury will just stay at the bottom of the tunnel since it's heavier, and definitely won't cause any problems.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was disappointed it wasn't filled with mead.
 
JRoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Remains to be seen I guess.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a Youtube channel I sometimes watch called "Adventures with Purpose".

The guy is a diver and started out by doing garbage cleanup in lakes and rivers.  I get the impression it was an excuse to combine his hobby (diving) with good deeds.

Quickly, he started discovering vehicles and removing them.  There's apparently far more vehicles than I expected dumped into lakes and rivers.

Then he discovered the first vehicle with human remains inside.

Now he and his group travels around the country looking for missing people.  Almost all of the time, it's just some person who had an accident and ended up in a lake or river.  Either the weather was bad, or it's someone who is suffering from dementia.  In the rest of the cases, it's suicide.  I don't think they've found a homicide victim yet.

Longer videos, but not a bad watch.  Mostly slow paced, no huge drama.  Whenever they find the missing person's vehicle, they call 911.  Sometimes law enforcement asks them to recover the vehicle, sometimes law enforcement has their own dive team do it.

So if those videos are any indication, I expect many vehicles in Lake Mead, a few of them with bodies.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: 2-4-5 Trioxin


I rewatched Return of the Living Dead last weekend.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Fredo?


wrong lake outside wrong mafia controlled gambling town.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fewer
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: fewer


wait never mind less is correct lol
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Anybody mention Hoffa yet?
Asking for a friend...


cdispatch.comView Full Size


Not available for comment.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: TheDirtyNacho: Found it. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7736325/amp/New-details-unsolved-water-tank-death-Elisa-Lam.html

"The water tasted and smelled bad"

I heard it varied from person to person.


No, that's Soylent Cola.
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Additional Human Remains is the name of my post-apocalyptic lounge act trio.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.